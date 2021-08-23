What’s Coming To IMDb TV in September 2021, Including ‘Pretty Hard Cases’ and ‘The Hunger Games’
IMDb TV’s Pretty Hard Cases features two detectives who are tough and entertaining — and struggle to fix a broken system. Outside the office, however, their personal lives are a mess. They do good work — but they also drive each other crazy. The popular Hunger Games stages a different battle — Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) takes her younger sister’s place in the Districts of Panem competition, where two teens fight to the death.
IMDb TV
IMDb TV is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to hundreds of movies and TV shows. The service also offers virtual live streaming channels like Dove Channel, CON TV, Docurama, Tastemade, and AMC Presents.
Users will experience commercial breaks roughly every 15 minutes in the course of a film.
If you are not watching on a Fire TV, you may find the IMDb TV library as a subsection within the Amazon Prime Video app, although a dedicated mobile app is available for iOS and Android.
Coming to IMDb TV in September:
TV Series
Sept. 1
Banacek S1-2
McCloud S1-7
McMillan & Wife S1-6
New Tricks S1-12
The Return of Sam McCloud
The Rockford Files S1-6
September 10
*Pretty Hard Cases- IMDb TV Original Series: Season 1
September 15
Weeds S1-8
Movies
Sept. 1
12 Rounds
Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games
American Hustle
Begin Again
Biutiful
Bring It on Again
Cedar Rapids
Clue
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard: With a Vengeance
Escape Plan
Exodus: Gods and Kings
How to Be a Latin Lover
Interrogation
Killers (2010)
L.A. Confidential
Marley & Me
Monster Family
Mortdecai
Mystery Men
Need for Speed
No Good Deed (2014)
Notorious
People Like Us
Robin Hood
Spy Who Dumped Me
Super Troopers 2
The Artist
The House Bunny
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2
The Walk
This Means War
Undercover Brother
Victor Frankenstein
What’s Your Number?
September 14
Searching (2018)
September 16
As Above, So Below
September 25
Despicable Me 2
September 27
Sorry to Bother You