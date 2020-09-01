What’s Coming to Peacock in September 2020
NBC’s streamer Peacock has several originals debuting in September. One of the most provocative is “Noughts + Crosses.” An adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s YA series, it posits a racial universe in historic reverse. Aprica invaded Europe centuries ago. Now, the ruling class of black Crosses dominates the Noughts, a white underclass about to revolt. Slavery is gone, but Jim Crow-type segregation laws remain.
On the thriller front is “Departure.” A passenger plane vanishes and a savvy investigator (Archie Panjabi, “The Good Wife”) and her mentor (Christopher Plummer, “Knives Out”) are assigned the case. They must discover the truth before another plane goes missing.
Sitcom fans can enjoy the crackerjack ensemble team of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” on Sept. 20, while kids can enjoy the new series “Madagascar: A Little Wild” on Sept. 7.
What’s Coming to Peacock in September 2020
Originals
- A.P. Bio (9/3)
- Noughts + Crosses (9/4)
- Anthony (9/4)
- Black Boys (9/10)
- The Sit In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show (9/10)
- Departure 9/17)
- Wilmore (9/18)
- Amber Ruffin Show (9/25)
Movies
September 1
- You Should Have Left
- The Break-Up
- Island of Lost Souls
- Semi-Pro
- Wanted
- Catwoman
- Vegas Vacation
- The Mummy (1932 film)
- 3:10 to Yuma
- National Lampoon’s Vacation
- National Lampoon’s European Vacation
- He’s Just Not That Into You
- Transporter 3
- Because I Said So
- Hitch
- Zombieland
- Love Happens
- Nurse Betty
- Beetlejuice
September 4
- A Most Beautiful Thing
September 15
- The Public
Sports
- U.S. Open: The golf tourney begins on 9/17. For each four rounds, Peacock will exclusively stream two hours of live U.S. Open coverage for free.
- Tour De France: live daily coverage continues through 9/20