What’s Streaming on The Roku Channel in February 2021, Including All Seasons of ‘24’
The Roku Channel is promoting its free online February shows, streamable on Roku, Fire TV, iOS, Android, and their website.
This month’s free programming inventory includes all seasons of the adrenaline-pumping series “24” (Coming Feb. 15), about agent Jack Bauer who saves the world from destruction each week.
For those who prefer a literary bent, “Austenland” will delight Jane Austen fans obsessed with “Pride and Prejudice.” The story set in modern times, but the search is the same: for the perfect guy.
Breaking down some of the genre options this month, with a full list below:
On the action movie front, the Roku Channel offers a slew of thrillers, from the cosmic to the corrupt. A few sci-fi takeaways: “Armageddon” has a giant asteroid headed to Earth and “The Net” posits a computer programmer who discovers a terrible conspiracy. Political corruption rears its head in “Enemy of the State” as the NSA and a dirty politician target a lawyer with key evidence to a crime.
Other notable dramas based on real people include “Jobs,” the story of Steve Jobs’ remarkable rise from college dropout to Apple visionary. Another trailblazer was Dr. Bennet Omalu, a pathologist who discovers brain damage in football players and goes on a mission to warn about the dangers of the sport in “Concussion.”
Or, take a break with some free comedies, such as “Hairspray,” John Waters offbeat musical where teen Tracy Turnblad tries to integrate a popular local dance show in 1962 Baltimore. Or the movie remake of “Bewitched,” based on the popular 1960s sitcom, which supplies a nifty twist.
Finally, Roku offers several romcoms while we continue to shelter-in place.
Especially relevant is “The Lake House,” starring Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves. A doctor and architect begin exchanging love letters, as both once occupied the same house. The catch? They rarely meet, because they are caught in a time warp! Yet the love affair exists over years.
Last month, Roku announced it had acquired all of Quibi’s library, which features 75 premium shows and docs. Also, more than 12 new programs will make their exclusive debut on The Roku Channel in 2021.
What’s Coming to The Roku Channel in Feb. 2021
TV
- 24 (All Seasons on 2/15)
- Hoarders
- The First 48
Action Movies
- Armageddon
- Dirty Harry
- Dead Presidents
- Enemy of the State
- The Net
- Empire of the Sun
- The Art of War
- In the Line of Fire
Comedies
- Bewitched
- Austenland
- Music and Lyrics
- Hairspray
- Necessary Roughness
Dramas
- Trouble with the Curve
- Sliver
- Concussion
- The Pelican Brief
- Antwone Fisher
- My Girl
- Devil in a Blue Dress
- Jobs
- The Bodyguard
Romance
- Indecent Proposal
- The American President
- City of Angels
- The Lake House
- How Do You Know