What’s Streaming on The Roku Channel in February 2021, Including All Seasons of ‘24’

The Roku Channel is promoting its free online February shows, streamable on Roku, Fire TV, iOS, Android, and their website.

This month’s free programming inventory includes all seasons of the adrenaline-pumping series “24” (Coming Feb. 15), about agent Jack Bauer who saves the world from destruction each week.

For those who prefer a literary bent, “Austenland” will delight Jane Austen fans obsessed with “Pride and Prejudice.” The story set in modern times, but the search is the same: for the perfect guy.

Breaking down some of the genre options this month, with a full list below:

On the action movie front, the Roku Channel offers a slew of thrillers, from the cosmic to the corrupt. A few sci-fi takeaways: “Armageddon” has a giant asteroid headed to Earth and “The Net” posits a computer programmer who discovers a terrible conspiracy. Political corruption rears its head in “Enemy of the State” as the NSA and a dirty politician target a lawyer with key evidence to a crime.

Other notable dramas based on real people include “Jobs,” the story of Steve Jobs’ remarkable rise from college dropout to Apple visionary. Another trailblazer was Dr. Bennet Omalu, a pathologist who discovers brain damage in football players and goes on a mission to warn about the dangers of the sport in “Concussion.”

Or, take a break with some free comedies, such as “Hairspray,” John Waters offbeat musical where teen Tracy Turnblad tries to integrate a popular local dance show in 1962 Baltimore. Or the movie remake of “Bewitched,” based on the popular 1960s sitcom, which supplies a nifty twist.

Finally, Roku offers several romcoms while we continue to shelter-in place.

Especially relevant is “The Lake House,” starring Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves. A doctor and architect begin exchanging love letters, as both once occupied the same house. The catch? They rarely meet, because they are caught in a time warp! Yet the love affair exists over years.

Last month, Roku announced it had acquired all of Quibi’s library, which features 75 premium shows and docs. Also, more than 12 new programs will make their exclusive debut on The Roku Channel in 2021.

What’s Coming to The Roku Channel in Feb. 2021

TV

24 (All Seasons on 2/15)

Hoarders

The First 48

Action Movies

Armageddon

Dirty Harry

Dead Presidents

Enemy of the State

The Net

Empire of the Sun

The Art of War

In the Line of Fire

Comedies

Bewitched

Austenland

Music and Lyrics

Hairspray

Necessary Roughness

Dramas

Trouble with the Curve

Sliver

Concussion

The Pelican Brief

Antwone Fisher

My Girl

Devil in a Blue Dress

Jobs

The Bodyguard

Romance

Indecent Proposal

The American President

City of Angels

The Lake House

How Do You Know

