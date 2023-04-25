What’s Coming to Prime Video in May 2023: Academy of Country Music Awards, ‘Moonrise Kingdom,’ ‘Till’

In May, Prime Video will return to the world of live awards shows as it again broadcasts the Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11. The major event will be hosted by country-music superstars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. The 58th ACM Awards will stream live from The Star in Frisco, Texas. One of the benefits of an awards show on a streaming service is that it doesn’t run commercials. If Prime Video continues the tradition it started last year, the ACMs will utilize the entire venue to keep the action moving throughout the show.

Coming to the streaming service in May is Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom,” a charming, stylized coming-of-age adventure about two offbeat 12-year-olds (played by Kara Hayward and Jared Gilman) who find solace in each other. Their touching romance is a potent reminder that love comes at all ages — and adults have much to learn from children. Bruce Willis, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, and Ed Norton co-star.

The true story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son Emmett Till, brutally murdered in 1955 in Mississippi, is the subject of “Till.” Emmett, accused of offending a white woman, was killed while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. A jury acquitted his killers and the injustice was a catalyst for the civil-rights movement. The drama streams May 9 and stars Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jalyn Hall.

Prime Video also offers comedy specials in May, including “Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much?” streaming May 2. Yang takes on everything from loser friends to dealing with his Asian parents. Plus, Zarna Garg, an Indian-immigrant mom, lets it rip in her first stand-up special: “One In A Billion” on May 16.

A new German thriller series, “The Gryphon,” arrives on Prime Video on May 26. A terrifying monster lives in a fantastical world called The Black Tower. Mark is the only person who can destroy it — but he’s not interested. Between school woes and first love, he’s focused on himself. But when his brother disappears, he and his misfit friends set out to face the dangers head-on.

Coming in May:

TV Series

May 1 MasterChef Mexico S1-4 (2015) May 2 Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? Comedy Special (2023) May 4 90210 S1-5 (2009)

Beverly Hills, 90210 S1-10 (1991)

Dynasty (1981)

Freaks & Geeks (1999)

Medium S1-7 (2005)

Reign S1-4 (2014)

Sabrina: The Teenage Witch S1-7 (1997)

Tudors S1-4 (2007) May 5 Tommy Little: Pretty Fly for a Dickhead (2023) May 10 La Vida Despues del Reality (2023) May 11 Academy of Country Music Awards (2023) May 16 Zarna Garg: One in a Billion Comedy Special (2023) May 18 The Ferragnez – The Series S2 (2023) May 26 The Gryphon (2023)

Movies

May 1

A Beautiful Mind (2002)

Amistad (1997)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig In The City (1998)

Babel (2006)

Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996)

Biker Boyz (2003)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Blue Crush (2002)

Blue Crush 2 (2011)

Bound (1996)

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Carrie (2002)

Coneheads (1993)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: You Are Special, Daniel Tiger! (2012)

Daniel Visits A New Neighborhood (2022)

Darkest Hour (2017)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Drillbit Taylor (2008)

Europa Report (2013)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fletch (1985)

Fletch Lives (1989)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Ghost Town (2008)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Hamburger Hill (1987)

Hard Eight (1997)

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

Howard the Duck (1986)

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

Identity Thief (2013)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

Leap Year (2010)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Patriot Games (1992)

Reminiscence (2021)

Rise: Blood Hunter (2007)

Rumble In The Bronx (1996)

Safe House (2012)

Saving Face (2005)

Shutter Island (2010)

Space Jam (1996)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Doors (1991)

The Front Page (1974)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Quiet Man (1952)

The Rundown (2003)

The Shootist (1976)

The Terminal (2004)

The Wiz (1978)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

They Might Be Giants (1971)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

True Grit (2010)

Virtuosity (1995)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

