What’s Coming To Peacock In January 2021, Including ‘The Office’ and ‘Jurassic Park’
After its success on NBC, “The Office,” the beloved show of all things dysfunction, is coming to Peacock after spending the last few years on Netflix. So for those who haven’t met the wacky Dunder Mifflin crew, or for those that have, seasons one and two will stream free beginning Jan 1 – with the rest on Peacock Premium.
For Steven Spielberg fans, January will see the return of Jurassic Park, along with The Lost World and Jurassic Park 3, along with E.T.
Or, if horror is more your line, the latter-day versions of Hitchcock’s “Psycho” are available: “Psycho,” 1998, the remake almost shot-by-shot from Gus Van Sant, and the earlier “Psycho II,” 1982, and “Psycho III,” 1986. The Coen Bros. weigh in with a killer dramedy, “Burn After Reading,” and “A Serious Man.”
Also, “The Amber Ruffin Show,” which gives a comedic take on the week’s news, returns on Friday, Jan. 8, dropping a new episode weekly.
January 1
- The Office, Seasons 1-9 (NBC)
- 2012, 2009
- Away We Go, 2009
- Baby Mama, 2008
- Balto, 1998
- Basketball, 1998
- Born On The Fourth of July, 1989
- Bride of Chucky, 1998
- Buried, 2010
- Burlesque, 2010
- Burn After Reading, 2008
- Cabin Fever, 2003
- Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever, 2009
- Cape Fear, 1991
- Casino, 1995
- Cloak & Dagger, 1984
- The Condemned, 2007
- Definitely, Maybe, 2008
- Deliver Us from Eva, 2003
- Delta Farce, 2007
- Drag Me to Hell, 2009
- Dragon Blade, 2015
- Duplicity, 2009
- E.T., 1982
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982
- Fatal Attraction, 1987
- Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015
- Fifty Shades Darker, 2017
- Fifty Shades Freed, 2018
- Fletch, 1985
- Fletch Lives, 1989
- Freeheld Documentary, 2007
- Freeheld Feature, 2015
- Frost/Nixon, 2008
- Funny People, 2009
- Green Zone, 2010
- Half Baked, 1998
- Hamlet 2, 2008
- Howard the Duck, 1986
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, 2007
- Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, 2013
- Inside Man, 2006
- The Island, 2006
- Johnny English, 2003
- Jumanji, 1995
- Jurassic Park, 1993
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997
- Jurassic Park III, 2001
- Kicking and Screaming, 2005
- Knocked Up, 2007
- Land of the Dead, 2006
- Law Abiding Citizen, 2009
- Love Actually, 2003
- Lucy, 2014
- Major Payne, 1995
- Mamma Mia!, 2008
- Monty Python’s Meaning of Life, 1983
- Nanny McPhee, 2006
- Nany McPhee Returns, 2010
- Non-Stop, 2014
- Peter Pan, 2003
- Pride and Prejudice, 2005
- Promised Land, 2012
- Psycho, 1998
- Psycho II, 1982
- Psycho III, 1986
- Repo Men, 2010
- Schindler’s List,1993
- Seed of Chucky, 2004
- Skinwalkers, 2007
- Something New, 2006
- State of Play, 2009
- The Strangers (2008
- The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000
- The Big Wedding, 2013
- The Bourne Identity, 2002
- The Bourne Supremacy, 2004
- The Express, 2008
- The Holiday, 2006
- The Land Before Time, 1988
- The Motorcycle Diaries, 2004
- The Pirated Who Don’t Do Anything, 2008
- The Producers, 2005
- The Walking Dead, 1995
- The Wolfman, 2010
- They Live, 1988
- Traffic, 2001
- Wanted, 2008
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008
- Wishmaster, 1997
- Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies, 1999
- Wishmaster 3: Sword of Justice, 2001
- Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled, 2002
- Zombieland, 2009
- Mr. Robinson, Season 1 (NBC)
January 2
- Chicago Fire, Seasons 1-8 (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Seasons 1-5 (NBC)
- Chicago P.D., Seasons 1-7 (NBC)
January 6
