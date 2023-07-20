Where to Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup if You Have DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, U-verse

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has finally arrived! The competition starts in the wee hours of the morning in the United States, with the first match scheduled for a 3 a.m. ET kickoff on Thursday, July 20. It’s a moment fans of the beautiful game have been waiting all year for, and the delayed gratification makes its arrival all the sweeter.

That is, unless you’re a DIRECTV user whose local Fox affiliate has gone dark. Fox and FS1 will be responsible for English-language broadcasts of 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup games in the U.S., but many Fox affiliates have been affected by the DIRECTV-Nexstar carriage dispute that has caused more than 200 local broadcast channels to be pulled from the satellite and streaming provider across the country.

What to do if Fox is Blacked Out on DIRECTV/DIRECTV STREAM in Your Area

If your Fox affiliate is one of the 40 stations owned or operated by Nexstar and you’re a DIRECTV subscriber, you’ve likely known for weeks that you don’t currently have the ability to watch the channel live. Users affected in this way should download the Fox Sports app on their mobile phone or streaming device, which will allow them to stream 2023 FIFA World Cup games after authenticating. Unfortunately, Fox has confirmed that TV Everywhere credentials (more on that below) will not work until Nexstar and DIRECTV come to a new broadcasting agreement.

But don’t be in despair just yet! If you have the Ultimate, Premiere, or Optimos Mas packages of DIRECTV STREAM, the games will also air on Universo (channel 410). While the channel is completely in Spanish, you don’t necessarily need to hear the game to follow along.

What Are TV Everywhere Credentials?

TV Everywhere is the term used for the username (usually an email address) and password associated with your pay-TV service; either cable, satellite, or live TV streaming. Many networks allow users to sign in online or with a mobile app and watch content streaming on their channel, so long as users can prove they are signed up with a qualified TV partner, including DIRECTV. While it won’t work for the Fox Sports app, there are many other channels that you can tap into such as ABC and NBC.

You can see the full list of available TV Everywhere channels here.

Is the Fox Now App Still Available?

Much like Fox Sports, Fox Now was an app that allowed users to sign in using TV Everywhere credentials to watch Fox’s primetime lineup on the go. The company decided to sunset that app last week, meaning the Fox Sports app is the only way to watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup games.

Can You Watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup for Free?

Since games will be broadcast across multiple channels from the Fox family of networks, you are able to watch some of them for free, but not all of them. The games airing on Fox will be available over the air with a traditional antenna, but games on FS1 and any other Fox cable network won’t be accessible for free.

Additionally, some may believe that since Tubi (a free, ad-supported platform) is owned by Fox that it would air tape-delayed games like it has for other soccer matches in the past. Unfortunately, Fox has confirmed that the Womens World Cup will not be distributed to Tubi.

If you are looking to watch the first US match, one way of doing that is by grabbing a free trial with Fubo. It lasts 7 days (so technically you could watch a few more US games), but don’t forget to cancel or else you will be charged the full amount.