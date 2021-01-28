What’s Coming to Disney Plus’ Star UK at Launch: Full List of Available Shows & Movies

Last month, Disney announced that they would expanding their global footprint with Star as their international streaming service. Outside the U.S., Star will serve as their general entertainment brand. In Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and other markets, Star will be fully integrated into Disney+, accessible as the sixth brand tile in the app.

Now, Disney has unveiled just what you will be able to watch when “Star” launches in the UK February 23rd.

Star Originals at launch include crime thriller Big Sky from David E. Kelley; Love, Simon spin-off series Love, Victor, adult animated sitcom Solar Opposites, and drama series Helstrom.

At launch Disney+ subscribers in the UK will have access to 20+ award-winning TV series and 38 award-winning movies. Some include Modern Family and The X-Files, Academy Award winner Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel, and The Favourite. These series and films join previously announced titles including 24, Lost, Desperate Housewives, Prison Break and How I Met Your Mother.

UK customers can currently subscribe to Disney+ for £5.99 per month, or £59.99 annually. The price will increase to £7.99, or £79.90 annually on February 23rd, so you can save if you purchase an annual plan ahead of that date.

List of Shows, Movies, & Originals Coming to Star UK: