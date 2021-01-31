Where’s Freeform? This is Why Freeform is Saying You Won’t Be Able to Watch It Today

Streamers yesterday began to notice cryptic messages playing on Disney-owned Freeform leaving them confused.

“Freeform will not be seen here tomorrow. Unrelated advice: Have a lawyer look over any contract before you sign it. We’re back Monday.”

Another, “Tomorrow this will not be Freeform. If you feel lost and scared, seek shelter On Demand or at Hulu. We’re back Monday.”

So what do these messages mean? No, there isn’t another carriage dispute. In fact, it’s quite simple.

“The 700 Club”, which is the flagship program of the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), presented by Pat Robertson will be airing a “contractually-obligated” marathon

When CBN was sold to News Corp., “The 700 Club” was given three daily slots on what was “The Family Channel” (which became ABC Family and then Freeform). In a 2016 article by Vulture, Chris Roslan, a spokesperson for CBN, said, “The 700 Club will continue to air now and in perpetuity on the network, no matter what the name.”

So starting today at 12pm ET through 6pm ET, there will be back to back airings of “The 700 Club”, followed by biblical cartoon “Superbook”, and then other CBN programming like “Faith Nation” and “Christian World News” until Midnight.

In the meantime though, if you want to watch Freeform content, you can stream it on Hulu. Otherwise, starting tomorrow, you’ll be able to catch “grown-ish”, “Good Trouble”, “The Bold Type” and other Freeform favorites.