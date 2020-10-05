What’s New on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video in 2020: Scout’s Feed, Improved X-Ray, NFL Films

“Thursday Night Football” (TNF) on Amazon Prime Video is getting a makeover and it will be filled with extra content for football fans all over. Today, Amazon announced a slew of new features and original programming for “TNF” debuting when the season kicks off Oct. 8 as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Chicago Bears.

Later in the season, Amazon Prime Video will have an exclusive telecast later in the season for the first time.

New Scout’s Feed

First, Prime Video is maintaining its multiple announcer options for “TNF,” alongside the default FOX broadcast featuring Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. While Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer will return for their third season on Prime Video, Prime members will be delighted as the platform launches a new feature called “Scout’s Feed.”

“Scout’s Feed” features podcasters and former NFL scouts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah alongside sports podcast, radio, and TV host Joy Taylor and enables football fans to customize their viewing experience from wherever they are watching. To switch between announcers, Prime members can simply open the settings on their device, select the broadcast of their choice, and enjoy the game.

NFL Next Shifts to Tuesday

“NFL Next” will also be seeing another change. Instead of being a live pre-game show on Thursdays, the show will now shift to an on-demand release, dropping on Tuesdays at 8p.m. ET. The second season premieres Oct. 6 on Prime Video.

Also new is former NFL receiver and Academy Award winner Andrew Hawkins , who joins “NFL Next” in its second season. Hawkins joins two-time Super Bowl Champion Chris Long, NFL Network’s Kay Adams, and Next Gen Stats Analyst James Koh, who helmed the show last season.

Improved X-Ray

Amazon is also bringing some changes to X-Ray for “TNF.” This season, Amazon is adding an interactive in-game on-demand replay experience to X-Ray, allowing fans to re-watch top plays from throughout the game in real-time.

“The new feature gives fans more information about the key players involved in that play, the Next Gen Stats specific to that play including time to throw, running speeds, and completion probability, as well as trivia, which provides interesting facts or relevant milestones for that play,” Amazon said in statement.

In-game on-demand replays with X-Ray will be available on all Fire TV, Android, and iOS devices, and will launch on web browsers later this season. To access X-Ray during the game, fans watching on Prime Video can simply flip their mobile device or click up on their Fire TV remote.

NFL Films Original Content on Twitch

Prime Video is also joining forces with NFL Films to produce a slate of original content which will air throughout the week leading up to the game each Thursday and will be available exclusively on Twitch.

Programs include “The NFL Comment Box” hosted by Kyle Long and Andrew Hawkins every Monday at 2 p.m.; “The NFL Machine” hosted by Kyle Long and Chad Johnson every Wednesday at 6p.m. ET; and a live simulcast of the “Scout’s Feed,” and “NFL Next Live” on Thursdays which will feature either Chris Long or Von Miller as guests on the show.