What’s Coming To IMDb TV in September 2021, Including ‘Pretty Hard Cases’ and ‘The Hunger Games’

IMDb TV’s Pretty Hard Cases features two detectives who are tough and entertaining — and struggle to fix a broken system. Outside the office, however, their personal lives are a mess. They do good work — but they also drive each other crazy. The popular Hunger Games stages a different battle — Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) takes her younger sister’s place in the Districts of Panem competition, where two teens fight to the death.

Coming to IMDb TV in September:

TV Series

Sept. 1

Banacek S1-2

McCloud S1-7

McMillan & Wife S1-6

New Tricks S1-12

The Return of Sam McCloud

The Rockford Files S1-6

September 10

*Pretty Hard Cases- IMDb TV Original Series: Season 1

September 15

Weeds S1-8

Movies

Sept. 1

12 Rounds

Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games

American Hustle

Begin Again

Biutiful

Bring It on Again

Cedar Rapids

Clue

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard: With a Vengeance

Escape Plan

Exodus: Gods and Kings

How to Be a Latin Lover

Interrogation

Killers (2010)

L.A. Confidential

Marley & Me

Monster Family

Mortdecai

Mystery Men

Need for Speed

No Good Deed (2014)

Notorious

People Like Us

Robin Hood

Spy Who Dumped Me

Super Troopers 2

The Artist

The House Bunny

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2

The Walk

This Means War

Undercover Brother

Victor Frankenstein

What’s Your Number?

September 14

Searching (2018)

September 16

As Above, So Below

September 25

Despicable Me 2

September 27

Sorry to Bother You

“Pretty Hard Cases”