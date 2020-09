NBC’s streamer Peacock has several originals debuting in September. One of the most provocative is “Noughts + Crosses.” An adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s YA series, it posits a racial universe in historic reverse. Aprica invaded Europe centuries ago. Now, the ruling class of black Crosses dominates the Noughts, a white underclass about to revolt. Slavery is gone, but Jim Crow-type segregation laws remain.

On the thriller front is “Departure.” A passenger plane vanishes and a savvy investigator (Archie Panjabi, โ€œThe Good Wifeโ€) and her mentor (Christopher Plummer, โ€œKnives Outโ€) are assigned the case. They must discover the truth before another plane goes missing.

Sitcom fans can enjoy the crackerjack ensemble team of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” on Sept. 20, while kids can enjoy the new series “Madagascar: A Little Wild” on Sept. 7.

What’s Coming to Peacock in September 2020

Originals

A.P. Bio (9/3)

Noughts + Crosses (9/4)

Anthony (9/4)

Black Boys (9/10)

The Sit In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show (9/10)

Departure 9/17)

Wilmore (9/18)

Amber Ruffin Show (9/25)

Movies

September 1

You Should Have Left

The Break-Up

Island of Lost Souls

Semi-Pro

Wanted

Catwoman

Vegas Vacation

The Mummy (1932 film)

3:10 to Yuma

National Lampoon’s Vacation

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

He’s Just Not That Into You

Transporter 3

Because I Said So

Hitch

Zombieland

Love Happens

Nurse Betty

Beetlejuice

September 4

A Most Beautiful Thing

September 15

The Public

Sports

U.S. Open: The golf tourney begins on 9/17. For each four rounds, Peacock will exclusively stream two hours of live U.S. Open coverage for free.

Tour De France: live daily coverage continues through 9/20

Peacock in September