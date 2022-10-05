Which Streaming Service Has the Best New Lineup to End 2022? See the Standout Trailers

As we head to the end of the year, most streaming services are preparing three waves of content: the scary stuff for October, the family stuff for November, and the awards bait for December. While each service has some intriguing projects, Netflix appears to have the most ambitious slate. Disney+ has a lot of titles that call back to previous hits, while Prime Video and Apple TV+ have some interesting orignals on the way.

Take a look at the titles you’ll be watching through the end of ‘22.

Netflix

The year looks to close strong for Netflix as it brings some legitimate star power in front of and behind the camera. With some returning favorite TV shows and some compelling movie trailers, the OG streamer may have the best lineup to end 2022. According to Diesel Labs, Netflix alone accounts for more than 27% of all new shows debuting this fall - far surpassing every other SVOD service or linear channel.

October looks to be a great month for Netflix as it goes heavy on horror. Debuting today - Donald Sutherland stars in the adaptation of a Stephen King story in “Mr. Harrigan's Phone.” October 7 brings “The Midnight Club,” which feels like an updated “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” — terminally ill teens who all tell each other scary stories while in hospice.

If you loved “The Last Dance,” you’re probably going to love “The Redeem Team” - the story of the U.S. Olympic basketball team assembled to strike back after the shocking Summer Olympics bronze medal finish of 2004. You can watch it on October 7.

On October 19, Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington appear in “The School for Good and Evil,” which feels like a cousin to the Harry Potter style of magic and adventure. Zoe Saldaña appears in what looks to be a tear-jerker of a romantic story with “From Scratch.”

On October 25, Guillermo del Toro takes us inside a horror anthology called “Cabinet of Curiosities.” October 28 offers up a remake of the classic WWI drama “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

November brings Randall Park’s comedy series about Netflix’s defeated rival “Blockbuster.” We’ll also get the return of Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in “Enola Holmes 2.” Rabid fans of the previously-canceled “Manifest” will get a final season on November 4. Season 5 of “The Crown” will cover the royal family from the early-to-mid 1990s.

In case the horrors of October weren’t enough, Netflix is also rebooting “The Teletubbies” in November. Yes, really.

The creators of the much-loved Netflix series “Dark” are rolling out a new show called “1899” in November. It looks like a creepy mystery on a Titanic-like oceanliner.

Tim Burton takes his first crack at directing a TV series with “Wednesday,” an original spin-off of The Addams Family character. That arrives just before Thanksgiving.

Netflix will also start dropping its slate of Christmas movies in November.

December brings Netflix’s Oscar hopefuls. The stop-motion “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio” looks incredible. Noah Baumbach’s particular brand of angsty drama will be on display in “White Noise.” Five-time Academy Award-winner Alejandro Iñárritu also gets into the action with “BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.”

And the buzz is building for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” A star-studded cast encounters Daniel Craig’s super-sleuth on December 23.

A real wild card arrives December 30 with “They Cloned Tyrone.” The sci-fi comedy stars John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, and Teyonah Parris and it looks fascinating.

“The Witcher: Blood Origin,” a spin-off of the popular Netflix series debuts on Christmas Day. “Emily in Paris” Season 3 also arrives in December.

Hulu

Hulu aims to scare its subscribers with a refresh of “Hellraiser” on October 7. That’s followed by horror films like “Grimcutty” and “Matriarch.” The creepiest film may be David Cronenberg’s body horror film “Crimes of the Future,” starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, and Kristen Stewart — that debuts on Halloween night.

The Diane Keaton body-swap comedy “Mack & Rita” arrives October 7.

Hulu subscribers will swallow a price hike starting October 10.

The Shakespearean comedy “Rosaline” arrives October 14.

The erotic thriller “Stars at Noon” debuts October 28.

The based-on-a-true-story “Welcome to Chippendales” looks to heat things up at the end of November.

For now, we don’t have much information on Hulu’s December lineup. By the looks of it, sister streamer Disney+ will get all the money for the holiday push.

Disney+

Disney+ dips its toes into the horror genre with “Werewolf by Night” on October 7.

The hotly anticipated “Tales of the Jedi” arrives October 26.

As you might expect, Disney is going hard after the holiday market. Tim Allen returns for “The Santa Clauses” on November 16.

On November 24, Amy Adams and company reunite for the “Enchanted” sequel, “Disenchanted.”

Will nostalgia carry the day for a lesser-known 80s revival? Disney will find out when “Willow” arrives November 30. If anything, the special effects look great.

December 8 brings a price hike for Disney+ and the Disney Bundle, so be prepared for that.

You won’t see Nicolas Cage, but the “National Treasure” franchise gets a spin-off in “Edge of History” on December 14.

Peacock

Idris Elba tries to avoid being eaten by a lion in “Beast” on October 7.

Peacock hopes to score with “Halloween Ends” on October 14.

Season 2 of “One of Us is Lying” arrives October 20.

The “Pitch Perfect” spinoff series “Bumper in Berlin” arrives November 23.

In November 30th’s “Irreverent,” a criminal from Chicago bungles a heist and is forced to hide out in a small Australian town posing as a new church leader.

Fans of “The Best Man” movie series may enjoy the 10-episode “The Final Chapters,” starting December 22.

Prime Video

On October 7, Lena Dunham takes a stab at adapting the medieval comedy title “Catherine Called Birdy.” Rolling Stone raved about the film, calling it a “raucous, madcap feminist romp through history.”

If you’ve seen any Thursday Night Football games, you’ve surely seen commercials for “The Peripheral” - a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz. That show arrives October 20.

Harry Styles stars in the much-buzzed-about LGBT drama “My Policeman” on October 21.

“Run Sweetheart Run” offers up the most terrifying first date of all time on October 28. That same day brings the psychological thriller “The Devil’s Hour.”

An intriguing entry is “The English” - a western revenge series with a killer cast: Emily Blunt, Ciarán Hinds, Rafe Spall, and Toby Jones. It debuts November 10.

Allison Janney’s comedy “The People We Hate at the Wedding” arrives November 18.

The psychological thriller “Nanny” debuts December 16.

Rom-com fans may enjoy “Something from Tiffany’s” on December 9.

Paramount+

Paramount+ jumps on the October horror bandwagon with “Significant Other” on October 7.

Amy Schumer breaks free of basic cable restrictions when Season 5 of her sketch show, “Inside Amy Schumer,” arrives on October 20.

And Paramount’s top TV ace, Taylor Sheridan, brings Sylvester Stallone to TV with the much-anticipated “Tulsa King.” That series arrives November 13.

November 24 brings the return of a popular linear series with the Paramount+ exclusive “Criminal Minds: Evolution.”

HBO Max

For now, the cupboard seems a little bare for HBO Max. The Jeremy Lin documentary “38 at the Garden” drops October 11.

We’ve got second seasons for the cult docuseries “The Vow” and the Emmy darling “The White Lotus” arriving on October 17 and 30, respectively.

The holiday slate includes “A Christmas Story Christmas” (Nov. 17), “A Christmas Mystery,” and “Holiday Harmony” (both Nov. 24).

Apple TV+

Charlie Hunnam stars in “Shantaram,” based on the best-selling novel. The movie arrives October 14.

The Ethan Hawke-Ewan McGregor brotherly comedy-drama “Raymond & Ray” debuts October 21.

“Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” is a documentary about the great jazz pioneer. That arrives October 28.

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” documents six years of the star’s life. The film debuts November 4. That same day sees Jennifer Lawrence’s veteran drama “Causeway.”

Luke Evans leads the military drama “Echo 3,” starting November 23.

And Will Smith returns to the movies in the slave drama “Emancipation” on December 9.

Wildcard: The Roku Channel

One of the most anticipated films of the year is “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story.” The made-up biopic stars Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood. It looks unhinged and hysterical. You can watch it for free starting November 4.

Whichever service you choose, there’s plenty to see. But the big releases (or lack thereof) may move enough subscribers to impact these companies’ stock prices. Happy viewing!