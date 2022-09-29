What’s Coming to Plex in October, Including ‘Judy,’ ‘The Reader,’ ‘I Am Not Your Negro’

The Oscar-winning movie “Judy” is coming to free streaming service Plex in October. Renée Zellweger won the Academy Award for Best Actress playing Judy Garland, the iconic, but tormented performer. The film follows Garland as she travels to London to perform at a posh nightclub. But haunted by her demons, she struggles to maintain her equilibrium, while beginning a romance with musician Mickey Deans (Finn Wittrock), who eventually became her fifth husband.

Watch the trailer for “Judy”:

Also arriving on the platform in October is the controversial film “The Reader,” which also won a Best Actress honor for Kate Winslet. The film is about a teenage Jewish boy named Michael Berg who has a sexual relationship with an older woman named Hannah, played by Winslet. Years later, she is revealed as a Nazi guard at a concentration camp on trial for war crimes. Michael is the only one who realizes Hanna is illiterate and may be concealing that fact at the expense of her freedom.

The moving 2018 documentary “I Am Not Your Negro” explores racism in the U.S. via the framework of author and activist James Baldwin’s unfinished final novel. Director Raoul Peck creates a meditation on what it means to be Black in the United States by remembering civil-rights leaders Medgar Evers, Malcolm X, and Martin Luther King Jr.

All three films will land on the service on Oct. 1.

Coming in October:

All debut on Oct. 1 unless otherwise noted.

3 From Hell

Accident Man

Acts Of Violence

Aftermath (AKA 478)

Birds Like Us

Broken, The

Cartels (AKA Killing Salazar)

Color Of Time, The

Dead End

Deadfall

Debt Collector, The

Disappearance Of Alice Creed, The

Equals (Starts 10/28)

Good Man, A

Hangman

I Am Not Your Negro

Judy

Law Abiding Citizen

Let The Right One In

Life On The Line

Man Down

Never Goin’ Back (Starts 10/3)

Open Water

Our Idiot Brother

Prayer Before Dawn, A (Starts 10/6)

Pride

Reader, The

Red Cliff (Starts 10/14)

Scary Movie 4 (Starts 10/14)

Shanghai

Sisters Brothers, The

Slice (Starts 10/18)

Step Up All In

Step Up Revolution

Stonewall

Thaw, The

Traffik

Tucker And Dale vs. Evil

Van Wilder: Party Liaison

Vehicle 19

While We’re Young (Starts 10/23)