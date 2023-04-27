What’s Coming to Peacock in May 2023: ‘Geography of Bliss,’ ‘Bupkis,’ ‘Menendez + Menudo’ Documentary
Rainn Wilson travels for a purpose — to find the happiest places on Earth. In the new Peacock docu-series “The Geography of Bliss,” the intrepid traveler traverses the globe in a humorous search for meaning. Based on Eric Weiner’s New York Times bestselling book, “The Geography of Bliss: One Grump’s Search for the Happiest Places in the World,” Wilson will explore some of the happiest and unhappiest places on earth — from Iceland to Bulgaria to Ghana — in a profound and funny way that unpacks the science of happiness. All five episodes of the series will be available during Mental Health Awareness Month, beginning on May 18.
Watch the trailer for “The Geography of Bliss”:
Also arriving on the streaming service next month, Pete Davidson, Edie Falco, and Joe Pesci will star in “Bupkis,” a semi-autobiographical series about Davidson’s life. The show mixes reality and absurdity to capture the complexities of the “Saturday Night Live” star’s personal and professional. All eight episodes will be available to stream on May 4.
Check out the “Bupkis” trailer”:
Peacock will also have a new true-crime series coming to the service in May. “Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed” looks at the infamous 1989 case in which Lyle and Erik Menendez murdered their parents. In this limited series, viewers will learn of the connection that links the story of the convicted killers and one of the biggest boy bands in the world, and how it could corroborate the brothers’ decades-old accusations of physical and sexual abuse against their father. One former Menudo member could be the key to changing how the public views the brothers’ case while simultaneously crusading for his own justice.
Get a sneak peek of “Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed”:
In addition, “The Joy Luck Club,” Amy Tan’s moving account of the conflict between a Chinese mother and daughter, “Life of Pi,” the fantastical story of a boy and a tiger, and “Schindler’s List,” Spielberg’s searing look at humanity during the Holocaust, all stream May 1.
Coming in May:
May 1
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005
- Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000
- Along Came Polly, 2004
- Are We There Yet?, 2005
- Are We Done Yet?, 2007
- Bleeding Steel, 2017*
- Booksmart, 2019*
- A Christmas Miracle, 2019 (Hallmark)
- Clockers, 1995
- Crooklyn, 1994
- Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For, 2019 (Hallmark)
- Dear White People, 2014
- Detroit, 2017
- Dirty Dancing 2: Havanna Nights, 2004
- Dragon Blade, 2015*
- Enemy of the State, 1998
- Erin Brockovich, 2000
- Face/Off, 1997
- Fixer Upper Mysteries: Framed for Murder, 2017 (Hallmark)
- Free Angela and all Political Prisoners, 2013*
- A Gingerbread Romance, 2018 (Hallmark)
- The Good Shepard, 2006
- The Grandmaster, 2013
- Hello, It’s Me, 2015 (Hallmark)
- Honey, 2003
- Honey 2, 2011
- The Hulk, 2003
- The Hunt, 2020*
- Ice Sculpture Christmas, 2015 (Hallmark)
- It’s Complicated, 2009
- The Joy Luck Club, 1993
- King Kong, 2005
- The King’s Speech, 2010*
- Land of the Lost, 2009
- Life, 1999
- Life of Pi, 2012
- Love, Classified, 2022 (Hallmark)
- The Love Club: Nicole’s Pen Pal, 2023 (Hallmark)+
- Love Under the Stars, 20215
- Mix Up in the Mediterranean, 2021 (Hallmark)
- Mo’ Better Blues, 1990
- The Mummy, 1999*
- The Mummy Returns, 2001*
- The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008*
- Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery, 2015 (Hallmark)
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016
- My Cousin Vinny, 1992
- Naughty or Nice, 2012 (Hallmark)
- Notting Hill, 1999
- One Christmas Eve, 2012 (Hallmark)
- Perfect Harmony, 2022 (Hallmark)
- Pride, 2007
- Real Murders: Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, 2015 (Hallmark)
- Salt, 2010
- Schindler’s List, 1993
- Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6, 2023 (Hallmark)+
- The Scorpion King, 2002*
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010
- Sicario, 2015
- Sisters, 2015
- The Smurfs, 2011*
- The Smurfs 2, 2013*
- Speed, 1994
- Spring Breakthrough, 2023 (Hallmark)+
- True Lies, 1994
- The Tuxedo, 2002
- The Wedding Planner, 2001
- While You Were Sleeping, 1995
- You Got Served, 2004
- Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…, Season 12, New Episode (Reelz)++
- The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 1*
- Leguizamo Does America, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Live from E!: The Met Gala Red Carpet
- Open House NYC, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)
- Premier League – Leicester City v. Everton
- Project Runway, Seasons 1-16
- Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mummy Movies
The Mummy film series is a remake of The Mummy, loosely based on the original 1932 film. The first two films in the series were written and directed by Stephen Sommers.
