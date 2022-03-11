Which Live Streaming Services Offer Local Channels?

If you are thinking about leaving traditional cable for good, then chances are that you’re going to need to find somewhere else to watch your local channels. Thankfully, Live TV Streaming Services offer cost-effective solutions for getting local news, sports, and network TV shows that you can enjoy from your local ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, and PBS affiliates without having to pay for cable.

There are several viable alternatives so keep reading to learn how to fully recreate the local channel experience that you have been getting from cable for all these years (just at a much lower price).

While a service may offer live local channels, it may not offer the channels in your area. If you live in a location without live local channels, you still can still access the on-demand content after it airs.

To see the local channels available in your area, we suggest that you enter your Zip Code in our Local Channel Finder.

What Local Channels Are There?

The majority of live TV streaming services offer local ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC channels. However, the “Sling Orange” plan, in particular, does not have any local channels. FuboTV offers ABC in most local markets.

If you subscribe to a plan that doesn’t offer CBS, you can subscribe to Paramount+.

In addition, you can get free access to CW shows with The CW apps and no subscription is needed.

Local Programming

ABC: You can watch popular TV shows such as "The Good Doctor," "Greys Anatomy," "The Rookie," "Station 19," "Dexter," "Snowfall," "The Bachelor," and lots more.

CBS: The best TV series includes "NCIS," "The Good Wife," "Madam Secretary," "Ghosts," "The Unicorn," among many others.

Fox: This TV channel has hit shows like "The Cleaning Lady," "9-1-1," "The Expanse," "The Resident," "Call Me Kat," and more.

NBC: "Blacklist," "Law & Order," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "This is Us," and "Sons of Anarchy" are among the top TV shows on NBC of all time.

Telemundo: Popular TV shows include "La Reina del Sur," "The Lord of the Skies," "Señora Acero," "Land of Honor," "La Doña," and "El final del paraíso."

The CW: "The Flash," "Superman & Lois," "Legacies," "Riverdale," "Jane the Virgin," "All American," "Batwoman," and "4400," are just a couple of great TV series highlighted on the channel.

Univision: The channel is best known for providing live coverage of Fútbol UEFA Champions League as well as shows like "Sábado Gigante," "Amas de Casa Desesperadas," and "El Show de Cristina." Univision is also popular for its telenovelas and talk shows.

What Streaming Devices Can You Use to Watch Local Channels?

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. You can watch them using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Paramount Plus.

Stream Local Channels on Hulu Live TV

While Hulu Live TV is now priced at $69.99/month, it does offer the following local channels: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, and The CW. Keep in mind that there are regional restrictions, and you won’t get these local channels across every market.

You can check your ZIP code with Hulu to see which local channels are available in your area. You can get live FOX, CBS, ABC, and NBC in most U.S. locations.

In addition, you also get local affiliates for Telemundo and The CW in select markets, although the coverage area is slightly more limited. One network that’s missing from the Hulu Live TV local channel lineup is Univision.

Stream Local Channels on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is another top service for watching local channels live online. When searching your ZIP code on YouTube TV, you will hopefully discover that it carries a bunch of local channels such as ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, The CW, and Univision.

However, the coverage area is slightly more limited compared to that of the major networks.

Stream Local Channels on fuboTV

FuboTV is another streaming option with a robust selection of local channels from major and smaller networks alike. It offers these live local channels in select markets: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, The CW, and Univision. You can view all your local channels by ZIP code here.

Aside from a few smaller cities, you should be able to get most local stations with fuboTV. The best part is, you get access to these local networks with the basic plan, starting from $64.99/mo. That means you won’t need to spend extra money to watch live TV from your local station.

The coverage area for Telemundo, The CW, and Univision are slightly more limited. The good news is, you also get the Spanish-language network, UniMás in a handful of markets.

Stream Local Channels on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM allows you to stream your local channels such as: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, The CW, and Univision.

See all the channels available in your zip code.

Stream Local Channels on Sling TV

With plans starting at just $35/mo., Sling TV offers the cheapest way to access programming from local stations. However, the service’s local channel offering is somewhat limited compared to other services.

For instance, the “Blue” package is the only plan that offers local channels Fox and NBC. Like we said earlier, the “Orange” plan doesn’t offer any local channels whatsoever.

Stream Local CBS on Paramount+

If you subscribe to a plan that doesn’t offer CBS, consider subscribing to Paramount+ for $4.99. The platform provides the local live CBS broadcast markets across the U.S. No Channels.

On your device, select “Live TV” from the menu, and select the station you’d like to watch (CBS local for Premium subscribers, the CBS News Streaming Network, CBS Sports HQ, or ET Live). If you want your local CBS affiliate, you can upgrade to their $9.99/month Premium Tier.

Stream Local Channels on Vidgo

Vidgo only streams ABC and Fox in around 100 markets around the United States but doesn’t offer NBC, CBS, Telemundo, The CW, or Univision.