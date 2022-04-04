Why fuboTV is Better Than Sling TV
New cord cutters looking for a live TV streaming service that closely resembles cable (just way better) can be tricky. However, fuboTV is an easy choice since it is a must-have live TV service for sports fans everywhere. FuboTV is a well-rounded alternative to cable, with a robust channel lineup of live sports events, packages, entertainment add-ons, and tons of features that you are guaranteed to enjoy.
Cord cutters may find themselves deciding between fuboTV and a service like Sling TV. Here’s why fuboTV may be a better choice.
fuboTV Has a 7-Day Free Trial
If you’re still on the fence about trying fuboTV, then it’s a good thing they offer a free trial, so you don’t have to commit right away. FuboTV gives you an entire week of free access to its channel lineup.
Sling TV just recently ended its free trial.
fuboTV Has Better Channels Than Sling TV
While fuboTV offers 108 channels, Sling TV only offers 52. This narrower channel selection on Sling TV just doesn’t cut it.
FuboTV offers these channels that Sling TV doesn’t: Disney Junior, FXX, Hallmark Channel, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, and WE tv.
Also, fuboTV has a large number of partnerships with local NBC, ABC, FOX, and CBS affiliates, offering access to local “Big 4“ stations. This means subscribers have no need for an OTA antenna.
Sling TV has some glaring omissions when it comes to Local channel options. Sling TV does not offer ABC, CBS, Telemundo, The CW, and Univision.
For sports fans, the choice is clear. FuboTV offers Regional Sports such as AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG+, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY.
Sling does not offer regional sports networks whatsoever, which could be a big problem for sports enthusiasts.
The fuboTV channels for college sports are ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.
To get college sports through Sling TV, you need Sports Extra ($11-$15/month)).
The complete list of fuboTV channels can be found below.
fuboTV’s Extra Channel Package Are Better Than Sling TV
When it comes to fuboTV’s upgrade packages and channel add-ons, there are a ton of channels you can get. Fubo Extra ($8/month)) includes the following: American Heroes, Baby TV, BET Her, BET Jams, BET Soul, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FXM, GAC Family, GINX Esports TV, Great American Country, GSN, Hallmark Drama, INSP, LOGO, Magnolia Network, MTV Classic, MTV Live, MTV2, MTVU, Nat Geo Wild, Nick Music, Nicktoons, PeopleTV, Revolt, Science, Sony Movie Channel, TeenNick, XITE, and Zona Futbol.
While Sling TV offers mini packages such as Comedy Extra, News Extra, Heartland Extra, Sports Extra, Kids Extra, Lifestyle Extra, and Hollywood Extra, they don’t nearly match up to the quality of channels that you can get with fuboTV packages.
fuboTV Has Better Add-Ons Than Sling TV
Subscribers can customize their fuboTV plan and watch extra channels with additional live sports options, shows, and movies.
FuboTV has over 17 different add-ons:
- SHOWTIME + STARZ + EPIX ($19.99/month): Without the bundle, the three channels purchased together would cost almost $26. Purchasing this add-on saves you 23%.
- SHOWTIME ($11/month): The network has well-known TV series such as “Yellowjackets,” “Billions,” “Dexter: New Blood,” and more.
- STARZ ($9/month): TV shows and movies include “Power Book IV: Force,” “Shining Vale,” “Outlander,” among other titles.
- Epix ($6/month): Explore hit shows “Wrath of Man,” “Godfather of Harlem,” and more.
- AMC Premiere ($4.99/month): Shows and movies include “The Walking Dead,” “Killing Eve,” “Into the Badlands,” and others.
- International Sports Plus ($6/month): Chelsea TV, Fox Soccer Plus, GOLTV, and TyCSports.
- Sports Plus ($11/month): MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, SI TV, Stadium, Stadium Plus, Tennis Channel, TVG2, and VSiN
- Sports Lite ($9.99/month): NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS.
- NBA League Pass ($14.99/month): Gives you the ability to watch 40 out-of-market live sports events on a weekly basis.
- Adventure Plus ($5/month): MAVTV, Outdoor Channel, Outside Television, Sportsman Channel, and World Fishing Network
- News Plus ($2.99/month): AfricaNews, BBC World News, Bloomberg+, Cheddar, CNBC World, Euronews, i24 News, Law&Crime, and NewsNet.
- Portuguese Plus ($14.99/month): GOLTV Spanish, BTV, RTP Açores, RTP 3, and RTP Internacional.
- TV5MONDE network($9.99/month): French-language content.
