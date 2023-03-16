Which Services Offer Access to 2023 NCAA Tournament with TV Everywhere Credentials?

The 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament is set to begin Thursday, March 16 on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. There are several live TV streaming services that offer the chance to watch the tournament, but if you’re a cable or satellite customer who hasn’t cut the cord already, you’re probably wondering what your options are to watch the game away from home.

There’s good news for such viewers: if you’ve got the TV Everywhere app, your credentials will allow you to sign in and stream live NCAA tournament games on your mobile devices from anywhere. Keep reading for further details, including what TV Everywhere credentials are, and how you can use them to ensure you don’t miss a second of March Madness.

What Are TV Everywhere Credentials?

TV Everywhere is an extension of your cable subscription. The TV Everywhere app has partnered with all of the major cable and satellite providers in the United States, allowing customers to access their subscription on any device they choose, whether it be a connected TV or a mobile device.

All you have to do is download the TV Everywhere app affiliated with your cable provider (Cox, Xfinity, Charter, etc.). You can log into it using the same credentials you’ve set up to access your account online. As long as your pay-TV provider carries CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, you’ll have everything you need in place to watch all 67 games of the NCAA tournament from anywhere you want to go this year, as long as you’ve got a stable internet connection.

How Much Does TV Everywhere Cost?

Nothing. As long as you’ve got a pay-TV subscription already, TV Everywhere apps are free to download and access.

What Will You Need to Register for TV Everywhere

First, you’ll need a valid pay-TV subscription. When you’re set to register with TV Everywhere, you’ll need an account number, and the last name on the account as it appears on your invoice.

From there, you’ll just need to set up a TV Everywhere account with a valid email and a password. Once you do that, you’ll be set to go!

What Devices Can Use TV Everywhere?

Almost all TVEverywhere programs are available on computers and Apple or Android smartphones or tablets. Several TV networks also have applications for popular streaming devices like Apple TV, Firestick, Roku, and Xbox.

Some TV networks are not available across all platforms. Visit your device’s app store and search by the network name for available applications.

What if You Don’t Have a Pay-TV Subscription?

If you’re a cord cutter looking for easier ways to watch this year’s NCAA tournament at home, on the go, or wherever you want, you have a few great options among the live TV streaming services in the marketplace. Just like with TV Everywhere, you can watch these services from anywhere that has a Wi-Fi connection.

The first is a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. This service offers more major cable and sports channels than any other live TV streamer. With it, you’ll get access to all four channels you’ll need to watch NCAA tournament games, and it offers a five-day free trial to all new subscribers. Plans start at $64.99 per month, thanks to a special $10 off for the first three months deal from the service.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Your next-best option is combining Sling Orange and Paramount+ Premium. Thanks to a half off offer from Sling and a 30-day free trial with promo code ADVANCE from Paramount+, this bundle will only cost you $20. Sling Orange will give you access to TNT, TBS and truTV, and Paramount+ Premium includes a 24/7 livestream of local CBS affiliates in all markets.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: ADVANCE

Hulu + Live TV will also allow you to watch every game of the NCAA tournament on the go. It has all the channels you’ll need, plus free access to Disney+ and ESPN+ for $69.99 per month.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Last up is YouTube TV. This is a fine option to stream all 67 NCAA tournament games from anywhere you’d like to go, but it doesn’t come with free trials or any other bells and whistles like the other services do. Plans to YouTube TV start at $64.99.