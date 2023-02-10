When Can You Watch ‘The Last of Us’ Season 1, Episode 5 Early on HBO Max?

“The Last of Us” has become HBO Max’s latest breakout hit. The series has increased in viewers every week since its series premiere, but that doesn’t mean HBO is ready to make the series compete directly with the Super Bowl just yet. To help mitigate a drop in viewers thanks to the Super Bowl LVII telecast on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET, Episode 5 of “The Last of Us” will debut Friday, Feb. 10 on HBO Max. Linear HBO owners will have to wait until the normal Sunday air date to watch, so if you want to see this episode early, you’ll need a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘The Last of Us’ Season 1, Episode 5 Early

About ‘The Last of Us’ Season 1, Episode 5

“The Last of Us” takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

In Episode 4, viewers were introduced to Melanie Lynskey’s character Kathleen, a leader of a group of bandits in the ruins of Kansas City. She believes Joel and Ellie are in contact with Henry, someone she is desperately searching for. Joel and Ellie are simply trying to make their way to Wyoming, but the episode ends with Henry and his brother Sam holding the two at gunpoint.

Can You Stream ‘The Last of Us’ Season 1, Episode 5 For Free?

HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

Once you're subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Last of Us’ Season 1, Episode 5 Early on HBO Max?

HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.