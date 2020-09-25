What’s Coming to IMDb TV In October 2020, including ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and ‘LA Confidential’
Get ready for an IMDb TV Halloween with a couple of scary movies, including “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, “Scream 4’ and “The Ring.”
But fresh off their Emmy’s win, the sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek will be available for free on the service on October 7th, the same day it drops on Netflix. So if you don’t mind a few ads, you can watch it on IMDb TV for free.
Also coming in October, the true-crime Mafia story “Donnie Brasco” stars Al Pacino as the hang-dog mobster, while “LA Confidential” presents a 1940s film noir story of murder and sexual betrayal starring Guy Pearce, Kim Basinger and Russell Crowe.
Coming to IMDb TV in October 2020
Movies Starting October 1
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
- 12 Rounds 3: Lockdown
- A Very Brady Sequel
- Alpha and Omega 2: A Howl-iday Adventure
- Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation
- Black Beauty
- Blue Streak
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Celtic Pride
- Cinderella 3D
- Closer
- Deep Impact
- Donnie Brasco
- El Dorado
- Event Horizon
- Finding Forrester
- Get Smart
- Go Fish
- Gummibär: The Yummy Gummy Search for Santa
- Happily N’Ever After
- Happily N’ever After 2: Snow White: Another Bite at the Apple
- Hellbenders
- It Takes Two
- L.A. Confidential
- Laurel Canyon
- Layer Cake
- Legion
- Lincoln
- Major League II
- Midnight in Paris
- My Dog Skip
- My Little Pony: The Movie
- Mystery, Alaska
- Our Idiot Brother
- Pinocchio
- Real Steel
- Rock Dog
- Scream 4
- Searching for Sugar Man
- Snowflake, the White Gorilla
- Starship Troopers
- Step Up 2: The Streets
- Step Up Revolution
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
- The Adventures of Milo and Otis
- The Big Wedding
- The Dictator
- The Dog Who Saved the Holidays
- The Hand That Rocks the Cradle
- The Homesman
- The Hurt Locker
- The Natural
- The Ring
- Tombstone
- True Lies
- Urban Legend
- VeggieTales: An Easter Carol
- VeggieTales: Babysitter in Denile
- VeggieTales: Bully Trouble
- VeggieTales: Dr. Jiggle and Mr. Sly
- VeggieTales: God Loves You Very Much
- VeggieTales: If I Sang a Silly Song
- VeggieTales: Larry Boy - Leggo My Ego
- VeggieTales: Larry Boy- Larry Boy and the Angry Eyebrows
- VeggieTales: Larry Boy- The Good, the Bad, and the Eggly
- VeggieTales: Larry Boy- The Yodelnapper!
- VeggieTales: Larry-Boy! And the Fib from Outer Space!
- VeggieTales: Lessons from the Sock Drawer
- VeggieTales: Little Ones Can Do Big Things Too!
- VeggieTales: Lord of the Beans
- VeggieTales: Moe and the Big Exit
- VeggieTales: The Asparagus of La Mancha
- VeggieTales: The End of Silliness? More Really Silly Songs!
- VeggieTales: The Star of Christmas
- VeggieTales: Very Silly Songs
- Whiplash
- Wings: Sky Force Heroes
TV Series Starting October 7
- Schitt’s Creek S6