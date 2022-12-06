As the oldest subscription-based TV service in the US, HBO has been a household name for quite some time. In the 50 years since their launch, they’ve made a lot of changes to their HBO channel lineups and service packages.
As of now, there are two options to watch HBO content for cord cutters, HBO and HBO Max. These services replaced HBO Go (Feb. 2010 - July 2020) and HBO Now (Apr. 2015 - Dec. 2020). So, what’s the difference between HBO and HBO Max?
HBO vs. HBO Max
The easiest way of explaining it is to say HBO is a linear channel that airs programs in real time. There are also HBO subchannels like HBO Comedy and HBO West. HBO Max is the on-demand streaming version of the channel. Everything that airs on HBO is available on HBO Max, but not everything from HBO Max will air on HBO (the channel).
HBO is available through select live TV services, while HBO Max is its own platform. HBO is available with a cable package or with a live TV streaming service. HBO Max requires an internet connection - you can watch it on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
HBO Max has on-demand streaming of favorites, like “Game of Thrones” and “The Big Bang Theory”. They also have HBO original content, like “Euphoria” and “House of the Dragon”.
How to Watch HBO
If you want to watch linear HBO, it is available as an add-on with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV subscribers for an extra $15/month. These packages include sub-channels, like HBO2, HBO Comedy, and HBO Family.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$64.99
|HBO
|^ $15 ($149.99)
|-
|^ $15
|-
|-
|-
|^ $15
Can You Watch HBO for Free?
The best way to watch HBO for free is with the free trial that DIRECTV STREAM offers. You can try their “Premier” service free for 5 days if you have a new account.
How to Watch HBO Max
HBO Max functions as a standalone product - you can buy it without having any other TV or streaming service. You’ll also have the option to subscribe to either the ad-supported ($9.99/month) or the ad-free ($14.99/month) tier of HBO Max. It won our 2022 award for best streaming platform, so it’s definitely worth checking out.
Can You Watch HBO Max for Free?
If you have Hulu, you can get a free trial of HBO Max as an add-on. Luckily, Hulu has a generous 30-day free trial.
Which HBO Provider is Right for You?
In almost every case, HBO Max makes more sense since it offers more than regular HBO. For example, HBO Max allows you to watch “Friends” and “South Park,” but those shows won’t ever air on HBO.
If you’d really like the option to add HBO to your channel lineup, it’s worth looking at your favorite live TV streaming service to see if you can choose HBO Max as an add-on. In that case, you can log into HBO Max with your TV provider’s credentials.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. It is The Streamable’s choice for Best Streaming Service of 2022.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add HBO Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video.