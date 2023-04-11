What’s the Cheapest Way to Watch NBA Playoff Games in 2023?

The NBA playoffs start with the annual play-in tournament on Tuesday, April 11, which means there’s still a little time left to make sure you don’t miss a second of postseason action this year. But with options like Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV all priced at over $70 per month, you might be hoping there’s a more budget-friendly option to stream the NBA playoffs in 2023.

Luckily for you, Sling TV has you covered again this year. ESPN, TNT, ABC and NBA TV will split broadcasting duties for the NBA postseason in 2023, and the cheapest way to see all of these games is Sling.

Plans start at $40 per month, which means Sling comes in at around $30 cheaper than the other options for watching the NBA playoffs. But thanks to a limited-time offer from Sling, new users can get half off their first month's subscription.

How to Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV

Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV

Click the Start Watching Now button

button Select your package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Orange and Blue)

Enter your information and complete the sign-up process

Can You Watch NBA on ABC with Sling TV?

While Sling TV doesn’t offer ABC, you can watch every NBA game on ABC with their Sling TV Orange Plan. This is because Sling Orange offers ESPN3, which will simulcast every NBA playoff game that airs on ABC, including the NBA Finals.

Can You Watch NBA TV on Sling TV?

Just like last year, the first round of the postseason will include a few games on NBA TV. But Sling doesn’t want you to miss out if you don’t have room in your budget for the Sports Extra add-on, so it’s giving all users free access to NBA TV throughout the first round of the playoffs in 2023.

How Can You Watch the 2023 NBA Playoffs with Sling TV?

Sling TV is the least expensive option to watch nationally televised NBA games. All NBA games on ESPN and TNT will be available to Sling Orange subscribers, along with ABC games which are simulcast on ESPN3. While Sling Blue doesn’t offer ESPN, it does carry TNT.

Games will be exclusively available on ESPN, TNT, or ABC (simulcast on ESPN3) throughout the NBA playoffs, all of which are available on Sling TV Orange Plan. This includes the Eastern Conference Finals, Western Conference Finals, and NBA Finals.

NBA TV normally requires a subscription to Sling’s “Sports Extra” add-on channel pack (+$11), but right now the service is offering a free preview of the channel throughout the first round. This means you’ll get NBA on ESPN, NBA on ABC, NBA on TNT, Inside The NBA, and more.

What Channels Can You Watch with Sling TV?

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (Normally $40) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as 50 Hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 Hours for $5).

With Sling Orange you will get Disney Channel, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 (which simulcasts all NBA game on ABC), and more.

You can add Sling Blue for just $15 more ($55 total), you will add FS1, USA Network, BET, Bravo, Discovery, E, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, FX, FXX, Syfy, TLC, NFL Network, NBC/FOX in select markets, and more.

