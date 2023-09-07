What’s the Difference Between Watching Football on NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL+?

The NFL has improved its digital streaming options over the past several years and now offers football fans numerous ways to watch their favorite teams. Two such ways to stream NFL games are NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL+. While both services are built for diehard NFL fans, only one will let you watch most NFL games on your TV. The other one is more for individuals who travel regularly or don’t mind watching on smaller screens. Here, we’ll break down both options and help you decide which is best for you.

How Can Watch Games on NFL Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is the league’s premium out-of-market broadcasting service. This service allows fans to watch every minute of out-of-market games on their TVs or mobile devices. For the 2023 season, Sunday Ticket is moving from DIRECTV to YouTube TV, but you won’t need a YouTube TV subscription to watch the games.

However, if you do subscribe to YouTube TV, you can save $100 on the price of NFL Sunday Ticket. Customers are able to sign up for Sunday Ticket — either with or without NFL Redzone — as an add-on to their YouTube TV subscription, or a la carte via YouTube’s Prime Time Channels platform.

There are also a number of partnerships and promotions available at the start of the season that can help you save on Sunday Ticket, for example, if you sign up for a two-year plan with DIRECTV Stream and get a $400 gift card for doing so.

Sunday Ticket only offers out-of-market games airing on Sunday afternoons. If your favorite team is playing in your market, you will not be able to watch them through Sunday Ticket, but you can use a live TV streaming service. You cannot use Sunday Ticket to watch preseason games, games that take place outside of the Sunday afternoon windows, or postseason games.

While Sunday Ticket is certainly the most expensive option to watch NFL games, if you absolutely must watch every minute of your favorite team, it’s the right choice for you. Note that you don’t have to choose between RedZone and Sunday Ticket anymore — you can add RedZone to your Sunday Ticket plan and get the best of both worlds whether you subscribe to YouTube TV or not.

How Can Watch Games on NFL+

It allows fans to watch live local and national primetime games right on their mobile devices. You can also access content from NFL Network, including a live stream of the channel, including games that air on the network. You can also watch live out-of-market preseason games, access live game audio for home, away, and national broadcasts for every game, watch NFL library programming on-demand and ad-free, check out ad-free game highlights, and even access NFL Fantasy+ Roster and Waiver tools.

As we mentioned before, you can upgrade to an NFL+ Premium subscription for $14.99 monthly in order to get NFL RedZone included, along with full and condensed replays of every NFL game, for an additional cost.

The main downside of NFL+ is that it’s exclusively designed for mobile devices and tablets; you can’t use it on your TV or streaming device for regular season games, however, the other content is available via NFL+’s TV app.

This limitation means it’s a good fit for folks who work nights, travel frequently, or can’t always control the TV. If you’re someone who loves diving deep into game analysis and details, NFL+ provides an experience that might be perfectly tailored to how you like to watch the game.

However, keep in mind that with NFL+, you won’t be able to watch all the games live as you can with other services, and you won’t have the luxury of a larger screen. So, it’s not the best choice if you enjoy hosting gatherings with family and friends to watch Sunday afternoon games on a big screen.