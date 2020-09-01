NBC’s streamer Peacock has several originals debuting in September. One of the most provocative is “Noughts + Crosses.” An adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s YA series, it posits a racial universe in historic reverse. Aprica invaded Europe centuries ago. Now, the ruling class of black Crosses dominates the Noughts, a white underclass about to revolt. Slavery is gone, but Jim Crow-type segregation laws remain.

On the thriller front is “Departure.” A passenger plane vanishes and a savvy investigator (Archie Panjabi, “The Good Wife”) and her mentor (Christopher Plummer, “Knives Out”) are assigned the case. They must discover the truth before another plane goes missing.

Sitcom fans can enjoy the crackerjack ensemble team of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” on Sept. 20, while kids can enjoy the new series “Madagascar: A Little Wild” on Sept. 7.

What’s Coming to Peacock in September 2020

Originals

A.P. Bio (9/3)

Noughts + Crosses (9/4)

Anthony (9/4)

Black Boys (9/10)

The Sit In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show (9/10)

Departure 9/17)

Wilmore (9/18)

Amber Ruffin Show (9/25)

Movies

September 1

You Should Have Left

The Break-Up

Island of Lost Souls

Semi-Pro

Wanted

Catwoman

Vegas Vacation

The Mummy (1932 film)

3:10 to Yuma

National Lampoon’s Vacation

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

He’s Just Not That Into You

Transporter 3

Because I Said So

Hitch

Zombieland

Love Happens

Nurse Betty

Beetlejuice

September 4

A Most Beautiful Thing

September 15

The Public

Sports

U.S. Open: The golf tourney begins on 9/17. For each four rounds, Peacock will exclusively stream two hours of live U.S. Open coverage for free.

Tour De France: live daily coverage continues through 9/20

