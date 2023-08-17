When Does High School Football Start in Each State and How to Stream the Games Throughout the 2023 Season

As summer draws to a close, a major part of the fall looms on the horizon: high school football. Across the United States, the gridiron is about to heat up, fans, students, parents, and college recruiters from coast to coast are eagerly gearing up for the games to kick off. High school football offers a unique blend of talent, community pride, and school spirit, while also giving us a glimpse of who could be the next big college football stars.

So, in preparation for the high school football season, The Streamable is here to run you through how to find when your team’s season starts.

From state to state, high school football kicks off on various in August and September. The Streamable has put together a list of when each state’s high school football season starts, which you can check out below. The earliest states start on Aug. 11 while the latest start date isn’t until Sept. 7. Most schools in the U.S. will begin their football season around Aug. 24.

In the southwestern states, games tend to begin much earlier than those in other parts of the country. If you’re in Alaska or Hawaii, you’ll be the first to kick things off starting on Aug. 11. Just a few days later, Arizona’s gridiron action begins on Aug. 15, and by the end of the weekend, Utah, Nevada, and New Mexico have had their first varsity games as well; all beginning on Aug. 17.

In states like California, the action is divided into sections, each with its own start date. The Central Coast Section starts on Aug. 24, while the North Coast Section begins on Aug. 23. The Sac Joaquin Section kicks off its games on Aug. 19, and the San Diego and Southern Sections start on Aug. 17 and 18 respectively. Each section promises unique rivalries and standout athletes, making California home to some of the best high school football in the country.

Moving eastward, fans in Connecticut and Delaware can look forward to games starting on Sept. 7 — the latest of any states in the country. Meanwhile, over in the District of Columbia, Aug. 24 marks the start of a football season filled with excitement and local pride. Generally, the northeast states start later in the year while games in the southern states — like Georgia, Texas, and Florida — join the fray earlier with kickoffs on Aug. 18, 24, and 25 — setting the stage for epic showdowns under the Friday night lights.

To celebrate the start of the season, ESPN will again broadcast the GEICO High School Kickoff which airs Aug. 18 through Aug. 27. While some of these games will be their school’s first of the season, others may have already played a game or two before getting their shot to shine of primetime national television.

Below is a complete list of when each state starts their season and by clicking on the state name, you’ll be directed to the NFHS page which allows you to filter by school. States are listed alphabetically within the four regions of the U.S.

In addition to NFHS Network, some games may be broadcast locally through a local TV affiliate (such as ABC, CBS, The CW, FOX, NBC, etc). In almost all cases, however, these won’t happen until the state championship games. For example, in Tennessee, the division championships are televised on WMC's NBC 5. If you know the call letters for the station broadcasting the games (like KJZZ in Salt Lake or WAIQ in Central Alabama), you can use our search bar above to find the station and the streaming platforms that carry them.

In all states, though, NFHS is the platform that will most likely have your team. At just $11.99 per month (or $79.99 per year, which is 45% off for the entire school year), you get access to all of the high school sports you want. Plus, NFHS holds exclusive rights to many postseason games, so it’s a great way to get your fill of high school sports and college football’s future stars.