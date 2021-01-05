Where’s “90 Day Fiancé” Streaming? Major Shows Missing From Discovery Plus Launch

Many assume the launch of discovery+ meant that all content under Discovery brands would be accessible on one platform. While the service is launched with 2,500 series and 55,000 episodes – it did so without beloved shows like Fixer Upper, Property Brothers, and House Hunters.

Some of this has to do with long-form partnerships with other streaming services like Hulu. In 2014, the company also signed its first ever partnership with the streaming service which brought shows such as Little Couple, Treehouse Masters, How It’s Made and Homicide Hunter to Hulu.

In 2018, Discovery expanded that deal that brought 4,000 episodes of popular shows including Deadliest Catch, MythBusters, Say Yes to the Dress, Naked and Afraid, Property Brothers, Gold Rush, Street Outlaws, Chopped, Chopped Jr., Fixer Upper, House Hunters and House Hunters International – exclusively to Hulu.

While the exact length of that deal is not known, those familiar with it said that Discovery content will continue to run on Hulu, following the launch of discovery+.

The good news is some of the content not available on discovery+, will join the service, but in an unconventional way. On January 29, they will be launching 24/7 channels of shows like “Fixer Upper” and “90 Day Fiancé” – so while you can’t pick individual episodes – you will be able to sit back and watch episodes of those shows.

One of Discovery’s biggest moves ahead of launch was adding content from A&E, History, and Lifetime to their lineup of partners, bringing more than 1,500 episodes of content from popular franchises from A&E networks. While there are shows like Dance Moms, Married at First Sight and Storage Wars, you won’t have access to full seasons.

Also, current seasons of Discovery shows, won’t be available on discovery+ until the season completes airing on cable or your Live TV Streaming Service. However, you can still access them on-demand through your TV providers interface or the Discovery Go App.

Though the company still has their own library spread out, it’s likely they’ll be following in the steps of Peacock and HBO Max and will pull their content from all other platforms in favor of discovery+ or go the ViacomCBS route and select which shows to license and which to keep for themselves.

Below is a list of some top tier content missing from discovery+ and where you can find it.

As it stands, the hit show is currently not available for streaming on the novel streaming service, while seasons of spinoffs such as 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? are available. The company however, revealed that they will be launching a non-stop streaming channel specifically designated to 90 Day Fiancé on Jan. 29.

If you want to stream the show, all seven seasons that have already aired are available to stream with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

Though spinoffs for the show such as Chopped: Canada and Chopped: After Hours are available to stream, season of the original show are not yet available. The streaming service will be launching a non-stop streaming channel for the competition series on Jan. 29 as well. All episodes of the show are available on demand on live streaming services like Philo, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

discovery+ will also launch another non-stop streaming channel for Fixer Upper on Jan. 29. Until then, you can watch all five seasons of the show on Hulu.

House Hunters is also not yet available for streaming on discovery+. Its non-stop streaming channel will also debut on Jan. 29, but until then, all episodes are on demand on live streaming services like Philo $], fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Another one that’s not available is Property Brothers. Seasons 3 to 6 and 8 to 13 are available on Hulu, while all episodes are on demand on live streaming services like Philo $], fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.. The show is also getting its own designated channel on discovery+ come Jan. 29

Most episodes of the his series are available for on demand on live streaming services like Philo $], fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. A designated channel for Say Yes to the Dress will also launch on Jan. 29.

Only season 1, 6, 7 and 8 are available to watch on discovery+ and various seasons of the show are available on different platforms, including Hulu, IMDb TV and Philo. If you want to binge the entire series you can watch it on Lifetime.com for free.

Seasons 1, 10 and 11 available on discovery+, while the bulk of the series (seasons 2 to 9) be streamed on live streaming services like Philo, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Majority of Married at First Sight is on the platform, though it’s still missing seasons 2 to 4, which are available online for free.

Seasons 2 to 9 are not available on discovery+, though you can catch them spread across various streaming services including Philo (All Seasons), Hulu (Season 2), Tubi, and Pluto TV. The entire series is available online at AETV.com.

Only seasons 1 and 12 are available on the new service but the bulk of the series can be streamed on live streaming services like Philo, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

discovery+ is missing seasons 2 to 6 of Mountain Men as well as season 9, but they can also be found on live streaming services like Philo, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Hulu currently has seasons 3 to 5.

discovery+ is missing seasons the second and third seasons of Alone, but all six seasons can be found on Hulu. You can also stream season 1-3 on History’s website for free – or all seasons with your TV Everywhere credentials.