May 2
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 2*
- Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed, Docuseries, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
- Premier League – Arsenal v. Chelsea
- The Royal Rundown, New Episode (TODAY All Day)
- Snapped, Season 32, New Episodes (Oxygen)
- Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- That’s My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 3
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Keanu, 2016*
- La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 3*
- Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Premier League – Liverpool v. Fulham*
- Premier League – Man City v. West Ham
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
- Velshi: Banned Book Club, Season 4, New Episode (MSNBC)
- The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Keanu
Friends hatch a plot to retrieve a stolen cat by posing as drug dealers for a street gang.
May 4
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Bupkis, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago P.D., Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1 , New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 4*
- LPGA Tour – Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown – Round 1
- Mrs. Davis, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
- PGA TOUR – Wells Fargo Championship – Round 1
- Premier League – Brighton v. Man United
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 5
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Horse Racing – Kentucky Oaks
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1 , New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 5*
- Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
- LPGA Tour – Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown – Round 2
- PGA TOUR Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Classic – Round 1
- PGA TOUR – Wells Fargo Championship – Round 2
- Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- Wanda Diamond League Track & Field – Doha, QA
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Mrs. Davis
Sister Simone partners with her ex-boyfriend on a globe-spanning journey to destroy Mrs. Davis, a powerful artificial intelligence.
May 6
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Horse Racing – 148th Kentucky Derby
- IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup – Miami, FL
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1 , New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 6*
- Live Event: Coronation of King Charles III (TODAY, NBC News Now, Sky News Channels)
- LPGA Tour – Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown – Round 3
- PGA TOUR Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Classic – Round 2
- PGA TOUR – Wells Fargo Championship – Round 3
- Premier League – Bournemouth v. Chelsea
- Premier League – Liverpool v. Brentford
- Premier League – Tottenham v. Crystal Place
- Premier League – Wolves v. Aston Villa
- Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Saracens*
- Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Gloucester Rugby*
- Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Harlequins*
- Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Exeter Chiefs*
- Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Newcastle Falcons*
- Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
- Super Motocross Race Day Live – Round 16 – Denver, CO*
- Super Motocross – Round 16 SMX World Champs – Denver, CO
- USFL – Memphis Showboats vs. Michigan Panthers
- WWE Backlash (English & Spanish)*
May 7
- Billboard Latin Women in Music Awards 2023
- Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
- Harlem Globe Trotters: Play it Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup – Miami, FL
- La Patrona, Season 1
- La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 7*
- LPGA Tour – Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown – Final Round
- Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (NBC News)
- MLB Sunday Leadoff – Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves
- One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- PGA TOUR Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Classic – Final Round
- PGA TOUR – Wells Fargo Championship – Final Round
- Premier League – Man City v. Leeds United
- Premier League – Newcastle v. Arsenal
- Premier League – West Ham v. Man United
- Redeeming Love, 2022*
- USFL – New Orleans Breakers vs. New Jersey Generals
- When Love Springs, 2023 (Hallmark)+
- Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Redeeming Love
A retelling of the biblical book of Hosea set against the backdrop of the California Gold Rush of 1850.
