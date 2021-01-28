 Skip to Content
What’s Coming to Disney Plus’ Star UK at Launch: Full List of Available Shows & Movies

Jason Gurwin

Last month, Disney announced that they would expanding their global footprint with Star as their international streaming service. Outside the U.S., Star will serve as their general entertainment brand. In Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and other markets, Star will be fully integrated into Disney+, accessible as the sixth brand tile in the app.

Now, Disney has unveiled just what you will be able to watch when “Star” launches in the UK February 23rd.

Star Originals at launch include crime thriller Big Sky from David E. Kelley; Love, Simon spin-off series Love, Victor, adult animated sitcom Solar Opposites, and drama series Helstrom.

At launch Disney+ subscribers in the UK will have access to 20+ award-winning TV series and 38 award-winning movies. Some include Modern Family and The X-Files, Academy Award winner Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel, and The Favourite. These series and films join previously announced titles including 24, Lost, Desperate Housewives, Prison Break and How I Met Your Mother.

UK customers can currently subscribe to Disney+ for £5.99 per month, or £59.99 annually. The price will increase to £7.99, or £79.90 annually on February 23rd, so you can save if you purchase an annual plan ahead of that date.

List of Shows, Movies, & Originals Coming to Star UK:

Title Content Season
Big Sky Original S1
Helstrom Original S1
Love, Victor Original S1
Solar Opposites Original S1
According To Jim Series S1 - 8
Alias Series S1 - 5
American Dad Series
Animal Fight Night Series S1 - 6
Apocalypse World War I Series S1
Apocalypse: The Second World War Series S1
Atlanta Series S1- 2
Big Sky (Star Original) Series S1
Blackish Series S1 - 5
Bloody Tales Of Europe Series S1
Bloody Tales Of The Tower Series S1
Bones Series S1 - 12
Brothers & Sisters Series S1 - 5
Buffy The Vampire Slayer Series S1 - 7
Buried Secrets Of Wwii Series S1
Burn Notice Series S1 – 7
Castle Series S1 - 8
Code Black Series S1 - 3
Cougar Town Series S1 - 6
Desperate Housewives Series S1 - 8
Devious Maids Series S1 - 4
Drugs, Inc. Series S2 - 7
Family Guy Series
Feud: Bette And Joan Series S1
Firefly Series S1
Flashforward Series S1
The Fosters Series S1 - 5
The Gifted Series S1 - 2
Glee Series S1 - 6
Grey’s Anatomy Series S1 - 15
Helstrom (Star Original) Series S1
The Hot Zone Series S1
How I Met Your Mother Series S1 - 9
Inside North Korea’s Dynasty Series S1
The Killing Series S1 - 4
La 92 Series -
Lance Series S1
Lie To Me Series S1 - 3
Lost Series S1 - 6
Love, Victor (Star Original) Series S1
Mafia Confidential Series -
Maradona Confidential Series -
Mars Series S1 - 2
Modern Family Series S1 - 8
O.J.: Made In America Series
Perception Series S1 - 3
Prison Break Series S1 - 5
Raising Hope Series S1 - 4
Resurrection Series S1 - 2
Revenge Series S1 - 4
Rosewood Series S1 - 2
Scandal Series S1 - 7
Scream Queens Series S1 -2
Scrubs Series S1 - 9
Sleepy Hollow Series S1 - 4
Snowfall Series S1 - 3
Solar Opposites (Star Original) Series S1
Sons Of Anarchy Series S1 - 7
The Strain Series S1 - 4
Terra Nova Series S1
Terriers Series S1
Trust Series S1
Ugly Betty Series S1 - 4
Ultimate Survival Wwii Series S1
Valley Of The Boom Series S1
