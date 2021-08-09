Where is Sony in the Streaming Wars?

As more film studios and streaming services partner up to deliver better experiences than the competition, one notable name seems to be perfectly content sitting it out — Sony.

Late last week, The Wall Street Journal profiled Sony and its current stance on the streaming industry. Rather than jump into the fray with “Sony+” or something of the sort, it has instead provided different streaming platforms with content, akin to a “content arms dealer” of sorts. “None of them can deal with each other, but all of them can deal with us,” said Tom Rothman, chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group, adding that his company’s future will be well served by selling to rivals. “It’s certainly been a zigging-where-everyone-zags strategy. It’s proved very lucrative for us.”

Recently, Sony struck a deal with Amazon’s IMDb TV to stream Norman Lear series like All in the Family, Sanford and Son, and The Jeffersons. Earlier this year, Sony and Netflix struck a deal that would see Sony’s films come exclusively to the platform. The deal also may include future Netflix projects based on Sony properties, including video games. Sony is also tied to Disney thanks to Spider-Man, so we could eventually see Sony products on Hulu and Disney+, too.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage September 15, 2021 Sequel to the box-office hit film “Venom.”

Morbius January 19, 2022 Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Michael Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

Sony tried streaming content with its platform Crackle, a contemporary to Netflix’s online streaming service. it never took off, thanks in part to Sony’s lack of focus and investment into the platform, and it recently unloaded Crackle to Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. Sony’s past could play into its current hesitance to start another streaming service, even though it would certainly have the content to thrive. If Sony simply combined its existing Marvel IPs with content set around its popular Sony Interactive Entertainment IPs, like God of War, The Last of Us, Ratchet & Clank, and Uncharted, they could be a formidable foe in the streaming industry. Last of Us and Uncharted already have existing projects around them, but imagine how awesome a full-fledged God of War series would be? Seems like a missed opportunity.

The Last of Us Twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed, Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Uncharted February 10, 2022 A descendent of explorer Sir Francis Drake uncovers the location of the legendary El Dorado. With the help of his mentor and an ambitious journalist he works to uncover its secrets while surviving on an island filled with pirates, mercenaries, and a mysterious enemy.

For now, though Sony looks to be perfectly fine with providing a show here and a movie here while its contemporaries do all the fighting.