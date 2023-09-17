Why Can’t I Watch Chiefs Game on FOX, WDAF?

If you’re here, it means you are unable to watch Kansas City Chiefs games on Kansas City’s local FOX affiliate WDAF. This service blackout is due to an ongoing carriage dispute between DIRECTV and Nexstar, the company that owns WDAF. Until this gets resolved, you will not be able to watch the Chiefs or any other NFL action on FOX.

Fortunately, there are a few options available to you so you can watch your favorite team in your local market.

Option 1: Sign Up for Another Live TV Streaming Service

There are six different live TV streaming services available and three of them will give you access to WDAF. They are Fubo, YouTube TV, and Hulu Live TV.

Our Top Choice for Streaming Kansas City Chiefs Games on WDAF: Fubo

We recommend Fubo for Chiefs fans who want to stream their games on WDAF. Fubo offers new customers a free trial, but the length varies depending on timing and has a wide array of national and regional sports networks perfect for sports fans.

The sport-focused service also airs its own exclusive channel, Fubo Sports Network, which shows live sports and studio content. You can even stream games broadcast on FOX in 4K with an Elite-level subscription or higher. Plans start at $85.98 per month once the trial is complete, which includes a regional sports network fee.

Our Choice for Football Diehards: YouTube TV

If you just can’t get enough football, you may want to consider signing up for YouTube TV. Not only will you be able to stream WDAF, but you can also add NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone to your subscription and watch all the football action you can handle. Note that as an individual in the Kansas City market, you cannot watch the Chiefs on Sunday Ticket, but you can watch all the other out-of-market games airing each and every Sunday. With RedZone, you can watch a high-octane whip-around show to see every touchdown from every game.

Option 2: Sign Up for NFL+

If you only watch games on your mobile devices, you can also consider signing up for NFL+. NFL+ is the league’s own digital streaming service that is designed for football fans. For just $6.99 per month, you can watch live local and national primetime games right on your mobile devices, and access content from NFL Network, including a live stream of the channel, including games that air on the network.

You can also watch live out-of-market preseason games, access live game audio for home, away, and national broadcasts for every matchup, watch NFL library programming on-demand and ad-free, check out ad-free game highlights, and even access NFL Fantasy+ Roster and Waiver tools.

If you sign up for NFL+ Premium for $14.99 per month, you can watch NFL RedZone on your devices and access detailed game replays as well, but be advised that you can only stream live games or RedZone through NFL+ on your mobile device. Due to rights issues, you cannot watch these games on your TV. If you’re someone who travels often or watches all your content from your mobile device, this may be a great option for you.