What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Better Nate Than Ever,’ ‘Murder in Provence’

On Tuesday, Disney+ announced that “Better Nate Than Ever,” a comedy adventure with show-stopping musical numbers, would debut on the platform on April 1. The trailer features two original songs written for the film: “Big Time,” sung by Rueby Wood — who stars as Nate in the film — and “#GoAwf,” sung by Aria Brooks, who plays as Libby.

In “Better Nate Than Ever,” 13-year-old Nate Foster has big Broadway dreams. There’s only one problem — he can’t even land a part in the school play. But when his parents leave town, Nate and Libby sneak off to NYC for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to prove everyone wrong.

BritBox just released “Murder in Provence,” its first global commission, based on the “Verlaque” and “Bonnet” series by M.L. Longworth. It stars Roger Allam (“Endeavour”), Nancy Carroll (“The Crown”) and Keala Settle (“The Greatest Showman”).

The series follows Antoine Verlaque (Allam) an investigating judge in Aix-en Provence and his romantic partner turned partner-in-crime Marine Bonnet (Carroll) as they investigate the dark underbelly of their idyllic home. Their efforts are aided by Hélène (Settle), a hard-nosed detective.

Hulu’s “Washington Black” has added Charles Dance (“Game of Thrones”) in a recurring role as James Wilde. The recurring character is a scientist and inventor who grapples with his feelings of fatherhood, empire, and duty. The nine-episode limited series is adapted from Esi Edugyan’s novel of the same name and will star Emmy-winner Sterling K. Brown.

Lyric Ross (“This Is Us”) has been cast in the upcoming Marvel series “ Ironheart ” on Disney+. The show follows Marvel character Riri Williams (Thorne), a genius inventor and the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Ross plays Williams’ best friend.

A prequel to “ Outlander ” is reportedly in development at Starz. “Outlander” executive producer and showrunner Matthew B. Roberts will write and executive produce the prequel. No details have yet been announced as to what the show will entail. “Outlander” is based on the ongoing novel series by Diana Gabaldon. Season 6 begins March 6 and a seventh season has already been ordered by Starz.

FAST Studios announced Racing America, a free destination for race fans, with more than 15 hours of live races per week and 3,500+ hours of original content. The lineup includes news-driven shows, archival races and a variety of NASCAR Cup Series team content.

The channel is now live on major FAST platforms, including LG, VIZIO, XUMO, Airy TV, Local Now, Netgem, Plex, Sports.tv and STIRR, with additional distribution in the coming months.

Sinclair Broadcasting Group’s CHARGE! is a free, over-the-air television network specializing in action and adventure programming. The multicast network is now available on: Dish (internet-connected boxes), Sling TV and Optimum. TV hits include “CSI Miami,” “Knight Rider,” “Magnum PI” and “The Commish.”

SiriusXM debuted “ It’s Showtime at the Apollo! ”, a new channel dedicated to the legendary variety show that launched the careers of many comedians. The special programming is available now through March 22 on SiriusXM channel 104. Filmed at the world-famous Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, “Showtime” began in the 1980s. Some of these highlights include early performances from Bill Burr, Steve Harvey, Gabriel Iglesias and and Mo’nique.

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”) will star as Benjamin Franklin in an upcoming Apple TV+ limited series, based on the book “A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America” by Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff.

According to the streamer, “The drama will explore the thrilling story of one of the greatest gambles of Benjamin Franklin’s career. At age 70, without any diplomatic training, Franklin convinced France — an absolute monarchy — to underwrite America’s experiment in democracy.”

Check out the trailer for “Better Nate Than Ever” before it hits Disney+ next month: