What’s Coming to Peacock in November 2020, Including ‘Saved By the Bell’ and ‘Save Me Too’

The second season of “Save Me Too,” arrives on Peacock Nov. 15. The first season “Save Me” is currently streaming on the platform. The show is a taut drama that heads into an even darker world. It follows Nelly Rowe, whose life was turned upside down in season one when the daughter he didn’t know mysteriously disappeared.

The rebooted “Saved by the Bell” debuts Nov. 25. But fans can still watch the 1989 series on the streamer if they want to revisit the show and Bayside High. Live news shows, “The Mehdi Hasan Show” and “Zerlina,” will stream each weeknight, while several acclaimed movies will also appear, including “Field of Dreams” and Al Pacino’s Oscar turn in “Scent of A Woman.”

New episodes of “Wilmore,” Larry Wilmore (“The Daily Show”) late-night series will release new episodes each Friday, so will “The Amber Ruffin Show.”

Here’s what’s coming to Peacock in November

November 1

American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005)

American Pie Presents: Beta House (2007)

American Pie Presents: The Book Of Love (2009)

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Cell (2016)*

Children Of Men (2006)

Cinderella Man (2005)

Daybreakers (2010)

Field Of Dreams (1989)

The Fifth Element (1997)

Gods Of Egypt (2016)

The Guru (2003)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

Hunter Killer (2018)

Knocked Up (2007)

Last Holiday (2006)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

The Legend Of Hercules (2014)

Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Little Rascals (1994)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol (1962)

My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)

Mystery Men (1999)

Nighthawks (1981)

Parenthood (1989)

Police Academy (1984)

Prince Of Darkness (1987)

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Scent Of A Woman (1992)

The Scorpion King (2002)

The Shape Of Thing (2003)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

Wanted (2008)

What Women Want (2000)

Winchester ’73 (1950)

Z for Zachariah (2015)

American Pickers

Ancient Aliens

Botched S6

The Profit S7

There’s Johnny S1

November 2

Breaking Hate S1

November 3

Real Housewives of Atlanta S12

SNL Election Special (NBC)

November 4

This Is Us (NBC)

November 5

Save Me Too (Peacock Original)

November 6

Real Housewives of New Jersey S10

November 12

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Chicago Med (NBC)

Chicago PD (NBC)

November 13

Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

November 15

The Plastic Nile (2020)

November 16

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

Headliners

November 18

Dateline: Jonestown: An American Tragedy (2018)

November 21

The Blacklist (NBC)

November 22

Yellowstone S3

November 25

Saved By the Bell (Peacock Original)

November 27

The National Dog Show 2020