Witness To Disaster Series S1
Wwii Bomb Hunters Series -
The X-Files Series S1 - 9
The 2000S: The Decade We Saw It All Series S1
24 Series S1 - 9
24: Legacy Series S1
The 80S: The Decade That Made Us Series S1
9/11 Firehouse Series -
The 90S: The Last Great Decade? Series S1
“9-1-1” Series S1 - 2
The 13Th Warrior Movie
42 To 1 Movie
9 To 5 Movie
Adam (2009) Movie
The Air Up There Movie
The Alamo (2004) Movie
Anna And The King Movie
Annapolis Movie
Another Earth Movie
Another Stakeout Movie
Anywhere But Here Movie
Arachnophobia Movie
Australia Movie
Bachelor Party Movie
Bad Ass Movie
Bad Company (2002) Movie
Bad Company (Aka: Tool Shed) Movie
Bad Girls (1994) Movie
Bad Times At The El Royale Movie
Baggage Claim Movie
The Banger Sisters Movie
Be Water Movie
Beaches Movie
Before And After (1996) Movie
Belle Movie
Beloved (1998) Movie
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel Movie
Best Laid Plans Movie
Big Trouble Movie
Billy Bathgate Movie
Black Nativity Movie
Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation … Movie
Boys Don’T Cry Movie
Braveheart Movie
Breaking And Entering Movie
Bringing Out The Dead Movie
Broadcast News Movie
Brokedown Palace Movie
Broken Lizard’s Club Dread Movie
Brothers In Exile Movie
Brown Sugar Movie
Bubble Boy Movie
Bulworth Movie
Bushwhacked Movie
Can’T Buy Me Love Movie
Casanova (2005) Movie
Catch That Kid Movie
Cedar Rapids Movie
Chain Reaction Movie
Chasing Papi Movie
Chasing Tyson Movie
Choke Movie
The Clearing Movie
Cleopatra (1963) Movie
Cocktail Movie
Cocoon: The Return Movie
Cold Creek Manor Movie
The Color Of Money Movie
Come See The Paradise Movie
The Comebacks Movie
Commando (1985) Movie
Con Air Movie
Conan The Barbarian Movie
Confetti Movie
Consenting Adults Movie
A Cool Dry Place Movie
Cousin Bette Movie
Crazy/Beautiful Movie
Crimson Tide Movie
The Crucible Movie
Cyrus Movie
Damien - Omen Ii Movie
The Darjeeling Limited Movie
Dark Water Movie
Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes Movie
The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008) Movie
The Day The Series Stopped Movie
Day Watch Movie
Deadpool 2 Movie
Dead Presidents Movie
Deceived (1991) Movie
The Deep End Movie
Deep Rising Movie
Deion’s Double Play Movie
The Devil Wears Prada Movie
Devil’s Due Movie
Die Hard 2 Movie
Die Hard With A Vengeance Movie
Double Take Movie
Down And Out In Beverly Hills Movie
Down Periscope Movie
Dragonball: Evolution Movie
Dreaming Of Joseph Lees Movie
Drive Me Crazy Movie
The Drop Movie
Duets Movie
The East Movie
Ed Wood Movie
The Edge Movie
Encino Man Movie
Enemy Of The State Movie
Enough Said Movie
Evita Movie
Exodus: Gods And Kings Movie
The Fab Five (2011) Movie
Far From The Madding Crowd (2015) Movie
The Fault In Our Stars Movie
The Favourite Movie
The Final Conflict Movie
Firestorm (1998) Movie
The Fly (1986) Movie
For The Boys Movie
Four Falls Of Buffalo Movie
French Connection Ii Movie
The French Connection Movie
From Hell Movie
Gentlemen Broncos Movie
A Good Day To Die Hard Movie
Good Morning, Vietnam Movie
The Good Son (1993) Movie
A Good Year Movie
The Grand Budapest Hotel Movie
The Great White Hype Movie
Grosse Pointe Blank Movie
Guilty As Sin Movie
Gun Shy Movie
The Happening Movie
Here On Earth Movie
High Fidelity Movie
High Heels And Low Lifes Movie
Hitchcock Movie
Hoffa Movie
Holy Man Movie
Hope Springs (2003) Movie
I Heart Huckabees Movie
I Love You, Beth Cooper Movie
I Origins Movie