May 8
- Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…, Season 12, New Episode (Reelz)++
- The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Leguizamo Does America, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Premier League – Brighton v. Everton
- Premier League – Fulham v. Leicester City
- Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. South Hampton
- Project Runway: All Stars, Seasons 1-7
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
- Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++
- Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Transplant, Seasons 1-2*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 9
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Eurovision Song Contest – Semifinals Part 1*
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- That’s My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Ride
Follows the lives of the Murrays as they struggle to keep their beloved ranch afloat.
May 10
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Dancing Queens, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
May 11
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago P.D., Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Eurovision Song Contest – Semifinals Part 2*
- Intelligence: A Special Agent Special, 2023 (Peacock Original)*
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- LPGA Tour – Cognizant Founders Cup – Round 1
- Mrs. Davis, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
- PGA TOUR – AT&T Byron Nelson – Round 1
- PGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition – Round 1
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules
Follow the passionate, volatile and hot-and-bothered-staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood mainstay SUR. Lisa balances her motherly instincts and shrewd business sense to keep control over this wild group of employees as they pursue their dreams and each other while working at her “Sexy, Unique Restaurant.”
May 12
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Citi Concert Series – Jonas Brothers on TODAY (TODAY All Day)
- F9, 2021
- HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Toulhouse – Men’s Competition*
- IndyCar – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course – Practice & Qualifying*
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
- LPGA Tour – Cognizant Founders Cup – Round 2
- PGA TOUR– AT&T Byron Nelson – Round 2
- PGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition – Round 2
- The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 2, New Episodes (Oxygen)
- Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 13
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Dateline 24/7 Marathon – Relentless Moms (NBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Eurovision Song Contest – Finals*
- HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Toulhouse – Men’s Competition*
- IMSA Laguna Seca – Qualifying, Lamborghini Super Trofeo & Michelin Pilot Challenge*
- IndyCar – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course – Final Warm Up and Race*
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- LPGA Tour – Cognizant Founders Cup – Round 3
- PGA TOUR – AT&T Byron Nelson – Round 3
- PGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition – Round 3*
- Race Day Live – Salt Lake City, UT
- Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
- Super Motocross – Race Day Live & World Champs – Salt Lake City, UT*
- Track & Field – World Athletics Relays & Championships
- USFL – Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Michigan Panthers*
- Watch with Johnny Weir: Eurovision Song Contest*
The Real Murders of Atlanta
Portrayal of the horrifying cases that highlight the boundaries between gentrified Southern dynasties, hip-hop hustlers and the flashy nouveau riche of this metropolitan mecca of music, entertainment and tech. Told by the investigators, witnesses, reporters and loved ones who have direct connections to the cases, each hourlong episode brings Atlanta’s hustle and deadly decadence into sharp focus. It’s the dark side of the New South, where deadly battles for status and affluence emerge between those who are willing to kill for the good life and those willing to kill to keep it.
May 14
- Dateline 24/7 Marathon – Relentless Moms (NBC)
- Dream Moms, 2023 (Hallmark)+
- Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
- Harlem Globe Trotters: Play it Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Toulhouse – Men’s Competition*
- IMSA Laguna Seca – Lamborghini Super Trofeo*
- LPGA Tour – Cognizant Founders Cup – Final Round
- Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (NBC News)
- MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians*
- One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- PGA TOUR – AT&T Byron Nelson – Final Round
- PGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition – Final Round
- Track & Field – World Athletics Relays & Championships
- USFL – New Jersey Generals vs. Philadelphia Stars
- Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
May 15
- Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…, Season 12, New Episode (Reelz)++
- The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Blippi, Seasons 3-4
- Blippi Wonders, Season 2
- Boss Baby: The Family Business, 2021*
- Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
- The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost, 2023 (Hallmark)+
- Leguizamo Does America, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Little Angel, Season 1
- Live From the PGA Championship
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
- Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++
- Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Blippi
FUN EDUCATIONAL videos for children! Kids will learn colors, learn shapes, learn numbers, learn letters, the alphabet, abc’s and so much more with Blippi’s nursery rhymes, educational songs, and educational videos! Blippi ties in things children love like Backhoes, Tractors, Planes, Trains, Animals, Boats, Unicorns, Construction Equipment, Firetrucks, Horses, and the list goes on!
