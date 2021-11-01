Which Streaming Services Offer Free Trials?

“Free.” Doesn’t everyone love that word?

When it comes to free trials, that’s when heads start to really turn. Cord cutters have the freedom to get a small taste of live TV and on-demand streaming services and what they have to offer. After a week or more of obsessive binge-watching, the viewer can say, “Adios” and move on to the next. With so many streaming services offering free trials, there’s a lot to experiment with without hurting your wallet.

Each service has its pros and cons, but it’s all free, so why not check them all out? Below are some of our faves, but it’s up to you to explore and choose which one you like best!

Live TV Trials

More live TV options:

Frndly TV (7-day free trial) - A channel lineup with curated family-friendly content.

NBA League Pass (7-day free trial) - Watch any game from any NBA team (blackouts apply). Choose home or away audio streams. The most premium tier of this service provides in-arena coverage where commercials would normally air.

MLB.TV (7-day free trial) - You can see every out-of-market game live or on demand, and choose home or away TV and radio feeds. The app allows fans to watch up to four games simultaneously on the same screen through their multi-view feature.

Sling TV and ESPN+ do not offer free trials at this time.

On Demand Trials

More on demand options:

Acorn TV (7-day free trial) - Enjoy content from dozens of international networks in countries, from British channels to Australian, French, Italian, Irish, and other major European networks.

BET+ (7-day free trial) - Watch over 1,000 hours of Black content from the Black creators.

VRV (30-day free trial) - An over-the-top streaming service that celebrates anime, animation, video games, comics, science fiction, fantasy, and tech.

Ovid TV (7-day free trial) - An on-demand streaming platform, available in the US and Canada, that focuses heavily on independent movies.

Film Movement Plus (30-day free trial) - A video-on-demand platform centered around independent and international films.

Please consult The Streamable’s full list of streaming services - most will offer at least a 7-day free trial.

Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney+ do not offer free trials at this time. You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max through Hulu.

Permanently Free Options

More free options:

Documentary Plus - Has a wide variety of documentaries, including Academy Award-winning classics, box office hits, and cult classics.

Plex- Free on-demand content. It also allows you to create your own private on-demand streaming library and share them with friends.

IMDb TV- Offers a substantial library of free on-demand content.

Xumo - Includes 180 completely free virtual channels, revolving reality TV, vintage TV, and game shows.

