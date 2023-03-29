What’s Coming to Paramount+ in April 2023: ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,’ ‘Fatal Attraction,’ ‘Yonder’
The Pink Ladies of “Grease,” the most colorful Rydell High students, are back on April 6 on Paramount+. However, this won’t be the same collection of young women from the original film — or even its cult classic sequel. This round, we see how the popular clique got its start. The girls now have a show of their own: “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,” a salute to 1950s teens who refuse to conform to conventional standards. The new musical series shows us Rydell High before Sandy and Danny start strutting down the halls. The show stars Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso, and Tricia Fukuhara.
Watch the “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” trailer:
Paramount+ is also producing an original series “Fatal Attraction,” based on the 1980s hit thriller. The TV version refocuses the lens, exploring a modern approach to women, infidelity, personality disorders, and coercive control. It’s also telling two stories: The affair between Alex (Lizzy Caplan) and Dan (Joshua Jackson) in real-time and the consequences for Dan 15 years later. The show debuts on April 30.
Check out the trailer for “Fatal Attraction”:
Also coming to the streamer in April is the South Korean drama “Yonder.” The series premieres on April 11, and tells the story of Jae-hyun. After his wife dies, he receives a message from her – an invitation to a world called Yonder, which was designed based on her memories. The show stars Shin Ha-kyun, Han Ji-min, Lee Jeong-eun, and Jung Jin-young.
“The Godfather” franchise is also coming to the streamer April 1. Crime never goes out of style. “Leave the gun, take the cannolis.”
Originals, Exclusives, Premieres, and Events Coming in April**
- 4/2 - CMT Music Awards
- 4/6 - Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies premiere
- 4/11 - FBI True season 2 premiere
- 4/11 - Yonder premiere
- 4/14 - Rugrats Season 2 premiere
- 4/20 - Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Season 2 premiere
- 4/30 - Fatal Attraction premiere
Library Shows Coming in April
April 5
- Broad City (Seasons 1-5)
- FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4)
- Nick Cannon Presents Wild ‘N Out (Season 15)
- The Challenge: Argentina (Season 1)
April 9
- A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys
April 11
- Save Me (Seasons 1-2)
- Signal (Season 1)
- Voice (Seasons 1-2)
April 12
- America in Black
- Jeff Dunham: Me The People
- Supah Ninjas (Seasons 1-2)
April 19
- Cartel Crew (Seasons 1-3)
- Crank Yankers (Season 6)
- Fairview (Season 1)
- The Adventures of Paddington (Season 2)
April 26
- Middlemost Post (Season 1)
- Noah’s Arc (Seasons 1-2)
- The Hills: New Beginnings (Season 2)
- Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah
- YO! MTV Raps Classic (Season 2)
Broad City
Broad City follows two women throughout their daily lives in New York City, making the smallest and mundane events hysterical and disturbing to watch all at the same time.
Library Movies Coming in April
April 1
- 1984
- American Gigolo
- As Good As It Gets
- Baby Boom
- Basic Instinct 2
- Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
- Crawlspace
- Curse Of The Pink Panther
- Face/Off
- Fatal Attraction
- Fight Club
- Fled
- Forbidden City Cop
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Get Shorty
- Ghost Town
- Ghost World
- Heaven’s Gate
- I Got The Hook-Up
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5
- Jailhouse Rock
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space
- Lifeforce
- Lifeguard
- Lincoln
- Mad Max
- Married to the Mob
- Mother!
- Old School
- Out of Time
- Planet of the Apes
- Poltergeist II: The Other Side
- Poltergeist III
- Revenge Of The Pink Panther
- Ride
- Road Trip
- Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
- Ronin
- Runaway Jury
- Shutter Island
- Small Soldiers
- Son Of The Pink Panther
- Stargate: Continuum
- Stargate: The Ark of Truth
- The Adventures of Tintin
- The Core
- The Godfather (Remastered)
- The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)
- The Godfather, Part II (Remastered)
- The Help
- The Killing
- The Last House on the Left
- The Long Goodbye
- The Woman in Red
- Trail Of The Pink Panther
- Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
- Wall Street
- Wargames
- Weekend at Bernie’s
- Where Hope Grows
- Young Sherlock Holmes
April 14
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
April 21
- Cyrano, My Love
The Godfather Movies
Francis Ford Coppola’s trilogy films about the everyday life of a New York mafia family. With its star-studded cast these films would go down in history as some of the greatest Hollywood has ever produced.
Sports Coming in April
- 4/1 - NWSL – Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns FC
- 4/1 - NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Final Four National Semifinals
- 4/2 - Serie A – Napoli vs. AC Milan
- 4/2 - Barclays Women’s Super League – Arsenal vs. Manchester City
- 4/2 - High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships
- 4/2 - We Need To Talk presented by AT&T
- 4/2 - HBCU All-Star Game
- 4/3 - NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Game
- 4/6-4/9 - Masters Live
- 4/4 - Coppa Italia Semifinals – Juventus vs. Inter Milan
- 4/5 - Coppa Italia Semifinals – Cremonese vs. Fiorentina
- 4/8 - Serie A – Lazio vs. Juventus
- 4/8 - We Need To Talk at The Masters presented by AT&T
- 4/8 - An Invitation to the Masters: Latin America Amateur Championship
- 4/8 - 13 Green Jackets: A Conversation with Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Scottie Scheffler
- 4/8 - The Masters Third Round Coverage
- 4/9: An Invitation to the Masters: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
- 4/9 - Jim Nantz Remembers Augusta: The Masterful Tom Weiskopf
- 4/9 - The Masters Final Round Coverage
- 4/11 - UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals – Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich, Benfica vs. Inter Milan
- 4/12 - UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals – Real Madrid vs. Chelsea, AC Milan vs. Napoli
- 4/13 - UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Quarterfinals Leg 1
- 4/15 - CBS Sports – The Catch
- 4/15-4/16 - PGA Tour – RBC Heritage (Third and Final Round Coverage)
- 4/16 - Start of Campeonato Brasileirão Série A season
- 4/18 - UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals – Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, Napoli vs. AC Milan
- 4/19 - UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals – Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City, Inter Milan vs. Benfica
- 4/20 - UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Quarterfinals Leg 2
- 4/22 - San Diego Pickleball Open
- 4/22 - Formula E
- 4/22 - 4/23 - PGA Tour – Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Third and Final Round Coverage)
- 4/23 - NWSL – Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave FC
- 4/25 - Coppa Italia Semifinals Leg 2 – Inter Milan vs. Juventus
- 4/26 - Coppa Italia Semifinals Leg 2 – Fiorentina vs. Cremonese
- 4/29 - AFC Champions League Leg 1 – Al-Hilal vs. Urawa Reds
- 4/29 - NWSL – Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC
- 4/29 - The American Rodeo
- 4/29 - 4/30 - PGA Tour – The Mexico Open at Vidanta (Third and Final Round Coverage)
- 4/30 - 2023 Arnold Strongman Classic
- Throughout April: Italy’s Serie A competition
- Throughout April: NWSL competition
- Throughout April: Barclays Women’s Super League competition
- Throughout April: Scottish Professional Football League competition
- Throughout April: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
- Throughout April: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
- Throughout April: Combate Global competition
- Throughout April: Professional Bull Riders (PBR) competition
