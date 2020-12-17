What’s Coming To Netflix In January 2021, Including ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ and ‘Pieces of a Woman’

Netflix’s original series, “Fate: The Winx Saga,” has fairies attend a magical boarding school in the Otherworld, where they must master their powers while coping with love and monsters.

In the upcoming film “Pieces of a Woman,” Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”) stars as a woman who endures a botched home birth and the marital aftermath. The drama co-stars Shia LaBeouf and Ellen Burstyn. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September and earned Kirby the Volpi Cup for Best Actress.

On the documentary front, “Pretend It’s a City” has humorist Fran Lebowitz talking with award-winning director Martin Scorsese about, among other things, New York City.

What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2021:

January 1

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Headspace Guide to Meditation — Netflix Original

The Minimalists: Less Is Now — Netflix Documentary

Monarca: Season 2 — Netflix Original

What Happened to Mr. Cha? — Netflix Film

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

January 2

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — Netflix Film

January 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse — Netflix Family

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

History of Swear Words — Netflix Original

LA’s Finest: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 — Netflix Original

January 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina — Netflix Film

Surviving Death — Netflix Documentary

Tony Parker: The Final Shot — Netflix Documentary

January 7

Pieces of a Woman — Netflix Film

January 8

Charming — Netflix Film

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 — Netflix Anime

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 — Netflix Original

Lupin — Netflix Original

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival — Netflix Family

Pretend It’s a City — Netflix Documentary

Stuck Apart (Azizler) — Netflix Film

January 10

Spring Breakers (2012)

January 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — Netflix Documentary

The Intouchables (2011)

January 12

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

January 13

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — Netflix Documentary

January 15

Bling Empire — Netflix Original

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 — Netflix Family

Disenchantment: Part 3 — Netflix Original

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) — Netflix Film

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook (1991)

Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire — Netflix Film

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

January 16

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

January 18

Homefront (2013)

January 19

Hello Ninja: Season 4 — Netflix Family

January 20

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) — Netflix Original

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft — Netflix Original

January 21

Call My Agent!: Season 4 — Netflix Original

January 22

Blown Away: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Busted!: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Fate: The Winx Saga — Netflix Original

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 — Netflix Family

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) — Netflix Film

The White Tiger — Netflix Film

January 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — Netflix Original

January 26

Go Dog Go — Netflix Family

January 27

Penguin Bloom — Netflix Film

January 29

Below Zero (Bajocero) — Netflix Film

The Dig — Netflix Film

Finding ‘Ohana — Netflix Film

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — Netflix Documentary

January 31

Fatima (2020)

