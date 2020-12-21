When Will Wonder Woman 1984 Be Available to Stream on HBO Max?

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in-theaters and HBO Max simultaneously on December 25 – Christmas Day. Many people are wondering just when the film will be available to stream. HBO Max has confirmed that it will be available on the streaming service on December 25th starting at 12pm ET / 9am PT.

What Time Will WW:1984 Be Released?

When: December 25, 2020 (Christmas Day)

Time: 12pm ET / 9pm PT

Stream: Watch with a subscription to HBO Max

With movie theaters in many markets closed due to COVID, the film has been pushed back multiple times. It was originally supposed to debut on June 5, 2020 (after being delayed from December 2019). It was subsequently pushed back to August 14th, then October 2nd, then to Christmas Day.

With the announcement that “Wonder Woman 1984” would premiere simultaneously on the streaming service and in-theaters, HBO Max will be bringing that functionality to the platform for the first time.

The company says that it will be available on Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire Stick 4K, Amazon Fire TV Cube (and Fire Edition TVs), Chromecast Ultra, and select Android TV devices. They have plans to expand support to additional devices and to more content in their streaming library in 2021.

Just last week, HBO Max added support for Roku device, Xfinity X1 & Flex, as well as PlayStation 5 consoles.