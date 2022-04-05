Why Sling TV is Better Than fuboTV

If you’re looking for a live TV streaming service, look no further than Sling TV. If you find yourself deciding between Sling and fuboTV, we’ll break down some reasons Sling makes more sense.

Sling TV offers two primary packages with extremely low prices. Choose either the Sling Orange lineup or the Sling Blue lineup for $35 / month.

If you’d a wider selection of channels, you can combine both lineups at a discount. Sling Orange+Blue costs just $50 / month - a big savings over fuboTV ($69.99 / month).

With an extra $20 or more in your pocket each month, you could easily grab a premium streaming service like the Disney bundle or HBO Max and still have money leftover.

Sling TV Has Important Channels Not on fuboTV

Do you enjoy A&E, AXS TV, Cartoon Network, Cheddar, Cheddar Big News, Chiller, CNN, Flama, History, HLN, Lifetime, Local Now, Maker, Polaris, Stadium, TBS, TNT, truTV, and Vice TV? If so, you’ll find those channels on Sling TV, but not fuboTV.

That means Sling TV can provide one of the most important news channels (CNN), NBA games on TNT, and MLB games on TBS. If you choose fuboTV, those channels are out of reach.

Sling TV Has More Versatile Channel Upgrades

Sling TV gives users a staggering menu of channel upgrades starting at $6/month. The channels available will vary, depending on whether your base is Sling Orange, Sling Blue, or the Sling Orange+Blue combo.

For example, Sling TV offers mini packages with titles like Comedy Extra, News Extra, Heartland Extra, