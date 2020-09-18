What’s Coming To Hulu in October 2020, including ‘Bad Hair’, ‘Books of Blood’, Marvel’s ‘Helstrom’

Hulu has announced several new shows and movies coming in October.

Hulu welcomes “Books of Blood,” based on Clive Barker’s horror anthology that enters forbidden territory. In the same genre, “Bad Hair” follows a woman (Elle Lorraine) trying to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music TV — only to discover her hair weave has a mind of its own. ‘Blade’ fans can look forward to the ‘Blade’ trilogy.

For Marvel fans, October will see the debut of “Helstrom,” which is coming to the service on October 16. The story centers on Daimon and Ana Helstrom, the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity — each with their attitude and skills.

Coming to Hulu in October 2020

October 1st

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7 (TLC) All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special (Food Network)

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10 (Travel Channel)

Bride Killa: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13 (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

Going for Sold: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18 – 20 (Food Network)

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Food Network)

Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3 – 8 (Food Network)

Hell’s Kitchen: Complete Season 18 (ITV)

Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 9 (ID)

Man with a Van: Complete Season 1 (ID) Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1 (ID)

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8 (TLC)

My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Property Virgins: Complete Season 18 (HGTV) Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

The Flay List: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Twisted Love: Complete Season 1 (ID)

31 (2016)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Across The Line (2015)

After Life (2010)

Anti-Trust (2001)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blood Ties (2014)

Blue City (1986)

The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015)

Deep Blue Sea (1999) The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

The Executioners (2018)

The Express (2008)

The Eye (2008)

Fallen (1998)

Girls Against Boys (2013)

Good Hair (2009)

Guess Who (2005)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

House Of 1000 Corpses (2003)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Joe (2014)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Killers (2010)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

Martyrs (2016) Mud (2013)

Nurse 3D (2014)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

The Quiet Ones (2014

) Raging Bull (1980)

The Sandman (2018)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Sk8 Dawg (2018)

The Skull (1965)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Spaceballs (1987) Species (1995)

Superbad (2007)

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Triumph of the Spirit (1989)

Vampire (2011)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)

October 2

Monsterland

October 3

Ma Ma

October 4

SNL (premiere of 46th season)

October 5

Dragon Ball Super (New Episodes 1-131)

October 6

Books of Blood

Ellen’s Game of Games (Season 4)

October 8

Scream 4

October 9

Terminator: Dark Fate

October 11

Infamous

Savage Youth

Scotch: A Golden Dream

October 12

The Swing of Things

October 14

The Bachelorette: Season 16

October 15

The Purges (Season 2)

Treadstone (Season 1)

Bad Roomies

High Strung

It Came From the Desert

Life After Basketball

Playing With Fire

The Escort

October 16

The Painted Bird

Helstrom

October 17

Shark Tank (Season 12)

Momma Named Me Sheriff

Mr. Pickles Final Episode

October 18

Friends Request

October 19

America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 31)

Card Sharks

Supermarket Sweeps

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (Season 2)

October 20

The Voice (Season 19)

F*uck That’s Delicious (Season 4)

October 21

Cyrano, My Love

Black-ish (Season 7)

The Connors (Season 3)

The Goldbergs (Season 8)

October 24

Bad Hair

Superstore

October 26

Homeland (Season 8)

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

October 29

Bad Therapy

American Housewives (Season 5)

“Bad Hair” trailer