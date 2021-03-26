What’s New on Netflix in April 2021, Including ‘Shadow and Bone’ and ‘Stowaway’
The popular YA novels from Leigh Bardugo have been adapted into a “Shadow and Bone” Netflix series. An orphan in a war-torn nation discovers she has mystical powers that could change the world. “Serpent” focuses on a true-crime story: A serial killer who attacked hippie travelers in India in the 1970s.
The stars come out, too: Idris Elba leads the drama “Concrete Cowboy,” Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer co-star in the superhero comedy “Thunder Force,” and Anna Kendrick, Toni Colette and Daniel Dae Kim headline the sci-fi thriller “Stowaway.”
Also, Dolly Parton gets her own musical tribute this month, while art lovers can enjoy “This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist,” a docuseries about an extraordinary Boston museum theft in 1990 in which 13 masterpieces were stolen. And for Earth Day, “Life in Color with David Attenborough” celebrates how animals employ color for attraction and protection.
Coming to Netflix in April 2021:
April 1
- Magical Andes: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
- Prank Encounters: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Tersanjung the Movie — Netflix Film
- Worn Stories — Netflix Documentary
- 2012
- Cop Out
- Friends with Benefits
- Insidious
- Legally Blonde
- Leprechaun
- The Pianist
- The Possession
- Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1
- The Time Traveler’s Wife
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
- White Boy
- Yes Man
April 2
- Concrete Cowboy — Netflix Film
- Just Say Yes — Netflix Film
- Madame Claude — Netflix Film
- The Serpent — Netflix Original
- Sky High — Netflix Film
April 3
- Escape From Planet Earth
April 4
- What Lies Below
April 5
- Coded Bias
- Family Reunion: Part 3 — Netflix Family
April 6
- The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You — Netflix Family
April 7
- The Big Day: Collection 2 — Netflix Original
- Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute — Netflix Documentary
- Snabba Cash — Netflix Original
- This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist — Netflix Documentary
- The Wedding Coach — Netflix Original
April 8
- The Way of the House Husband — Netflix Anime
April 9
- Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? — Netflix Film
- Night in Paradise — Netflix Film
- Thunder Force — Netflix Film
April 10
- The Stand-In
April 11
- Diana: The Interview That Shook the World
April 12
- New Gods: Nezha Reborn — Netflix Film
- Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4
April 13
- The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
- Mighty Express: Season 3 — Netflix Family
- My Love: Six Stories of True Love — Netflix Documentary
April 14
- The Circle: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! — Netflix Original
- Law School — Netflix Original
- The Soul — Netflix Film
- Why Did You Kill Me? — Netflix Documentary
April 15
- Dark City Beneath the Beat
- The Master
- Ride or Die — Netflix Film
April 16
- Arlo the Alligator Boy — Netflix Family
- Ajeeb Daastaans — Netflix Film
- Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday
- Crimson Peak
- Fast and Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico — Netflix Family
- Into the Beat — Netflix Film
- Rush
- Synchronic
- Why Are You Like This — Netflix Original
- The Zookeeper’s Wife
April 18
- Luis Miguel: The Series: Season 2 — Netflix Original
April 19
- Miss Sloane
- PJ Masks: Season 3
April 20
- Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2 — Netflix Family
April 21
- Zero — Netflix Original
April 22
- Life in Color with David Attenborough — Netflix Documentary
- Stowaway — Netflix Film
April 23
- Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
- Shadow and Bone — Netflix Original
- Tell Me When — Netflix Film
April 27
- August: Osage County
- Battle of Los Angeles
- Fatma — Netflix Original
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 — Netflix Family
April 28
- Sexify — Netflix Original
- Headspace Guide to Sleep — Netflix Documentary
April 29
- Things Heard and Seen — Netflix Film
- Yasuke — Netflix Anime
April 30
- The Innocent — Netflix Original
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines — Netflix Family
- Pet Stars — Netflix Original
- The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 — Netflix Original