May 16
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Break-Up, 2006
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Indianapolis 500 Practice
- Live From the PGA Championship
- Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
- That’s My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 17
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Dancing Queens, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Indianapolis 500 Practice
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Live From the PGA Championship
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
- Velshi: Banned Book Club, Season 4, New Episode (MSNBC)
- The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice
The strongest vocalists from across the United states compete in a blockbusters vocal competition, the winner becomes “The Voice.” The show’s innovative format features four stages of competition: the blind auditions, the battle rounds, the knockouts and, finally, the live performance shows.
May 18
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago P.D., Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, Docuseries, Episodes 1-5 (Peacock Original)*
- Indianapolis 500 Practice
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Live From the PGA Championship
- Mrs. Davis, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*
- TYR Pro Swim Series – Day 1 – Mission Viejo, CA
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 19
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Indianapolis 500 – Practice
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Horse Racing – Black Eyed Susan*
- Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
- Live From the PGA Championship
- TYR Pro Swim Series – Day 2 – Mission Viejo, CA
- Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef
French version of the reality competition show in which chefs compete against each other in culinary challenges and are judged by a panel of professional chefs and other notables from the food and wine industry with one or more contestants eliminated in each episode.
May 20
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Men’s Competition – London*
- Indianapolis 500 – Practice & Qualifying
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Live From the PGA Championship
- Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
- USFL – Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Memphis Showboats
May 21
- Collegiate Rugby – Rugby 7s – National Champs
- Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Harlem Globe Trotters: Play it Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Men’s Competition – London*
- Indianapolis 500 – Series 5 – Last Chance Practice & Qualifying*
- Live From the PGA Championship
- Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance, 2023 (Hallmark)+
- Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (NBC News)
- MLB Sunday Leadoff – New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds*
- One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- USA Track & Field – Bermuda Games
- Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
May 22
- Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…, Season 12, New Episode (Reelz)++
- Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, 2023 (Hallmark)+
- The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Indianapolis 500 – Practice
- Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Leguizamo Does America, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
- Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++
- Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 23
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
- Blood & Money, Season 1 (Oxygen)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard
Follow a group of friends as they vacation in the historical Oak Bluffs area of Martha’s Vineyard, one of the most picturesque destinations in New England. From yacht parties to electrifying romance, both fun and drama are on the docket for these young professionals and entrepreneurs during their island getaway.
May 24
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Dancing Queens, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- LPGA Tour – Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play – Day 1
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
May 25
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago P.D., Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- LPGA Tour – Bank of Hope Match Play – Day 2
- PGA Tour Champions – KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – Round 1
- PGA Tour – Charles Schwab Challenge – Round 1
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
May 26
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Indianapolis 500 – Series 5 – Final Practice*
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – Round 2
- LPGA Tour – Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play – Day 3
- PGA TOUR – Charles Schwab Challenge – Round 2
- Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 27
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Indianapolis 500 Parade*
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – Round 3
- LPGA Tour – Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play – Quarterfinals
- PGA TOUR – Charles Schwab Challenge – Round 3
- Super Motocross – Race Day Live & World Champs – Pala, CA*
- USA Track & Field – LA Grand Prix
- WWE Night of Champions (English & Spanish)*
Chicago Fire
An edge-of-your-seat view into the lives of everyday heroes committed to one of America’s noblest professions. For the firefighters, rescue squad and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51, no occupation is more stressful or dangerous, yet so rewarding and exhilarating. These courageous men and women are among the elite who forge headfirst into danger when everyone else is running the other way and whose actions make the difference between life and death.
