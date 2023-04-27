What’s Coming to Peacock in May 2023: ‘Geography of Bliss,’ ‘Bupkis,’ ‘Menendez + Menudo’ Documentary

Rainn Wilson travels for a purpose — to find the happiest places on Earth. In the new Peacock docu-series “The Geography of Bliss,” the intrepid traveler traverses the globe in a humorous search for meaning. Based on Eric Weiner’s New York Times bestselling book, “The Geography of Bliss: One Grump’s Search for the Happiest Places in the World,” Wilson will explore some of the happiest and unhappiest places on earth — from Iceland to Bulgaria to Ghana — in a profound and funny way that unpacks the science of happiness. All five episodes of the series will be available during Mental Health Awareness Month, beginning on May 18.

Watch the trailer for “The Geography of Bliss”:

Also arriving on the streaming service next month, Pete Davidson, Edie Falco, and Joe Pesci will star in “Bupkis,” a semi-autobiographical series about Davidson’s life. The show mixes reality and absurdity to capture the complexities of the “Saturday Night Live” star’s personal and professional. All eight episodes will be available to stream on May 4.

Check out the “Bupkis” trailer”:

Peacock will also have a new true-crime series coming to the service in May. “Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed” looks at the infamous 1989 case in which Lyle and Erik Menendez murdered their parents. In this limited series, viewers will learn of the connection that links the story of the convicted killers and one of the biggest boy bands in the world, and how it could corroborate the brothers’ decades-old accusations of physical and sexual abuse against their father. One former Menudo member could be the key to changing how the public views the brothers’ case while simultaneously crusading for his own justice.

Get a sneak peek of “Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed”:

In addition, “The Joy Luck Club,” Amy Tan’s moving account of the conflict between a Chinese mother and daughter, “Life of Pi,” the fantastical story of a boy and a tiger, and “Schindler’s List,” Spielberg’s searing look at humanity during the Holocaust, all stream May 1.

Coming in May:

May 1

The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005

Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000

Along Came Polly, 2004

Are We There Yet?, 2005

Are We Done Yet?, 2007

Bleeding Steel, 2017*

Booksmart, 2019*

A Christmas Miracle, 2019 (Hallmark)

Clockers, 1995

Crooklyn, 1994

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For, 2019 (Hallmark)

Dear White People, 2014

Detroit, 2017

Dirty Dancing 2: Havanna Nights, 2004

Dragon Blade, 2015*

Enemy of the State, 1998

Erin Brockovich, 2000

Face/Off, 1997

Fixer Upper Mysteries: Framed for Murder, 2017 (Hallmark)

Free Angela and all Political Prisoners, 2013*

A Gingerbread Romance, 2018 (Hallmark)

The Good Shepard, 2006

The Grandmaster, 2013

Hello, It’s Me, 2015 (Hallmark)

Honey, 2003

Honey 2, 2011

The Hulk, 2003

The Hunt, 2020*

Ice Sculpture Christmas, 2015 (Hallmark)

It’s Complicated, 2009

The Joy Luck Club, 1993

King Kong, 2005

The King’s Speech, 2010*

Land of the Lost, 2009

Life, 1999

Life of Pi, 2012

Love, Classified, 2022 (Hallmark)

The Love Club: Nicole’s Pen Pal, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Love Under the Stars, 20215

Mix Up in the Mediterranean, 2021 (Hallmark)

Mo’ Better Blues, 1990

The Mummy, 1999*

The Mummy Returns, 2001*

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008*

Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery, 2015 (Hallmark)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016

My Cousin Vinny, 1992

Naughty or Nice, 2012 (Hallmark)

Notting Hill, 1999

One Christmas Eve, 2012 (Hallmark)

Perfect Harmony, 2022 (Hallmark)

Pride, 2007

Real Murders: Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, 2015 (Hallmark)

Salt, 2010

Schindler’s List, 1993

Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6, 2023 (Hallmark)+

The Scorpion King, 2002*

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010

Sicario, 2015

Sisters, 2015

The Smurfs, 2011*

The Smurfs 2, 2013*

Speed, 1994

Spring Breakthrough, 2023 (Hallmark)+

True Lies, 1994

The Tuxedo, 2002

The Wedding Planner, 2001

While You Were Sleeping, 1995

You Got Served, 2004

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…, Season 12, New Episode (Reelz)++

