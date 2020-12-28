What’s Coming To Peacock In January 2021, Including ‘The Office’ and ‘Jurassic Park’

After its success on NBC, “The Office,” the beloved show of all things dysfunction, is coming to Peacock after spending the last few years on Netflix. So for those who haven’t met the wacky Dunder Mifflin crew, or for those that have, seasons one and two will stream free beginning Jan 1 – with the rest on Peacock Premium.

For Steven Spielberg fans, January will see the return of Jurassic Park, along with The Lost World and Jurassic Park 3, along with E.T.

Or, if horror is more your line, the latter-day versions of Hitchcock’s “Psycho” are available: “Psycho,” 1998, the remake almost shot-by-shot from Gus Van Sant, and the earlier “Psycho II,” 1982, and “Psycho III,” 1986. The Coen Bros. weigh in with a killer dramedy, “Burn After Reading,” and “A Serious Man.”

Also, “The Amber Ruffin Show,” which gives a comedic take on the week’s news, returns on Friday, Jan. 8, dropping a new episode weekly.

What’s Coming To Peacock in January

January 1

The Office, Seasons 1-9 (NBC)

2012, 2009

Away We Go, 2009

Baby Mama, 2008

Balto, 1998

Basketball, 1998

Born On The Fourth of July, 1989

Bride of Chucky, 1998

Buried, 2010

Burlesque, 2010

Burn After Reading, 2008

Cabin Fever, 2003

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever, 2009

Cape Fear, 1991

Casino, 1995

Cloak & Dagger, 1984

The Condemned, 2007

Definitely, Maybe, 2008

Deliver Us from Eva, 2003

Delta Farce, 2007

Drag Me to Hell, 2009

Dragon Blade, 2015

Duplicity, 2009

E.T., 1982

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982

Fatal Attraction, 1987

Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015

Fifty Shades Darker, 2017

Fifty Shades Freed, 2018

Fletch, 1985

Fletch Lives, 1989

Freeheld Documentary, 2007

Freeheld Feature, 2015

Frost/Nixon, 2008

Funny People, 2009

Green Zone, 2010

Half Baked, 1998

Hamlet 2, 2008

Howard the Duck, 1986

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, 2007

Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, 2013

Inside Man, 2006

The Island, 2006

Johnny English, 2003

Jumanji, 1995

Jurassic Park, 1993

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997

Jurassic Park III, 2001

Kicking and Screaming, 2005

Knocked Up, 2007

Land of the Dead, 2006

Law Abiding Citizen, 2009

Love Actually, 2003

Lucy, 2014

Major Payne, 1995

Mamma Mia!, 2008

Monty Python’s Meaning of Life, 1983

Nanny McPhee, 2006

Nany McPhee Returns, 2010

Non-Stop, 2014

Peter Pan, 2003

Pride and Prejudice, 2005

Promised Land, 2012

Psycho, 1998

Psycho II, 1982

Psycho III, 1986

Repo Men, 2010

Schindler’s List,1993

Seed of Chucky, 2004

Skinwalkers, 2007

Something New, 2006

State of Play, 2009

The Strangers (2008

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000

The Big Wedding, 2013

The Bourne Identity, 2002

The Bourne Supremacy, 2004

The Express, 2008

The Holiday, 2006

The Land Before Time, 1988

The Motorcycle Diaries, 2004

The Pirated Who Don’t Do Anything, 2008

The Producers, 2005

The Walking Dead, 1995

The Wolfman, 2010

They Live, 1988

Traffic, 2001

Wanted, 2008

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008

Wishmaster, 1997

Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies, 1999

Wishmaster 3: Sword of Justice, 2001

Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled, 2002

Zombieland, 2009

Mr. Robinson, Season 1 (NBC)

January 2

Chicago Fire, Seasons 1-8 (NBC)

Chicago Med, Seasons 1-5 (NBC)

Chicago P.D., Seasons 1-7 (NBC)

January 6

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Season 2 begins streaming (NBC)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Season 1 now exclusively streaming on Peacock

January 7

Vanderpump Rules, Season 8 (Bravo)

January 8

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock Original) new episode drop every Friday

Mr. Mayor, Season 1 begins streaming (NBC)