- Latino Plus ($19.99/month): FOX Deportes, Zona Futbol, ESPN Deportes HD, GOLTV, TyC Sports, Cine Sony, Nat Geo Mundo, Más Chic, Neustra Tele, FOXlife, Telefe, Discovery Familia, Discovery en Español, Tr3s, Baby TV, and el gourmet.
- RAI Italia channel ($8.99/month): Offers a mix of news, entertainment, and sports coverage, which includes four live sports games each week from Serie A, Italy’s top football league.
- Entretenimiento Plus ($4.99 or $9.99/month): Antena 3, Bandamax, De Pelicula, De Pelicula Clásico, FOROtv, NTN24, Univision tlnovelas, RITMOSON, and TeleHit.
fuboTV Has a Better DVR Than Sling TV
FuboTV is a clear winner when it comes to cloud DVR. If you record a large amount of TV, you will appreciate fuboTV’s 1,000-hour DVR.
Sling TV’s DVR is pretty pathetic compared to fuboTV since it only includes 50 hours of recording space. For $5/month, you can add 200 hours, which doesn’t even amount to fuboTV’s basic DVR.
fuboTV Has 4K Content
A limited number of events are offered in 4K, such as the Olympics and March Madness. Amazon Fire TV, Android Phone & TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Safari, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Vizio SmartCast TV, and Xbox One users can access the 4K content. There are also a few on-demand titles available in 4K. Just search for “4K” in the fuboTV app.
fuboTV Has a Multiview Feature & FanView
With Multiview, Apple TV users can watch up to four live channels at the same time on one screen.
FanView lets users with Apple TV, Roku, FireTV, Smart TVs, and web users as well, pair four simultaneous streams with a scoreboard to track scores of sports games.
fuboTV Allows for Predictive Gaming
Users (ages 21 and up) can predict the outcomes of sports games and whoever has the best score is typically eligible for a specified prize.
Fubo Sportsbook
Also, for adults 21+, fuboTV has a Fubo Sportsbook, which launched in markets such as Iowa and Arizona. The company has plans to launch in more states in the coming months, pending regulatory approvals.
The Fubo Sportsbook app syncs with your fuboTV subscription so you can bet in real-time while you’re streaming the game. Currently, Arizona and Iowa are the only states where players can actively place bets.
All app users can have an account with withdrawal and deposit features. Also, sports fans can place wagers on Fubo Sportsbook regardless if they have a fuboTV subscription or not.
fuboTV Supports Multiple Profiles
When it comes to personalizing your account, fuboTV has a leg-up over Sling TV. The live TV streaming service allows up to six profiles, with each one having its own favorite channels and recordings. On the other hand, Sling TV does not support user profiles, so there’s no way to create a personalized feed if you share the account.
fuboTV Has More Simultaneous Streams Than Sling TV
Even with a simultaneous streaming limit, fuboTV has a bigger advantage. This service allows for unlimited simultaneous streams with the Pro or Elite package (up to 10 simultaneous streams at home).
Whereas if you have the Sling TV Orange plan, you can only stream on one device at a time. Very unfortunate.
Final Verdict: Why is fuboTV The Better Option
When looking at the sports programming and overall channel lineup, fuboTV is the most comprehensive service and a clear winner. Compared to a traditional cable package as well as other live TV streaming services like Sling TV, fuboTV just makes more sense.
Not only is fuboTV superior when it comes to upgrade packages, features like 4K and DVR, among others, but it also has the best sports lineups hands down. Especially if you are an MLB or NFL fan (they also offer soccer, rugby, golf, racing, and other sports). FuboTV even has an advantage for international sports since it offers coverage of the CONCACAF Champions League, Coppa Italia, Brasileirão Serie A, and tons more.
While fuboTV lacked ESPN for many years, the channel is back in the lineup. Subscribers can stream all ESPN’s live sports, including Monday Night Football, and flagship sports shows.
All in all, it’s a fact that fuboTV is better than Sling TV. To start your free trial, simply click this button.
Why Sling TV Could Be Better Than fuboTV
Sling TV is a better option in terms of price, and if you only prefer a narrow group of channels, Sling may allow you to access them without the additional costs that other services charge.
Sling TV will be your choice if you like to watch A&E, Cartoon Network, CNN, History, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, and truTV.
NBA and MLB fans should also know that TNT and TBS are available on Sling TV, but not on fuboTV.
While fuboTV’s lookback feature lets you watch content that aired in the previous three days, Sling TV subscribers have access to shows aired in the previous seven days.
However, if none of those things bother you, then fuboTV takes home the streaming trophy!
