What’s Coming to IMDb TV In October 2020, including ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and ‘LA Confidential’

Get ready for an IMDb TV Halloween with a couple of scary movies, including “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, “Scream 4’ and “The Ring.”

But fresh off their Emmy’s win, the sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek will be available for free on the service on October 7th, the same day it drops on Netflix. So if you don’t mind a few ads, you can watch it on IMDb TV for free.

Also coming in October, the true-crime Mafia story “Donnie Brasco” stars Al Pacino as the hang-dog mobster, while “LA Confidential” presents a 1940s film noir story of murder and sexual betrayal starring Guy Pearce, Kim Basinger and Russell Crowe.

Coming to IMDb TV in October 2020



Movies Starting October 1

10 Cloverfield Lane

12 Rounds 3: Lockdown

A Very Brady Sequel

Alpha and Omega 2: A Howl-iday Adventure

Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation

Black Beauty

Blue Streak

Can’t Hardly Wait

Celtic Pride

Cinderella 3D

Closer

Deep Impact

Donnie Brasco

El Dorado

Event Horizon

Finding Forrester

Get Smart

Go Fish

Gummibär: The Yummy Gummy Search for Santa

Happily N’Ever After

Happily N’ever After 2: Snow White: Another Bite at the Apple

Hellbenders

It Takes Two

L.A. Confidential

Laurel Canyon

Layer Cake

Legion

Lincoln

Major League II

Midnight in Paris

My Dog Skip

My Little Pony: The Movie

Mystery, Alaska

Our Idiot Brother

Pinocchio

Real Steel

Rock Dog

Scream 4

Searching for Sugar Man

Snowflake, the White Gorilla

Starship Troopers

Step Up 2: The Streets

Step Up Revolution

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

The Adventures of Milo and Otis

The Big Wedding

The Dictator

The Dog Who Saved the Holidays

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle

The Homesman

The Hurt Locker

The Natural

The Ring

Tombstone

True Lies

Urban Legend

VeggieTales: An Easter Carol

VeggieTales: Babysitter in Denile

VeggieTales: Bully Trouble

VeggieTales: Dr. Jiggle and Mr. Sly

VeggieTales: God Loves You Very Much

VeggieTales: If I Sang a Silly Song

VeggieTales: Larry Boy - Leggo My Ego

VeggieTales: Larry Boy- Larry Boy and the Angry Eyebrows

VeggieTales: Larry Boy- The Good, the Bad, and the Eggly

VeggieTales: Larry Boy- The Yodelnapper!

VeggieTales: Larry-Boy! And the Fib from Outer Space!

VeggieTales: Lessons from the Sock Drawer

VeggieTales: Little Ones Can Do Big Things Too!

VeggieTales: Lord of the Beans

VeggieTales: Moe and the Big Exit

VeggieTales: The Asparagus of La Mancha

VeggieTales: The End of Silliness? More Really Silly Songs!

VeggieTales: The Star of Christmas

VeggieTales: Very Silly Songs

Whiplash

Wings: Sky Force Heroes

TV Series Starting October 7

Schitt’s Creek S6

“LA Confidential” trailer