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 1*

Leguizamo Does America, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)

Live from E!: The Met Gala Red Carpet

Open House NYC, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Leicester City v. Everton

Project Runway, Seasons 1-16

Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

May 2 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 2*

Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed, Docuseries, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*

Premier League – Arsenal v. Chelsea

The Royal Rundown, New Episode (TODAY All Day)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episodes (Oxygen)

Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

That’s My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) May 3 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Keanu, 2016*

La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 3*

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Liverpool v. Fulham*

Premier League – Man City v. West Ham

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, Season 4, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

May 4 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Bupkis, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago P.D., Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1 , New Episode (Telemundo)

La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 4*

LPGA Tour – Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown – Round 1

Mrs. Davis, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR – Wells Fargo Championship – Round 1

Premier League – Brighton v. Man United

Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) May 5 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Horse Racing – Kentucky Oaks

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1 , New Episode (Telemundo)

La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 5*

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour – Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown – Round 2

PGA TOUR Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Classic – Round 1

PGA TOUR – Wells Fargo Championship – Round 2

Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Wanda Diamond League Track & Field – Doha, QA

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

May 6 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Horse Racing – 148th Kentucky Derby

IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup – Miami, FL

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1 , New Episode (Telemundo)

La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 6*

Live Event: Coronation of King Charles III (TODAY, NBC News Now, Sky News Channels)

LPGA Tour – Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown – Round 3

PGA TOUR Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Classic – Round 2

PGA TOUR – Wells Fargo Championship – Round 3

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Chelsea

Premier League – Liverpool v. Brentford

Premier League – Tottenham v. Crystal Place

Premier League – Wolves v. Aston Villa

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Saracens*

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Gloucester Rugby*

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Harlequins*

Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Exeter Chiefs*

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Newcastle Falcons*

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Super Motocross Race Day Live – Round 16 – Denver, CO*

Super Motocross – Round 16 SMX World Champs – Denver, CO

USFL – Memphis Showboats vs. Michigan Panthers

WWE Backlash (English & Spanish)* May 7 Billboard Latin Women in Music Awards 2023

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Harlem Globe Trotters: Play it Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup – Miami, FL

La Patrona, Season 1

La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 7*

LPGA Tour – Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown – Final Round

Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (NBC News)

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves

One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Classic – Final Round

PGA TOUR – Wells Fargo Championship – Final Round

Premier League – Man City v. Leeds United

Premier League – Newcastle v. Arsenal

Premier League – West Ham v. Man United

Redeeming Love, 2022*

USFL – New Orleans Breakers vs. New Jersey Generals

When Love Springs, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

May 8 Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…, Season 12, New Episode (Reelz)++

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)

Leguizamo Does America, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)

Premier League – Brighton v. Everton

Premier League – Fulham v. Leicester City

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. South Hampton

Project Runway: All Stars, Seasons 1-7

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Transplant, Seasons 1-2*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) May 9 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Eurovision Song Contest – Semifinals Part 1*

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

That’s My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

May 10 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Dancing Queens, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) May 11 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago P.D., Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Eurovision Song Contest – Semifinals Part 2*

Intelligence: A Special Agent Special, 2023 (Peacock Original)*

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – Cognizant Founders Cup – Round 1

Mrs. Davis, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR – AT&T Byron Nelson – Round 1

PGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition – Round 1

Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

May 12 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Citi Concert Series – Jonas Brothers on TODAY (TODAY All Day)

F9, 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Toulhouse – Men’s Competition*

IndyCar – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course – Practice & Qualifying*

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour – Cognizant Founders Cup – Round 2

PGA TOUR– AT&T Byron Nelson – Round 2

PGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition – Round 2

The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 2, New Episodes (Oxygen)

Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) May 13 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline 24/7 Marathon – Relentless Moms (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Eurovision Song Contest – Finals*

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Toulhouse – Men’s Competition*

IMSA Laguna Seca – Qualifying, Lamborghini Super Trofeo & Michelin Pilot Challenge*

IndyCar – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course – Final Warm Up and Race*