Sox, 2013

Dear Dictator, 2017

Black and Cuba, 2015

Boys of Summer, 2010

Love, Antosha, 2019

January 10

NFL Wildcard Game (NBC)

January 11

LIT Entertainment News channel

Geography Club, 2013

About Scout, 2015

Bare Knuckle Brawler, 2019

Breakdown Lane, 2017

Claire in Motion, 2016

Coldwater, 2013

Dark Sense, 2019

Eco-Terrorist: Battle for Our Planet, 2019

Fair Haven, 2016

Hollywood Chaos, 2013

Honeyglue, 2015

Lake Alice, 2019

Last Seen In Idaho, 2018

Laurence Anyways, 2012

Lost Child, 2017

Moss, 2017

Porcupine Lake, 2017

Sins of Our Youth, 2014

Sleeping with the Fishes, 2013

Southern Baptist Sissies, 2013

The Fields, 2011

The Merry Gentleman, 2008

The Odd Way Home, 2013

To Life (A La Vie), 2014

We are Boats, 2018

A Cry From Within, 2014

January 12

A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Season 2 (NBC)

January 13

U.S. Championships Figure Skating

January 15

The Amber Ruffin Show

January 16

A Serious Man, 2009*

Dallas Buyers Club, 2013*

Hanna, 2011*

Supercross events begin streaming

Supercross events begin streaming Speed Skating events begin streaming

January 18

On The Trail: Joe Biden’s Long Road to the White House (NBC News)

January 22

The Amber Ruffin Show

January 27

La Suerte de Loli, Season 1 begins streaming (Telemundo)

Buscando a Frida, Season 1 begins streaming (Telemundo)

January 28

Bob Saget: Zero to Sixty, 2017

Brody Stevens: Live From the Main Room, 2018

Brother Sam: A Tribute to Sam Kinison, 2005

Cameron Esposito: Marriage Material, 2016

Colin Quinn: Unconstitutional, 2015

D.L. Hughley: Clear, 2014

D.L. Hughley: Reset, 2012

Darrell Hammond: Mayhem Explained, 2018

David Cross: Oh, Come On, 2019

Eddie Griffin: You Can Tell ‘Em I Said It, 2011

Finesse Mitchell: The Spirit Told Me to Tell You, 2018

Harland Williams: A Force of Nature, 2011

Henry Rollins: Keep Talking, Pal, 2018

Iliza Shlesinger: Over & Over, 2019

Iliza Shlesinger: War Paint, 2013

Janeane Garofalo: If I May, 2016

Jasper Redd: Jazz Talk, 2014

Jay Pharoah: Can I Be Me?, 2015

Jermaine Fowler: Give ‘Em Hell, Kid, 2015

Jimmie JJ Walker & Mike Winslow: We are Still Here, 2018

Joel McHale: Live From Pyongyang, 2019

Joe Coco Diaz: Sociably Unacceptable, 2016

Kathleen Madigan: Madigan Again, 2015

Kevin Hart Presents – Keith Robinson: Back of the Bus Funny, 2014

Kevin Hart Presents – Lil Rel Howery: Relevant, 2015

Kevin Hart Presents – Plastic Cup Boyz, 2014

Kevin Nealon: Whelmed…But Not Overl, 2012

Kevin Smith: Silent, But Deadly (Extended Edition), 2018

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated, 2020

Lavell Crawford: Home for the Holidays, 2017

Louie Anderson: Big Baby Boomer, 2012

Marc Maron: Thinky Pain, 2013

Margaret Cho: Psycho, 2015

Maria Bamford: Weakness is The Brand, 2020

Michael Ian Black: Very Famous, 2011

Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend, 2013

Sam Kinison: Family Entertainment Hour, 1991

Sasheer Zamata: Pizza Mind, 2017

Sinbad: Make Me Wanna Holla, 2014

Sinbad: Where U Been?, 2010

Tim Allen: Men are Pigs, 1990

Tom Arnold: Past & Present Imperfectly, 2018

Tom Segura: Completely Normal, 2014

Whitney Cummings: Money Shot, 2010

It’s Showtime at the Apollo

January 29

The Amber Ruffin Show

“The Office” season 1 trailer