What’s Coming to Peacock in 2021, Including ‘The Office, ‘Punky Brewster’, MacGruber’, & ‘Bel-Air’

After Disney Investor Day where Disney+ showcased all the content coming to the streaming service next year, now Peacock has unveiled some of what will be coming to the platform in 2021.

On January 1st, 2021 – “The Office” will shift from Netflix over to Peacock, where it will be exclusively available to stream. The recently renewed “Amber Ruffin Show” will continue to air new episodes of her “smart and silly take on the week’s news” every Friday.

Two previously announced originals, the reboot of “Punky Brewster” (Soleil Moon Frye, Freddie Prinze Jr.) and “Rutherford Falls” (Ed Helms) will debut in the first half of 2021. Some other shows that will make their debut later in 2021 are Tina Fey’s “Girls5eva”, “Dr. Death” based Wondery’s hit podcast (Joshua Jackson, Alec Baldwin, and Christian Slater), MacGruber (Will Forte), and “One of Us is Lying”.

Recently picked up “Bel Air”, which is one-hour dramatic reboot of the 90’s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” will also come to Peacock in 2021.

The Amber Ruffin Show

Release Date: Streaming New Episodes Every Friday

Synopsis: Each week THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW showcases Amber’s signature smart and silly take on the week’s news. No matter what’s happening in the world, Amber will respond to it with a charming mix of seriousness, nonsense, and evening gowns. THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW is a topical late-night show with just the good parts – the comedy.

Punky Brewster

Release Date: Winter 2021

In this continuation of the iconic 80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad, Punky is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy, a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self. The series stars Soleil Moon Frye, Freddie Prinze Jr., Lauren Lindsey Donzis, Quinn Copeland, Oliver De Los Santos, Noah Cottrell, and Cherie Johnson.

Rutherford Falls

Release Date: Spring 2021

Rutherford Falls, a small town in the Northeast, and the Native American reservation that borders it are turned upside down when local legend and town namesake, Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) fights the moving of a historical statue.

Girls5eva

Release Date: Late 2021

When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva? The series stars Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Ashley Park is set for a recurring role.

Dr. Death

Release Date: Late 2021

Based on Wondery’s hit podcast, DR. DEATH is based on the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), set out to stop him. DR. DEATH explores the twisted mind of Dr. Duntsch and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us.

One of Us Is Lying

Release Date: Late 2021

Based on the bestselling novel of the same title by Karen M. McManus, ONE OF US IS LYING is the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.

MacGruber

Release Date: Late 2021

After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Will Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must race against time to defeat the forces of evil — only to find that evil… may be lurking within.

Bel-Air

Release Date: Late 2021

Set in modern-day America, BEL-AIR is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90's sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" that leans into the original premise: Will's complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, BEL-AIR will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.