May 28
- Diamond League Track & Field – International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de Rabat
- Harlem Globe Trotters: Play it Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Indianapolis 500
- The Love Club: Sydney’s Journey, 2023 (Hallmark)+
- KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – Final Round
- LPGA Tour – Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play – Finals
- Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (NBC News)
- MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays*
- PGA TOUR – Charles Schwab Challenge – Final Round
- USFL – Houston Gamblers vs. Memphis Showboats
- Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- WWE NXT Battleground (English & Spanish)*
May 29
- The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Indianapolis 500 – Victory Celebration*
- Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
- Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++
- Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
May 30
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Love Club: Lauren’s Dream, 2023 (Hallmark)+
- The Love Club: Tara’s Tune, 2023 (Hallmark)+
- Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
May 31
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
- Dancing Queens, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
America’s Got Talent
A weekly talent competition where an array of performers – from singers and dancers, to comedians and novelty acts – vie for a $1 million cash prize.
Live Sports & Events
- May 1: Live from E!: The Met Gala Red Carpet
- May 1: Premier League Match Week 34
- May 1-7: La Vuelta Feminina Cycling*
- May 3-7: Premier League Match Week 35
- May 4-7: LPGA Tour – Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown
- May 4-7: PGA TOUR – Wells Fargo Championship
- May 5: Horse Racing – Kentucky Oaks
- May 5: Track & Field – Wanda Diamond League – Doha, QA
- May 5-7: PGA TOUR Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Classic
- May 6: Horse Racing – 148th Kentucky Derby
- May 6: Live Event: Coronation of King Charles III (TODAY, NBC News Now, Sky News Channels)
- May 6: Premiership Rugby – Round 24
- May 6: Super Motocross Race Day Live – Denver, CO*
- May 6: Super Motocross – SMX World Champs – Denver, CO
- May 6: USFL – Memphis Showboats vs. Michigan Panthers
- May 6: WWE Backlash (English & Spanish)*
- May 6-7: IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup – Miami, FL
- May 7: Billboard Latin Women in Music Awards 2023
- May 7: MLB Sunday Leadoff – Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves
- May 7: USFL – New Orleans Breakers vs. New Jersey Generals
- May 8-13: Eurovision Song Contest*
- May 8-13: Premier League Match Week 36
- May 11-14: LPGA Tour – Cognizant Founders Cup
- May 11-14: PGA TOUR – AT&T Byron Nelson
- May 11-14: PGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition
- May 12-14: HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Toulhouse*
- May 13: Premiership Rugby – Semifinal Round
- May 13: Race Day Live – Salt Lake City, UT
- May 13: Super Motocross – Salt Lake City, UT*
- May 13: USFL – Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Michigan Panthers
- May 13: Watch With Johnny Weir: Eurovision Song Contest*
- May 13-14: IMSA Laguna Seca*
- May 13-14: Premier League – Match Week 36
- May 13-14: Track & Field – World Athletics Relays & Championships
- May 14: MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians*
- May 14: USFL – New Jersey Generals vs. Philadelphia Stars
- May 18-19: TYR Pro Swim Series – Mission Viejo, CA
- May 19: Horse Racing – Black Eyed Susan*
- May 19-22: Premier League – Match Week 37
- May 20: USFL – Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Memphis Showboats
- May 20: Horse Racing – Preakness
- May 20-21: HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Men’s Competition – London*
- May 21: Collegiate Rugby – Rugby 7s – National Championships
- May 21: MLB Sunday Leadoff – New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds*
- May 21: Track & Field – Bermuda Games
- May 24-28: LPGA Tour – Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play
- May 25-27: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
- May 25-28: PGA TOUR – Charles Schwab Challenge
- May 27: Premiership Rugby – Final
- May 27: Race Day Live – Pala, CA
- May 27: Super Motocross – Pala, CA*
- May 27: USA Track & Field – LA Grand Prix
- May 27: WWE Night of Champions*
- May 28: Diamond League T&F – International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de Rabat
- May 28: Indianapolis 500
- May 28: MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays*
- May 28: Premier League – Match Week 38
- May 28: USFL – Houston Gamblers vs. Memphis Showboats
- May 28: WWE NXT Battleground (English & Spanish)*
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.