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – Cognizant Founders Cup – Round 3

PGA TOUR – AT&T Byron Nelson – Round 3

PGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition – Round 3*

Race Day Live – Salt Lake City, UT

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Super Motocross – Race Day Live & World Champs – Salt Lake City, UT*

Track & Field – World Athletics Relays & Championships

USFL – Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Michigan Panthers*

Watch with Johnny Weir: Eurovision Song Contest*

May 14 Dateline 24/7 Marathon – Relentless Moms (NBC)

Dream Moms, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Harlem Globe Trotters: Play it Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Toulhouse – Men’s Competition*

IMSA Laguna Seca – Lamborghini Super Trofeo*

LPGA Tour – Cognizant Founders Cup – Final Round

Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (NBC News)

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians*

One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR – AT&T Byron Nelson – Final Round

PGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition – Final Round

Track & Field – World Athletics Relays & Championships

USFL – New Jersey Generals vs. Philadelphia Stars

Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) May 15 Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…, Season 12, New Episode (Reelz)++

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Blippi, Seasons 3-4

Blippi Wonders, Season 2

Boss Baby: The Family Business, 2021*

Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Leguizamo Does America, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)

Little Angel, Season 1

Live From the PGA Championship

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

May 16 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

The Break-Up, 2006

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Indianapolis 500 Practice

Live From the PGA Championship

Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

That’s My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) May 17 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Dancing Queens, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Indianapolis 500 Practice

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Live From the PGA Championship

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, Season 4, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

May 18 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago P.D., Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, Docuseries, Episodes 1-5 (Peacock Original)*

Indianapolis 500 Practice

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Live From the PGA Championship

Mrs. Davis, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*

TYR Pro Swim Series – Day 1 – Mission Viejo, CA

Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) May 19 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Indianapolis 500 – Practice

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Horse Racing – Black Eyed Susan*

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Live From the PGA Championship

TYR Pro Swim Series – Day 2 – Mission Viejo, CA

Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

May 20 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Men’s Competition – London*

Indianapolis 500 – Practice & Qualifying

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Live From the PGA Championship

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

USFL – Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Memphis Showboats May 21 Collegiate Rugby – Rugby 7s – National Champs

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Harlem Globe Trotters: Play it Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Men’s Competition – London*

Indianapolis 500 – Series 5 – Last Chance Practice & Qualifying*

Live From the PGA Championship

Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (NBC News)

MLB Sunday Leadoff – New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds*

One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

USA Track & Field – Bermuda Games

Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) May 22 Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…, Season 12, New Episode (Reelz)++

Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, 2023 (Hallmark)+

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Indianapolis 500 – Practice

Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)

Leguizamo Does America, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) May 23 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Blood & Money, Season 1 (Oxygen)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

May 24 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Dancing Queens, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play – Day 1

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC) May 25 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago P.D., Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – Bank of Hope Match Play – Day 2

PGA Tour Champions – KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – Round 1

PGA Tour – Charles Schwab Challenge – Round 1

Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo) May 26 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Indianapolis 500 – Series 5 – Final Practice*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – Round 2

LPGA Tour – Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play – Day 3

PGA TOUR – Charles Schwab Challenge – Round 2

Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) May 27 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Indianapolis 500 Parade*

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – Round 3

LPGA Tour – Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play – Quarterfinals

PGA TOUR – Charles Schwab Challenge – Round 3

Super Motocross – Race Day Live & World Champs – Pala, CA*

USA Track & Field – LA Grand Prix

WWE Night of Champions (English & Spanish)*

May 28 Diamond League Track & Field – International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de Rabat

Harlem Globe Trotters: Play it Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Indianapolis 500

The Love Club: Sydney’s Journey, 2023 (Hallmark)+

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – Final Round

LPGA Tour – Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play – Finals

Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (NBC News)

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays*

PGA TOUR – Charles Schwab Challenge – Final Round

USFL – Houston Gamblers vs. Memphis Showboats

Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

WWE NXT Battleground (English & Spanish)* May 29 The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Indianapolis 500 – Victory Celebration*

Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)* May 30 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Love Club: Lauren’s Dream, 2023 (Hallmark)+

The Love Club: Tara’s Tune, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen) May 31 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Dancing Queens, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

