What’s the Difference Between Watching Football on NFL RedZone and NFL+?

Ready for some football? The NFL has stepped up its game when it comes to streaming options, giving fans across the globe an opportunity to enjoy their favorite sport on their terms. Whether you prefer the wild, whip-around style of NFL RedZone or prefer NFL+’s simplified approach, there’s an option that’s right for you. Luckily, you don’t actually have to choose between the two anymore, but we’ve still broken down the pros and cons of both options so you can choose which is best for your Sunday NFL watching experience.

How Can Watch Games on NFL RedZone

NFL RedZone offers football fans a thrilling seven-hour show every Sunday without any pesky commercials. The host, Scott Hanson, guides you through all the exciting plays happening across different games during both Sunday afternoon viewing windows. Hanson and his crew show you every touchdown from every game, keep you updated on the latest injury and fantasy news, and have some fun along the way. RedZone is perfect for people who just want to watch football and aren’t concerned with seeing every minute of a particular game. RedZone is available to watch on most cable and satellite packages and on five of the six major live TV streaming services, although it is not included in any of the streamer’s base packages.

RedZone is available on most live streamers in a bundle with NFL Sunday Ticket and as part of NFL+’s premium subscription, meaning that you don’t have to choose between the two. Since RedZone primarily concentrates on games approaching the endzone or those with a lot at stake, it is difficult to follow specific games on the channel. So, if you are someone who wants to focus on one individual game, or doesn’t like bouncing between games, RedZone might not be your best choice, in which case, NFL+ might be more up your alley.

How to Watch Games on NFL+

NFL+ is the league’s digital streaming platform that costs customers $6.99 per month. It allows fans to watch live local and national primetime games right on their mobile devices. You can also access content from NFL Network, including a live stream of the channel, including games that air on the network. You can also watch live out-of-market preseason games, access live game audio for home, away, and national broadcasts for every game, watch NFL library programming on-demand and ad-free, check out ad-free game highlights, and even access NFL Fantasy+ Roster and Waiver tools.

As we mentioned before, you can upgrade to an NFL+ Premium subscription for $14.99 monthly in order to get NFL RedZone included, along with full and condensed replays of every NFL game, for an additional cost.

The main downside of NFL+ is that it’s exclusively designed for mobile devices and tablets; you can’t use it on your TV or streaming device for regular season games, however, the other content is available via NFL+’s TV app.

This limitation means it’s a good fit for folks who work nights, travel frequently, or can’t always control the TV. If you’re someone who loves diving deep into game analysis and details, NFL+ provides an experience that might be perfectly tailored to how you like to watch the game.

However, keep in mind that with NFL+, you won’t be able to watch all the games live as you can with other services, and you won’t have the luxury of a larger screen. So, it’s not the best choice if you enjoy hosting gatherings with family and friends to watch Sunday afternoon games on a big screen.

Also, note that if you sign up for RedZone through NFL+, it is recommended that you watch on a compatible device. You may not have an optimal experience if you access NFL+ through another device.

