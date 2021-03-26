What’s New on Netflix in April 2021, Including ‘Shadow and Bone’ and ‘Stowaway’

The popular YA novels from Leigh Bardugo have been adapted into a “Shadow and Bone” Netflix series. An orphan in a war-torn nation discovers she has mystical powers that could change the world. “Serpent” focuses on a true-crime story: A serial killer who attacked hippie travelers in India in the 1970s.

The stars come out, too: Idris Elba leads the drama “Concrete Cowboy,” Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer co-star in the superhero comedy “Thunder Force,” and Anna Kendrick, Toni Colette and Daniel Dae Kim headline the sci-fi thriller “Stowaway.”

Also, Dolly Parton gets her own musical tribute this month, while art lovers can enjoy “This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist,” a docuseries about an extraordinary Boston museum theft in 1990 in which 13 masterpieces were stolen. And for Earth Day, “Life in Color with David Attenborough” celebrates how animals employ color for attraction and protection.

Coming to Netflix in April 2021:

April 1

Magical Andes: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

Prank Encounters: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Tersanjung the Movie — Netflix Film

Worn Stories — Netflix Documentary

2012

Cop Out

Friends with Benefits

Insidious

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

The Pianist

The Possession

Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

White Boy

Yes Man

April 2

Concrete Cowboy — Netflix Film

Just Say Yes — Netflix Film

Madame Claude — Netflix Film

The Serpent — Netflix Original

Sky High — Netflix Film

April 3

Escape From Planet Earth

April 4

What Lies Below

April 5

Coded Bias

Family Reunion: Part 3 — Netflix Family

April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You — Netflix Family

April 7

The Big Day: Collection 2 — Netflix Original

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute — Netflix Documentary

Snabba Cash — Netflix Original

This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist — Netflix Documentary

The Wedding Coach — Netflix Original

April 8

The Way of the House Husband — Netflix Anime

April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? — Netflix Film

Night in Paradise — Netflix Film

Thunder Force — Netflix Film

April 10

The Stand-In

April 11

Diana: The Interview That Shook the World

April 12

New Gods: Nezha Reborn — Netflix Film

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4

April 13

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Mighty Express: Season 3 — Netflix Family

My Love: Six Stories of True Love — Netflix Documentary

April 14

The Circle: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! — Netflix Original

Law School — Netflix Original

The Soul — Netflix Film

Why Did You Kill Me? — Netflix Documentary

April 15

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

Ride or Die — Netflix Film

April 16

Arlo the Alligator Boy — Netflix Family

Ajeeb Daastaans — Netflix Film

Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday

Crimson Peak

Fast and Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico — Netflix Family

Into the Beat — Netflix Film

Rush

Synchronic

Why Are You Like This — Netflix Original

The Zookeeper’s Wife

April 18

Luis Miguel: The Series: Season 2 — Netflix Original

April 19

Miss Sloane

PJ Masks: Season 3

April 20

Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2 — Netflix Family

April 21

Zero — Netflix Original

April 22

Life in Color with David Attenborough — Netflix Documentary

Stowaway — Netflix Film

April 23

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Shadow and Bone — Netflix Original

Tell Me When — Netflix Film

April 27

August: Osage County

Battle of Los Angeles

Fatma — Netflix Original

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 — Netflix Family

April 28

Sexify — Netflix Original

Headspace Guide to Sleep — Netflix Documentary

April 29

Things Heard and Seen — Netflix Film

Yasuke — Netflix Anime

April 30