What’s New on Disney Plus in November 2020, Including “Marvel’s 616” and “LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special”

While season 2 of The Mandalorian premiere on October 30th, November is filled with four fresh episode of the beloved series, as well as the premiere of an all-new LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special (November 17).

But that’s not the only fresh content coming to Disney+ in November.

November will see the Disney+ debut of “Insider Pixar”, the premiere of a documentary series that gives an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of Pixar Animation Studios.

Also, appear in November will be Marvel’s 616. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, showcases the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Episodes in this anthology series will cover topics including Marvel’s world- spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the “forgotten” characters of Marvel, and much more.

The service will also be rounding out their film lineup by adding Planes (November 20), Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (November 27), and original movie “Black Beauty” (November 27).

Coming to Disney+ in November 2020

November 6

Disney Goldie & Bear (s1)

Disney Goldie & Bear (s2)

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s1)

Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Mr. Magoo

The Mandalorian Season 2 - Episode 202 - “Chapter 10”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom - Episode 107 - “The Big Egg Switcheroo”

The Right Stuff - Episode 106 - “VOSTOK”

One Day at Disney - Episode 149 - “Leslie Evans: Senior R&D Imagineer”

Weird But True - Episode 312 Season Finale Episode 313 - “Camping”

November 13

Petra: City of Riches

Ultimate Viking Sword

Inside Pixar - Premiere

The Mandalorian Season 2 - Episode 203 - “Chapter 11”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom - Season Finale Episode 108 - “Baby Gorilla Grace”

The Right Stuff - Episode 107 - “Ziggurat”

One Day at Disney - Episode 150 - “Mark Gonzalez: Steam Train Engineer”

November 17

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

November 18

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - Premiere (Mickey Mouse’s Birthday)

November 20

Planes

Planes: Fire Rescue

Marvel’s 616 - Premiere

The Real Right Stuff - Premiere

The Mandalorian Season 2 - Episode 204 “Chapter 12”

The Right Stuff - Finale - Episode 108 “Flight”

One Day at Disney - Episode 151 “Season Finale”

November 27