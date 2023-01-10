Where to Stream All of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Interviews, Movies, Documentaries
The British royal family has never been short on controversy. And for the past few years, Prince Harry and his wife American actress Meghan Markle have been at the center of much of the royal conversation. The youngest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, Harry gave up some of his titles and privileges in recent years following a falling out with the rest of the royal family. Though still titled as the Duke of Sussex — but “His Royal Highness” no longer — Harry is preparing to launch his new memoir “Spare,” in which he discusses issues surrounding his marriage, his familial disputes, and much more.
If you’ve been following the saga of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle eagerly, you may want to refresh yourself on past media projects featuring the two before inhaling his new book. There are several movies, documentaries, and interviews featuring Harry and Meghan available to stream now, so check below and see where you can watch them all!
Interviews
“Prince Harry in His Own Words, with Michael Strahan Reporting” | Hulu
With the release of his memoir “Spare”, Prince Harry opens up about his life in the royal family, the loss of his mother Princess Diana, the rift between him and his family, his battle with the British press, and so much more.
“60 Minutes” | Paramount+
Prince Harry and Anderson Cooper speak in the royal’s first American television interview about his new memoir, “Spare.” This would usually require a subscription to Paramount+ to watch, but “60 Minutes” has also made the interview free to watch on YouTube.
Sadly, “Oprah With Meghan and Harry,” the interview between Harry, Meghan, and Oprah Winfrey from March of 2021 is not currently available to stream on any outlet.
Documentaries
“Harry and Meghan” | Netflix
“Harry & Meghan” is an unprecedented six-part documentary series that explores the span of their relationship, from the early days of the couple’s courtship to the challenges and controversies that led them to feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.
Harry & Meghan
From their courtship to their exit from royal life, Harry and Meghan share their complex journey in their own words in this docuseries.
“Harry and Meghan: Royal Rebels” | Freevee
This documentary features interviews from royal experts, exclusive insider stories from former palace staff, and exciting archival footage and photos that reveal the secrets and traditions behind a royal wedding.
Harry & Meghan: Royal Rebels
“Harry and Meghan: The Royals in Crisis” | Hulu
An exploration of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s unprecedented decision to step away from the royal family. This TMZ investigation attempts to cover every aspect of the couple’s life, and their monumental decision.
Movies
The “Harry & Meghan” Trilogy on Lifetime Movie Club and Hulu
In recent, Lifetime has aired a trilogy of films chronicling the romance between Harry and Meghan, as well as the difficulties that they faced together. In the first film, “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” Murray Fraser plays Prince Harry in the films and Parisa Fitz-Henley stars as Markle. The movie starts with the pairs initial blind date and follows their courtship and the intense global media attention surrounding them, as well as the reactions of family and friends to their romancing.
In the sequel, “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal,” Charlie Field takes over as Harry and Tiffany Smith as Meghan. This film follows the couple during their first tumultuous year of marriage.
Both of the first two films are available via Prime Video with a Lifetime Movie Club subscription.
The third and final (for now) film in the trilogy is streaming on Hulu. “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace” chronicles the couple’s withdrawal from palace life and the birth of their son Archie. The third time around sees Jordan Dean as Prince Harry and Sydney Morton as Markle.
-
Harry & Meghan: A Royal RomanceMay 13, 2018
Examine the history of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the moment they met after being set up by friends, through their initial courtship when they were able to keep their romance under wraps, and ultimately the intense global media attention surrounding their relationship and Meghan’s life as a divorced American actress.
-
Harry & Meghan: Becoming RoyalMay 27, 2019
The continuing love story of newlyweds Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle during their first year of marriage.
-
Harry and Meghan: Escaping the PalaceSeptember 6, 2021
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking on the British monarchy in the third installment in Lifetime’s movie trilogy about the royal couple. The film explores what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie.