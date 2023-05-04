When Will ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Stream on Disney+? Which Movies, Shows Should You Watch to Prepare?

The motliest of all motley superhero crews is returning to the big screen this week. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” hits theaters on Friday, May 5 (or Thursday, May 4 for preview screenings), in a long-awaited return to cinemas that fans have been clamoring for ever since the group’s brief cameo in “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

The movie finds Peter Quill still grappling with the loss of the Gamorah he knew and loved, and the introduction of a Gamorah from an alternate dimension. Despite his feelings, he must rally the team around him to protect one of their own. It’s a mission that could cause the Guardians to unravel completely if they don’t complete it successfully.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” has thus far earned an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, showing a nice bounce back from Marvel’s last cinematic release “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which only pulled together a 47% approval rate from critics. Reviewers say the new “Guardians” movie packs in plenty of action and emotion but can feel a bit overstuffed at times.

We know “Guardians 3” will come to Disney+ when it leaves theaters and heads to streaming, but when will that be? “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is headed to theaters on May 17, 90 days after its initial theatrical debut. It’s a safe bet that the new “GOTG” sequel won’t be available on Disney+ for at least that amount of time, and its cinematic window might extend to 120 days if the film does as well in theaters as its reviews suggest it may.

If the movie does get a 120-day theatrical stint, that would put it on Disney+ on Sept. 2. That’s just about one year from 2022’s Disney+ Day (which took place Sept. 8), so Disney may use the film to try to promote this year’s edition of the event.

What MCU Movies and Shows Should You Watch Before Seeing ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?’

Even the most diehard of Marvel fans could be forgiven for needing to catch up with the story of “Guardians” so far. The MCU has been in existence for over 15 years now, and in that time it has released dozens of titles, with character crossovers galore.

Here are all the movies and shows you’ll need to stream to catch up on “GOTG Vol. 3”

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Volumes 1 and 2

It would be hard to walk into the third installment of these movies without seeing the first two. Meet Quill, Rocket, Gamorah, Drax, Groot, and all the other misfits in the galaxy, and see their wacky first adventures together.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’

“Infinity War” follows the galactic supervillain Thanos on his quest to secure all Infinity Stones, which will allow him to wipe out half of all life in the universe with the snap of a finger. The Guardians team up with members of the Avengers to try to stop the threat, but their failure could cost them the life of one of their own.

“Endgame” follows the aftermath and the heroes who seek to undo the damage done by Thanos. All of our favorite Guardians return, though some in a manner that seems certain to cause more friction for the team in the future…

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The Guardians don’t feature too heavily in this film, but watching it is important for learning why Thor, who joins the team after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” is no longer with them during “GOTG Vol. 3”.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

This isn’t 100% essential watching, as it doesn’t advance the plot of the MCU in any meaningful way. But it does show the Guardians at their best; a ragtag band of compatriots who love each other deeply, even if they also hate each other a fair amount of the time.

‘What If…?’

Another title that isn’t a complete requirement to understand what’s going on in “GOTG Vol. 3,” but should still be on your list. This animated series takes viewers to a series of alternate Marvel universes, including one in which T’Challa becomes Star-Lord instead of Quill. It’s Chadwick Boseman’s final performance as T’Challa, so it’s a can’t-miss for any true Marvel fan regardless of its importance to the narrative of the “Guardians” story.