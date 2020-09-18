What’s Coming To Hulu in October 2020, including ‘Bad Hair’, ‘Books of Blood’, Marvel’s ‘Helstrom’
Hulu has announced several new shows and movies coming in October.
Hulu welcomes “Books of Blood,” based on Clive Barker’s horror anthology that enters forbidden territory. In the same genre, “Bad Hair” follows a woman (Elle Lorraine) trying to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music TV — only to discover her hair weave has a mind of its own. ‘Blade’ fans can look forward to the ‘Blade’ trilogy.
For Marvel fans, October will see the debut of “Helstrom,” which is coming to the service on October 16. The story centers on Daimon and Ana Helstrom, the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity — each with their attitude and skills.
Coming to Hulu in October 2020
October 1st
- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 4 (TLC)
- 90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7 (TLC) All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special (Food Network)
- Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10 (Travel Channel)
- Bride Killa: Complete Season 1 (ID)
- Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13 (Food Network)
- Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4 (TLC)
- Going for Sold: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
- Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18 – 20 (Food Network)
- Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Food Network)
- Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3 – 8 (Food Network)
- Hell’s Kitchen: Complete Season 18 (ITV)
- Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1 (ID)
- Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 9 (ID)
- Man with a Van: Complete Season 1 (ID) Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)
- Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1 (ID)
- My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8 (TLC)
- My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
- Property Virgins: Complete Season 18 (HGTV) Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
- Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
- The Flay List: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
- Twisted Love: Complete Season 1 (ID)
- 31 (2016)
- A Beautiful Mind (2001)
- Across The Line (2015)
- After Life (2010)
- Anti-Trust (2001)
- Blade (1998)
- Blade 2 (2002)
- Blade: Trinity (2004)
- Blood Ties (2014)
- Blue City (1986)
- The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015)
- Deep Blue Sea (1999) The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)
- Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)
- Drugstore Cowboy (1989)
- The Executioners (2018)
- The Express (2008)
- The Eye (2008)
- Fallen (1998)
- Girls Against Boys (2013)
- Good Hair (2009)
- Guess Who (2005)
- Hostel (2006)
- Hostel: Part II (2007)
- House Of 1000 Corpses (2003)
- The Hurt Locker (2009)
- Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)
- Interview With the Vampire (1994)
- Joe (2014)
- Kicking & Screaming (2005)
- Killers (2010)
- Lady in a Cage (1964)
- Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)
- Martyrs (2016) Mud (2013)
- Nurse 3D (2014)
- The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)
- The Portrait of a Lady (1996)
- The Quiet Ones (2014
- ) Raging Bull (1980)
- The Sandman (2018)
- Senorita Justice (2004)
- Sk8 Dawg (2018)
- The Skull (1965)
- Snakes On A Plane (2006)
- Spaceballs (1987) Species (1995)
- Superbad (2007)
- Thanks for Sharing (2013)
- Tooth Fairy (2008)
- Triumph of the Spirit (1989)
- Vampire (2011)
- Wayne’s World 2 (1993)
- When A Stranger Calls (2006)
- William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)
- Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)
October 2
- Monsterland
October 3
- Ma Ma
October 4
- SNL (premiere of 46th season)
October 5
- Dragon Ball Super (New Episodes 1-131)
October 6
- Books of Blood
- Ellen’s Game of Games (Season 4)
October 8
- Scream 4
October 9
- Terminator: Dark Fate
October 11
- Infamous
- Savage Youth
- Scotch: A Golden Dream
October 12
- The Swing of Things
- October 14
- The Bachelorette: Season 16
October 15
- The Purges (Season 2)
- Treadstone (Season 1)
- Bad Roomies
- High Strung
- It Came From the Desert
- Life After Basketball
- Playing With Fire
- The Escort
October 16
- The Painted Bird
- Helstrom
October 17
- Shark Tank (Season 12)
- Momma Named Me Sheriff
- Mr. Pickles Final Episode
October 18
- Friends Request
October 19
- America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 31)
- Card Sharks
- Supermarket Sweeps
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (Season 2)
October 20
- The Voice (Season 19)
- F*uck That’s Delicious (Season 4)
October 21
- Cyrano, My Love
- Black-ish (Season 7)
- The Connors (Season 3)
- The Goldbergs (Season 8)
October 24
- Bad Hair
- Superstore
October 26
- Homeland (Season 8)
- What to Expect When You’re Expecting
October 29
- Bad Therapy
- American Housewives (Season 5)