What’s Coming to Pluto TV In April: ‘Scream’ Franchise, ‘Earth Girls Are Easy,’ PBS Nature Docs
The April additions to Pluto TV’s programming library are split between nature programs and horror flicks.
The streamer is now airing PBS Nature shows, taking viewers on a global voyage and highlighting eco-causes, such as Earth Day. Docs including “Building Green” and “Earth in 1000 Years.”
Also, since April is halfway to Halloween, Pluto is doing everything it can to scare the pants off viewers early. The new channel “April Ghouls” has an array of terror, including “Scream 1-3.” The franchise’s first film, “Scream” stars Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, Drew Barrymore, and David Arquette.
The franchise includes six films; the first four were directed by Wes Craven. The saga begins with murderers known as Ghostface, who stalk and kill their victims.
Relive the original “Scream” trailer:
Edgar Allan Poe fans may like “The Raven,” set in 19th-century Baltimore. The murders of a mother and daughter resemble a fictional crime described in a Poe story. John Cusack and Brendan Gleeson star in the film.
On a lighter note, a blast from 1980s comedy past: “Earth Girls Are Easy.” When three aliens land in LA, they discover women. And the women discover handsome guys who have more to offer than the average Earthling. Jeff Goldblum, Jim Carrey, Damon Wayans, and Geena Davis star.
Coming April 1 (unless otherwise noted)
- Born to Run
- Forces of the Wild
- Galapagos: How They Got There
- Under the Ice
- The World of Penguins
- An Inconvenient Truth (April 22)
- Mad Max (April 22)
- Earth Girls Are Easy (April 22)
- Sabrina the Teenage Witch” (April 1)
- Freaks and Geeks” on Funny AF Channel (April 2)
- Star Trek: The Original Series on Star Trek Channel (April 20)
- Hot in Cleveland,” “One Day at a Time” on TV Land Sitcoms/ Classic TV Families (April 23)
- The Carol Burnett Show” – Carol Burnett Channel (April 26)
Baywatch Channel
- S9, E4 - Dolphin Quest
- S10, E9 - The Hunt
- S2, E20 - The Big Spill
- S7, E11 - Heal the Bay
- S8, E8 - Eel Nino
- S9, E10 - Friends Forever
TV Science (Tuesdays in April)
- Nature’s Power Revealed
- Building Green
- Earth in 1000 years
- Earth Shocks, & Xploration Earth
APRIL GHOULS/Pluto TV Horror:
- The Hole in the Ground
- A Haunted House
- An American Werewolf in London
- The Collection
- The Dark Half
- The Devil Inside
- Hostel and Hostel: Part II
- Martyrs (2008)
- The Monster Squad
- Saw 1-7 (April 2)
- Scream 1-3
- Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
- Sorority Row
- The Raven
- The Relic
- The Ruins
- Rob Zombie’s Halloween and Rob Zombie’s Halloween II
- The Uninvited
- Wolves
- An American Werewolf in London (April 6)
- Friday the 13th Part II (April 13)
- Vampire’s Kiss (April 14)
- Dark Shadows: The Vampire’s Curse,” “Frankenstein,” “Dracula,” “Master of Dark Shadows,” and “Dark Shadows and Beyond.” (Saturdays in April)
