What’s Coming to Plex in October, Including ‘Judy,’ ‘The Reader,’ ‘I Am Not Your Negro’
The Oscar-winning movie “Judy” is coming to free streaming service Plex in October. Renée Zellweger won the Academy Award for Best Actress playing Judy Garland, the iconic, but tormented performer. The film follows Garland as she travels to London to perform at a posh nightclub. But haunted by her demons, she struggles to maintain her equilibrium, while beginning a romance with musician Mickey Deans (Finn Wittrock), who eventually became her fifth husband.
Watch the trailer for “Judy”:
Also arriving on the platform in October is the controversial film “The Reader,” which also won a Best Actress honor for Kate Winslet. The film is about a teenage Jewish boy named Michael Berg who has a sexual relationship with an older woman named Hannah, played by Winslet. Years later, she is revealed as a Nazi guard at a concentration camp on trial for war crimes. Michael is the only one who realizes Hanna is illiterate and may be concealing that fact at the expense of her freedom.
The moving 2018 documentary “I Am Not Your Negro” explores racism in the U.S. via the framework of author and activist James Baldwin’s unfinished final novel. Director Raoul Peck creates a meditation on what it means to be Black in the United States by remembering civil-rights leaders Medgar Evers, Malcolm X, and Martin Luther King Jr.
All three films will land on the service on Oct. 1.
Coming in October:
All debut on Oct. 1 unless otherwise noted.
- 3 From Hell
- Accident Man
- Acts Of Violence
- Aftermath (AKA 478)
- Birds Like Us
- Broken, The
- Cartels (AKA Killing Salazar)
- Color Of Time, The
- Dead End
- Deadfall
- Debt Collector, The
- Disappearance Of Alice Creed, The
- Equals (Starts 10/28)
- Good Man, A
- Hangman
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Judy
- Law Abiding Citizen
- Let The Right One In
- Life On The Line
- Man Down
- Never Goin’ Back (Starts 10/3)
- Open Water
- Our Idiot Brother
- Prayer Before Dawn, A (Starts 10/6)
- Pride
- Reader, The
- Red Cliff (Starts 10/14)
- Scary Movie 4 (Starts 10/14)
- Shanghai
- Sisters Brothers, The
- Slice (Starts 10/18)
- Step Up All In
- Step Up Revolution
- Stonewall
- Thaw, The
- Traffik
- Tucker And Dale vs. Evil
- Van Wilder: Party Liaison
- Vehicle 19
- While We’re Young (Starts 10/23)
Plex
Plex is a free streaming service that includes on-demand access to 20,000+ movies and TV shows. The service also offers 220 free-to-stream live TV channels in 193 countries. Users can also connect Plex to their computers to stream and share any media they have on their hard drives.
Plex offers a subscription tier that offers even more features for people who want more functionality, but it packs a powerful punch even in its free version.
Plex even offers a Plex Arcade option where you can play dozens of Atari classics plus your own collection of game ROMs and emulators on your favorite devices.
This is an incredibly flexible platform that’s perfect for fans of any media.