Which NFL Games Will Be on NBC, Peacock’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ This Year?

The NFL season is about to begin, and NBC is preparing to roll out its new lineup of announcers for “Sunday Night Football.” After Al Michael’s departure to be a part of “Thursday Night Football” on Prime Video, Sunday Night games will be called by Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark will be the sideline reporter. Fantasy guru Matthew Berry also joined “SNF” earlier this year.

Each game will be televised on NBC in the participating teams’ home markets and can be accessed with an over-the-air antenna. In addition, all Sunday Night Football games will be streamed live on Peacock Premium, giving you multiple ways to watch all the gridiron action.

NBC’s NFL coverage begins Thursday, Sept. 8 as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Date Time Matchup Sept. 8 7 p.m. ET Bills at Rams Sept. 11 7 p.m. ET Buccaneers at Cowboys Sept. 18 7 p.m. ET Bears at Packers Sept. 25 7 p.m. ET 49ers at Broncos Oct. 2 7 p.m. ET Chiefs at Buccaneers Oct. 9 7 p.m. ET Bengals at Ravens* Oct. 16 7 p.m. ET Cowboys at Eagles* Oct. 23 7 p.m. ET Steelers at Dolphins* Oct. 30 7 p.m. ET Packers at Bills* Nov. 6 7 p.m. ET Titans at Chiefs* Nov. 13 7 p.m. ET Chargers at 49ers* Nov. 20 7 p.m. ET Bengals at Steelers* Nov. 24 7 p.m. ET Patriots at Vikings** Nov. 27 7 p.m. ET Packers at Eagles* Dec. 4 7 p.m. ET Colts at Cowboys* Dec. 11 7 p.m. ET Chiefs at Broncos* Dec. 18 7 p.m. ET Patriots at Raiders* Dec. 25 7 p.m. ET Buccaneers at Cardinals* Jan. 1 7 p.m. ET Rams at Chargers* Jan. 8 7 p.m. ET TBD*

*Denotes a game that may be subject to flexing

**Denotes a Thanksgiving game