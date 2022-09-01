 Skip to Content
Which NFL Games Will Be on NBC, Peacock’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ This Year?

David Satin

The NFL season is about to begin, and NBC is preparing to roll out its new lineup of announcers for “Sunday Night Football.” After Al Michael’s departure to be a part of “Thursday Night Football” on Prime Video, Sunday Night games will be called by Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark will be the sideline reporter. Fantasy guru Matthew Berry also joined “SNF” earlier this year.

Each game will be televised on NBC in the participating teams’ home markets and can be accessed with an over-the-air antenna. In addition, all Sunday Night Football games will be streamed live on Peacock Premium, giving you multiple ways to watch all the gridiron action.

NBC’s NFL coverage begins Thursday, Sept. 8 as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule on NBC

Date Time Matchup
Sept. 8 7 p.m. ET Bills at Rams
Sept. 11 7 p.m. ET Buccaneers at Cowboys
Sept. 18 7 p.m. ET Bears at Packers
Sept. 25 7 p.m. ET 49ers at Broncos
Oct. 2 7 p.m. ET Chiefs at Buccaneers
Oct. 9 7 p.m. ET Bengals at Ravens*
Oct. 16 7 p.m. ET Cowboys at Eagles*
Oct. 23 7 p.m. ET Steelers at Dolphins*
Oct. 30 7 p.m. ET Packers at Bills*
Nov. 6 7 p.m. ET Titans at Chiefs*
Nov. 13 7 p.m. ET Chargers at 49ers*
Nov. 20 7 p.m. ET Bengals at Steelers*
Nov. 24 7 p.m. ET Patriots at Vikings**
Nov. 27 7 p.m. ET Packers at Eagles*
Dec. 4 7 p.m. ET Colts at Cowboys*
Dec. 11 7 p.m. ET Chiefs at Broncos*
Dec. 18 7 p.m. ET Patriots at Raiders*
Dec. 25 7 p.m. ET Buccaneers at Cardinals*
Jan. 1 7 p.m. ET Rams at Chargers*
Jan. 8 7 p.m. ET TBD*

*Denotes a game that may be subject to flexing
**Denotes a Thanksgiving game

Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 70,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.”

It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Peacock also now includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.”

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”

You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania.

The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

