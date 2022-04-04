Why fuboTV is Better Than Sling TV

New cord cutters looking for a live TV streaming service that closely resembles cable (just way better) can be tricky. However, fuboTV is an easy choice since it is a must-have live TV service for sports fans everywhere. FuboTV is a well-rounded alternative to cable, with a robust channel lineup of live sports events, packages, entertainment add-ons, and tons of features that you are guaranteed to enjoy.

If you want to make a quick decision, check out The Streamable’s Service Matchmaker to find a service that offers the channels you need.

Cord cutters may find themselves deciding between fuboTV and a service like Sling TV. Here’s why fuboTV may be a better choice.

fuboTV Has a 7-Day Free Trial

If you’re still on the fence about trying fuboTV, then it’s a good thing they offer a free trial, so you don’t have to commit right away. FuboTV gives you an entire week of free access to its channel lineup.

Sling TV just recently ended its free trial.

fuboTV Has Better Channels Than Sling TV

While fuboTV offers 108 channels, Sling TV only offers 52. This narrower channel selection on Sling TV just doesn’t cut it.

FuboTV offers these channels that Sling TV doesn’t: Disney Junior, FXX, Hallmark Channel, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, and WE tv.

Also, fuboTV has a large number of partnerships with local NBC, ABC, FOX, and CBS affiliates, offering access to local “Big 4“ stations. This means subscribers have no need for an OTA antenna.

Sling TV has some glaring omissions when it comes to Local channel options. Sling TV does not offer ABC, CBS, Telemundo, The CW, and Univision.

For sports fans, the choice is clear. FuboTV offers Regional Sports such as AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG+, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY.

Sling does not offer regional sports networks whatsoever, which could be a big problem for sports enthusiasts.

The fuboTV channels for college sports are ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

To get college sports through Sling TV, you need Sports Extra ($11-$15/month)).

The complete list of fuboTV channels can be found below.

fuboTV’s Extra Channel Package Are Better Than Sling TV

When it comes to fuboTV’s upgrade packages and channel add-ons, there are a ton of channels you can get. Fubo Extra ($8/month)) includes the following: American Heroes, Baby TV, BET Her, BET Jams, BET Soul, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FXM, GAC Family, GINX Esports TV, Great American Country, GSN, Hallmark Drama, INSP, LOGO, Magnolia Network, MTV Classic, MTV Live, MTV2, MTVU, Nat Geo Wild, Nick Music, Nicktoons, PeopleTV, Revolt, Science, Sony Movie Channel, TeenNick, XITE, and Zona Futbol.

While Sling TV offers mini packages such as Comedy Extra, News Extra, Heartland Extra, Sports Extra, Kids Extra, Lifestyle Extra, and Hollywood Extra, they don’t nearly match up to the quality of channels that you can get with fuboTV packages.

fuboTV Has Better Add-Ons Than Sling TV

Subscribers can customize their fuboTV plan and watch extra channels with additional live sports options, shows, and movies.

FuboTV has over 17 different add-ons:

fuboTV Has a Better DVR Than Sling TV

FuboTV is a clear winner when it comes to cloud DVR. If you record a large amount of TV, you will appreciate fuboTV’s 1,000-hour DVR.

Sling TV’s DVR is pretty pathetic compared to fuboTV since it only includes 50 hours of recording space. For $5/month, you can add 200 hours, which doesn’t even amount to fuboTV’s basic DVR.

fuboTV Has 4K Content

A limited number of events are offered in 4K, such as the Olympics and March Madness. Amazon Fire TV, Android Phone & TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Safari, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Vizio SmartCast TV, and Xbox One users can access the 4K content. There are also a few on-demand titles available in 4K. Just search for “4K” in the fuboTV app.

fuboTV Has a Multiview Feature & FanView

With Multiview, Apple TV users can watch up to four live channels at the same time on one screen.

FanView lets users with Apple TV, Roku, FireTV, Smart TVs, and web users as well, pair four simultaneous streams with a scoreboard to track scores of sports games.

fuboTV Allows for Predictive Gaming

Users (ages 21 and up) can predict the outcomes of sports games and whoever has the best score is typically eligible for a specified prize.

Fubo Sportsbook

Also, for adults 21+, fuboTV has a Fubo Sportsbook, which launched in markets such as Iowa and Arizona. The company has plans to launch in more states in the coming months, pending regulatory approvals.

The Fubo Sportsbook app syncs with your fuboTV subscription so you can bet in real-time while you’re streaming the game. Currently, Arizona and Iowa are the only states where players can actively place bets.

All app users can have an account with withdrawal and deposit features. Also, sports fans can place wagers on Fubo Sportsbook regardless if they have a fuboTV subscription or not.

fuboTV Supports Multiple Profiles

When it comes to personalizing your account, fuboTV has a leg-up over Sling TV. The live TV streaming service allows up to six profiles, with each one having its own favorite channels and recordings. On the other hand, Sling TV does not support user profiles, so there’s no way to create a personalized feed if you share the account.

fuboTV Has More Simultaneous Streams Than Sling TV

Even with a simultaneous streaming limit, fuboTV has a bigger advantage. This service allows for unlimited simultaneous streams with the Pro or Elite package (up to 10 simultaneous streams at home).

Whereas if you have the Sling TV Orange plan, you can only stream on one device at a time. Very unfortunate.

Final Verdict: Why is fuboTV The Better Option

When looking at the sports programming and overall channel lineup, fuboTV is the most comprehensive service and a clear winner. Compared to a traditional cable package as well as other live TV streaming services like Sling TV, fuboTV just makes more sense.

Not only is fuboTV superior when it comes to upgrade packages, features like 4K and DVR, among others, but it also has the best sports lineups hands down. Especially if you are an MLB or NFL fan (they also offer soccer, rugby, golf, racing, and other sports). FuboTV even has an advantage for international sports since it offers coverage of the CONCACAF Champions League, Coppa Italia, Brasileirão Serie A, and tons more.

While fuboTV lacked ESPN for many years, the channel is back in the lineup. Subscribers can stream all ESPN’s live sports, including Monday Night Football, and flagship sports shows.

All in all, it’s a fact that fuboTV is better than Sling TV. To start your free trial, simply click this button.

Why Sling TV Could Be Better Than fuboTV

Sling TV is a better option in terms of price, and if you only prefer a narrow group of channels, Sling may allow you to access them without the additional costs that other services charge.

Sling TV will be your choice if you like to watch A&E, Cartoon Network, CNN, History, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, and truTV.

NBA and MLB fans should also know that TNT and TBS are available on Sling TV, but not on fuboTV.

While fuboTV’s lookback feature lets you watch content that aired in the previous three days, Sling TV subscribers have access to shows aired in the previous seven days.

However, if none of those things bother you, then fuboTV takes home the streaming trophy!