I Think I Love My Wife Movie
Idiocracy Movie
In America Movie
In Her Shoes Movie
Independence Day Movie
Independence Day: Resurgence Movie
Inventing The Abbotts Movie
Jennifer´S Body Movie
The Jewel Of The Nile Movie
John Tucker Must Die Movie
Johnson Family Vacation Movie
Jordan Rides The Bus Movie
Joshua Movie
Just Married Movie
Just Wright Movie
Kingdom Come Movie
Kissing Jessica Stein Movie
Kung Pow: Enter The Fist Movie
Ladyhawke Movie
The Ladykillers (2004) Movie
Last Dance (1996) Movie
Le Divorce Movie
The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen Movie
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou Movie
Live Free Or Die Hard Movie
Looking For Richard Movie
Mad Love (1995) Movie
The Man From Snowy River Movie
Margaret Movie
The Marine Movie
Marked For Death Movie
The Marrying Man Movie
Martha Marcy May Marlene Movie
Mash Movie
Max Payne Movie
The Maze Runner Movie
Medicine Man Movie
Melinda And Melinda Movie
Metro Movie
Miami Rhapsody Movie
Miller’s Crossing Movie
Moulin Rouge (2001) Movie
My Father The Hero Movie
Mystery, Alaska Movie
The Namesake Movie
Nature Boy Movie
Never Die Alone Movie
The Newton Boys Movie
Night Watch (2006) Movie
No Mas Movie
Nothing To Lose Movie
Notorious Movie
Office Space Movie
One Hour Photo Movie
Oscar And Lucinda Movie
The Other Woman (2014) Movie
Our Family Wedding Movie
Out To Sea Movie
Pathfinder (2007) Movie
Phat Girlz Movie
Phone Booth Movie
Planet Of The Apes (1968) Movie
Planet Of The Apes (2001) Movie
Pony Excess Movie
The Poseidon Adventure (1972) Movie
Post Grad Movie
Powder Movie
The Preacher’s Wife Movie
Pretty Woman Movie
Primeval Movie
The Puppet Masters Movie
The Pyramid Movie
Quills Movie
Quiz Show Movie
Ravenous Movie
Rebound Movie
Renaissance Man Movie
Revenge Of The Nerds Ii: Nerds In Paradise Movie
The Ringer Movie
Robin Hood (1991) Movie
The Rocker Movie
Romancing The Stone Movie
Ruby Sparks Movie
Runaway Bride Movie
Rushmore Movie
Ruthless People Movie
The Savages Movie
Say It Isn’T So Movie
The Scarlet Letter Movie
Sea Of Shadows Movie
The Secret Life Of Bees Movie
Separate Lies Movie
The Sessions Movie
Shadow Conspiracy Movie
Shallow Hal Movie
Shining Through Movie
The Siege Movie
Signs Movie
Simon Birch Movie
A Simple Twist Of Fate Movie
The Sitter (2011) Movie
Six Days, Seven Nights Movie
Sleeping With The Enemy Movie
Solaris Movie
Someone Like You Movie
Soul Food Movie
Spy Hard Movie
Stakeout Movie
Starship Troopers Movie
Stoker Movie
Summer Of Sam Movie
Super Troopers (2002) Movie
Surrogates Movie
Swing Kids Movie
Taxi (2004) Movie
Terminal Velocity Movie
Thank You For Smoking Movie
There’s Something About Mary Movie
The Thin Red Line (1999) Movie
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Movie
Three Fugitives Movie
The Three Stooges (2012) Movie
Titan A.E. Movie
Tombstone Movie
Toys Movie
Trapped In Paradise Movie
Tristan & Isolde Movie
Up Close & Personal Movie
V.I. Warshawski Movie
Veronica Guerin Movie
The Village (2004) Movie
Von Ryan’s Express Movie
Waiting To Exhale Movie
Waitress Movie
Waking Life Movie
The War Of The Roses Movie
The Watch (2012) Movie
The Waterboy Movie
The Way Way Back Movie
What’s Love Got To Do With It Movie
When A Man Loves A Woman Movie
White Men Can’T Jump Movie
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet Movie
Win Win Movie
Woman On Top Movie
Working Girl (1988) Movie
The X-Files Movie
The X-Files: I Want To Believe Movie