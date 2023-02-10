When Can You Watch ‘The Last of Us’ Season 1, Episode 5 Early on HBO Max?
“The Last of Us” has become HBO Max’s latest breakout hit. The series has increased in viewers every week since its series premiere, but that doesn’t mean HBO is ready to make the series compete directly with the Super Bowl just yet. To help mitigate a drop in viewers thanks to the Super Bowl LVII telecast on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET, Episode 5 of “The Last of Us” will debut Friday, Feb. 10 on HBO Max. Linear HBO owners will have to wait until the normal Sunday air date to watch, so if you want to see this episode early, you’ll need a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max.
How to Watch ‘The Last of Us’ Season 1, Episode 5 Early
- When: Friday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. ET
- TV: HBO Max
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
About ‘The Last of Us’ Season 1, Episode 5
“The Last of Us” takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.
In Episode 4, viewers were introduced to Melanie Lynskey’s character Kathleen, a leader of a group of bandits in the ruins of Kansas City. She believes Joel and Ellie are in contact with Henry, someone she is desperately searching for. Joel and Ellie are simply trying to make their way to Wyoming, but the episode ends with Henry and his brother Sam holding the two at gunpoint.
Can You Stream ‘The Last of Us’ Season 1, Episode 5 For Free?
HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:
1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels
If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Get Started”
- Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu
If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add HBO Max Free Trial
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Last of Us’ Season 1, Episode 5 Early on HBO Max?
HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $15.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add HBO Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video.7-Day Trial