What’s Coming to IMDb TV in March 2022, Including ‘Bug Out,’ ‘The Invisible Man’

Fern Siegel

This March, a creepy original docuseries is coming to IMDb tv called “Bug Out.” The four-part series delves into the weird, true-crime world of exotic bug smugglers and the federal agents who chase them. It also looks at the collectors and dealers that create and cater to this singular demand.

A remake of H.G. Wells’ sci-fi novel “The Invisible Man” will also be available on the service. In the 2020 version of this classic tale, a controlling scientist (Oliver-Jackson Cohen) fakes his own suicide and uses his invisibility invention to terrorize his ex-girlfriend (Elizabeth Moss).

Coming in March:

Movies

March 1

  • Simple Favor (2018)
  • A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
  • Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
  • Baby Geniuses (1999)
  • Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)
  • Beautiful Creatures (2013)
  • Beginners (2010)
  • Black Sheep (1996)
  • Deep Blue Sea (1999)
  • Dolittle (2020)
  • Earth to Echo (2014)
  • Emma (2020)
  • Fighting (2009)
  • Finding Forrester (2000)
  • Get a Job (2016)
  • Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)
  • Hitchcock (2012)
  • Holmes & Watson (2018)
  • Jackie (2016)
  • Kingpin (1996)
  • Lost in Translation (2003)
  • Made of Honor (2008)
  • O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
  • Office Space (1999)
  • Run All Night (2015)
  • S.W.A.T (2003)
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)
  • She’s Out of My League (2010)
  • Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (2003)
  • Skiptrace (2016)
  • Super Troopers (2001)
  • Taken 3 (2014)
  • That Awkward Moment (2014)
  • The Book of Life (2014)
  • The Fighter (2010)
  • The Fourth Kind (2009)
  • The Heat (2013)
  • The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)
  • The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)
  • The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave (2016)
  • The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
  • The Princess Bride (1987)
  • The Sisters Brothers (2018)
  • The Three Stooges (2012)
  • The Young Victoria (2009)
  • Unfinished Business (2015)
  • Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)
  • Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005

March 12

  • If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

March 15 

  • Fifty Shades Freed (2018)
  • Fifty Shades of Darker (2017)
  • Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)
  • Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

March 19

  • The Invisible Man (2020)

March 25 

  • Destroyer (2020)

March 26 

  • July (2019)

TV Series

March 1

  • Falcon Crest S1-9 (1981)
  • Law & Order: UK S1-5 (2009)

March 4

  • Bug Out (2022)

Check out the trailer for “Bug Out” before the series debuts on IMDb TV

IMDb TV

IMDb TV

IMDb TV is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to hundreds of movies and TV shows. The service also offers virtual live streaming channels like Dove Channel, CON TV, Docurama, Tastemade, and AMC Presents.

Users will experience commercial breaks roughly every 15 minutes in the course of a film.

If you are not watching on a Fire TV, you may find the IMDb TV library as a subsection within the Amazon Prime Video app, although a dedicated mobile app is available for iOS and Android.

IMDb TV
