Where to Stream All of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Interviews, Movies, Documentaries

The British royal family has never been short on controversy. And for the past few years, Prince Harry and his wife American actress Meghan Markle have been at the center of much of the royal conversation. The youngest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, Harry gave up some of his titles and privileges in recent years following a falling out with the rest of the royal family. Though still titled as the Duke of Sussex — but “His Royal Highness” no longer — Harry is preparing to launch his new memoir “Spare,” in which he discusses issues surrounding his marriage, his familial disputes, and much more.

If you’ve been following the saga of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle eagerly, you may want to refresh yourself on past media projects featuring the two before inhaling his new book. There are several movies, documentaries, and interviews featuring Harry and Meghan available to stream now, so check below and see where you can watch them all!

Interviews

With the release of his memoir “Spare”, Prince Harry opens up about his life in the royal family, the loss of his mother Princess Diana, the rift between him and his family, his battle with the British press, and so much more.

Prince Harry and Anderson Cooper speak in the royal’s first American television interview about his new memoir, “Spare.” This would usually require a subscription to Paramount+ to watch, but “60 Minutes” has also made the interview free to watch on YouTube.

Sadly, “Oprah With Meghan and Harry,” the interview between Harry, Meghan, and Oprah Winfrey from March of 2021 is not currently available to stream on any outlet.

Documentaries

“Harry & Meghan” is an unprecedented six-part documentary series that explores the span of their relationship, from the early days of the couple’s courtship to the challenges and controversies that led them to feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.

Harry & Meghan December 8, 2022 From their courtship to their exit from royal life, Harry and Meghan share their complex journey in their own words in this docuseries.

This documentary features interviews from royal experts, exclusive insider stories from former palace staff, and exciting archival footage and photos that reveal the secrets and traditions behind a royal wedding.

Harry & Meghan: Royal Rebels May 13, 2018 This documentary features interviews from royal experts, exclusive insider stories from former palace staff, and exciting archival footage and photos that reveal the secrets and traditions behind a royal wedding.

An exploration of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s unprecedented decision to step away from the royal family. This TMZ investigation attempts to cover every aspect of the couple’s life, and their monumental decision.

Movies

In recent, Lifetime has aired a trilogy of films chronicling the romance between Harry and Meghan, as well as the difficulties that they faced together. In the first film, “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” Murray Fraser plays Prince Harry in the films and Parisa Fitz-Henley stars as Markle. The movie starts with the pairs initial blind date and follows their courtship and the intense global media attention surrounding them, as well as the reactions of family and friends to their romancing.

In the sequel, “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal,” Charlie Field takes over as Harry and Tiffany Smith as Meghan. This film follows the couple during their first tumultuous year of marriage.

Both of the first two films are available via Prime Video with a Lifetime Movie Club subscription.

The third and final (for now) film in the trilogy is streaming on Hulu. “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace” chronicles the couple’s withdrawal from palace life and the birth of their son Archie. The third time around sees Jordan Dean as Prince Harry and Sydney Morton as Markle.