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Season 2 begins streaming (NBC)
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Season 1 now exclusively streaming on Peacock
January 7
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 8 (Bravo)
January 8
- The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock Original) new episode drop every Friday
- Mr. Mayor, Season 1 begins streaming (NBC)
- Sox, 2013
- Dear Dictator, 2017
- Black and Cuba, 2015
- Boys of Summer, 2010
- Love, Antosha, 2019
January 10
- NFL Wildcard Game (NBC)
- January 11
- LIT Entertainment News channel
- Geography Club, 2013
- About Scout, 2015
- Bare Knuckle Brawler, 2019
- Breakdown Lane, 2017
- Claire in Motion, 2016
- Coldwater, 2013
- Dark Sense, 2019
- Eco-Terrorist: Battle for Our Planet, 2019
- Fair Haven, 2016
- Hollywood Chaos, 2013
- Honeyglue, 2015
- Lake Alice, 2019
- Last Seen In Idaho, 2018
- Laurence Anyways, 2012
- Lost Child, 2017
- Moss, 2017
- Porcupine Lake, 2017
- Sins of Our Youth, 2014
- Sleeping with the Fishes, 2013
- Southern Baptist Sissies, 2013
- The Fields, 2011
- The Merry Gentleman, 2008
- The Odd Way Home, 2013
- To Life (A La Vie), 2014
- We are Boats, 2018
- A Cry From Within, 2014
January 12
- A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Season 2 (NBC)
January 13
- U.S. Championships Figure Skating
January 15
The Amber Ruffin Show
January 16
- A Serious Man, 2009*
- Dallas Buyers Club, 2013*
- Hanna, 2011*
Supercross events begin streaming
- Speed Skating events begin streaming
January 18
- On The Trail: Joe Biden’s Long Road to the White House (NBC News)
January 22
- The Amber Ruffin Show
January 27
- La Suerte de Loli, Season 1 begins streaming (Telemundo)
- Buscando a Frida, Season 1 begins streaming (Telemundo)
January 28
- Bob Saget: Zero to Sixty, 2017
- Brody Stevens: Live From the Main Room, 2018
- Brother Sam: A Tribute to Sam Kinison, 2005
- Cameron Esposito: Marriage Material, 2016
- Colin Quinn: Unconstitutional, 2015
- D.L. Hughley: Clear, 2014
- D.L. Hughley: Reset, 2012
- Darrell Hammond: Mayhem Explained, 2018
- David Cross: Oh, Come On, 2019
- Eddie Griffin: You Can Tell ‘Em I Said It, 2011
- Finesse Mitchell: The Spirit Told Me to Tell You, 2018
- Harland Williams: A Force of Nature, 2011
- Henry Rollins: Keep Talking, Pal, 2018
- Iliza Shlesinger: Over & Over, 2019
- Iliza Shlesinger: War Paint, 2013
- Janeane Garofalo: If I May, 2016
- Jasper Redd: Jazz Talk, 2014
- Jay Pharoah: Can I Be Me?, 2015
- Jermaine Fowler: Give ‘Em Hell, Kid, 2015
- Jimmie JJ Walker & Mike Winslow: We are Still Here, 2018
- Joel McHale: Live From Pyongyang, 2019
- Joe Coco Diaz: Sociably Unacceptable, 2016
- Kathleen Madigan: Madigan Again, 2015
- Kevin Hart Presents – Keith Robinson: Back of the Bus Funny, 2014
- Kevin Hart Presents – Lil Rel Howery: Relevant, 2015
- Kevin Hart Presents – Plastic Cup Boyz, 2014
- Kevin Nealon: Whelmed…But Not Overl, 2012
- Kevin Smith: Silent, But Deadly (Extended Edition), 2018
- Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated, 2020
- Lavell Crawford: Home for the Holidays, 2017
- Louie Anderson: Big Baby Boomer, 2012
- Marc Maron: Thinky Pain, 2013
- Margaret Cho: Psycho, 2015
- Maria Bamford: Weakness is The Brand, 2020
- Michael Ian Black: Very Famous, 2011
- Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend, 2013
- Sam Kinison: Family Entertainment Hour, 1991
- Sasheer Zamata: Pizza Mind, 2017
- Sinbad: Make Me Wanna Holla, 2014
- Sinbad: Where U Been?, 2010
- Tim Allen: Men are Pigs, 1990
- Tom Arnold: Past & Present Imperfectly, 2018
- Tom Segura: Completely Normal, 2014
- Whitney Cummings: Money Shot, 2010
- It’s Showtime at the Apollo
January 29
- The Amber Ruffin Show