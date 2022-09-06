Why NFL+ May Not Be a Good Choice for Football Fans in 2022

The 2022 NFL season brings a few new changes for football fans. One of the biggest is the brand new service, NFL+. This unique service has its pros and cons. It does have some great features, but there’s one major drawback.

What Can You Watch With NFL+

NFL+ provides live local and primetime games. All postseason games will also be available on NFL+, including the Super Bowl.

NFL+ also includes a second price tier ($9.99 a month) with access to ad-free game replays, both full and condensed. Coaches’ film and 22 different angles will also be available to subscribers.

What’s the Catch?

A big issue is that you cannot watch live games on your TV. NFL+ only works on mobile devices and tablets. If you subscribe to the Premium Tier, you can watch on-demand replays on connected TV devices after the game ends.

Another issue is that it won’t replace NFL Sunday Ticket, since you cannot watch out-of-market games. It’s also not a replacement for Prime Video, which you’ll need to watch most Thursday night games.

Is NFL RedZone Available on NFL+?

No, you cannot watch NFL RedZone or NFL Network on NFL+. If those channels are important to you, you’ll need a live TV streaming service. Consider subscribing to one like fuboTV ($69.99), which offers a free trial. FuboTV gives you every channel you might want to watch live football. The cheapest way to get NFL RedZone on your TV is with Sling TV’s Blue Plan + Sports Extra, which is 50% OFF Your First Month (normally $46).

Is There Another Way to Watch NFL RedZone?

Technically, you can watch NFL RedZone within the NFL mobile app. but it costs $35 for the season. That option does not allow you to watch on your TV. You also can’t cast the image to a larger screen.

What Are Your Options to Watch NFL Games in 2022?

NFL+ does allow you to watch those in-game and prime time games. As long as you’re okay not watching on TV, that could be a good choice for you.

Almost all Thursday night games will be on Prime Video.

Sunday afternoons will be on CBS and Fox. Your local games can be seen with an antenna, or you can watch them with most live TV streaming services.

Sunday night games air on NBC and are simulcast on Peacock.

Monday Night Football airs on ESPN, with six weeks of games simulcast on ESPN+.