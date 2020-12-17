What’s Coming To Netflix In January 2021, Including ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ and ‘Pieces of a Woman’
Netflix’s original series, “Fate: The Winx Saga,” has fairies attend a magical boarding school in the Otherworld, where they must master their powers while coping with love and monsters.
In the upcoming film “Pieces of a Woman,” Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”) stars as a woman who endures a botched home birth and the marital aftermath. The drama co-stars Shia LaBeouf and Ellen Burstyn. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September and earned Kirby the Volpi Cup for Best Actress.
On the documentary front, “Pretend It’s a City” has humorist Fran Lebowitz talking with award-winning director Martin Scorsese about, among other things, New York City.
What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2021:
January 1
- Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Headspace Guide to Meditation — Netflix Original
- The Minimalists: Less Is Now — Netflix Documentary
- Monarca: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- What Happened to Mr. Cha? — Netflix Film
- 17 Again (2009)
- 30 Minutes or Less (2011)
- Abby Hatcher: Season 1
- Blue Streak (1999)
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
- Catch Me If You Can (2002)
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
- Cool Hand Luke (1967)
- The Creative Brain (2019)
- The Departed (2006)
- Enter the Dragon (1973)
- Gimme Shelter (2013)
- Good Hair (2010)
- Goodfellas (1990)
- Gothika (2003)
- The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2
- Into the Wild (2007)
- Julie & Julia (2009)
- Mud (2012)
- Mystic Pizza (1988)
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
- Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
- Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
- Sex and the City 2 (2010)
- Sherlock Holmes (2009)
- Striptease (1996)
- Superbad (2007)
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
January 2
- Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — Netflix Film
January 5
- Gabby’s Dollhouse — Netflix Family
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
- History of Swear Words — Netflix Original
- LA’s Finest: Season 1
- ¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 — Netflix Original
January 6
- Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina — Netflix Film
- Surviving Death — Netflix Documentary
- Tony Parker: The Final Shot — Netflix Documentary
January 7
- Pieces of a Woman — Netflix Film
January 8
- Charming — Netflix Film
- The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 — Netflix Anime
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 — Netflix Original
- Lupin — Netflix Original
- Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival — Netflix Family
- Pretend It’s a City — Netflix Documentary
- Stuck Apart (Azizler) — Netflix Film
January 10
- Spring Breakers (2012)
January 11
- CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — Netflix Documentary
- The Intouchables (2011)
January 12
- Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4
January 13
- An Imperfect Murder
- Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — Netflix Documentary
January 15
- Bling Empire — Netflix Original
- Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 — Netflix Family
- Disenchantment: Part 3 — Netflix Original
- Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) — Netflix Film
- Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3
- Hook (1991)
- Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1
- The Magicians: Season 5
- Outside the Wire — Netflix Film
- Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)
- Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)
January 16
- A Monster Calls (2016)
- Radium Girls (2020)
January 18
- Homefront (2013)
January 19
- Hello Ninja: Season 4 — Netflix Family
January 20
- Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) — Netflix Original
- Sightless (2020)
- Spycraft — Netflix Original
January 21
- Call My Agent!: Season 4 — Netflix Original
January 22
- Blown Away: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Busted!: Season 3 — Netflix Original
- Fate: The Winx Saga — Netflix Original
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 — Netflix Family
- So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) — Netflix Film
- The White Tiger — Netflix Film
January 23
- Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — Netflix Original
January 26
- Go Dog Go — Netflix Family
January 27
- Penguin Bloom — Netflix Film
January 29
- Below Zero (Bajocero) — Netflix Film
- The Dig — Netflix Film
- Finding ‘Ohana — Netflix Film
- We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — Netflix Documentary
January 31
- Fatima (2020)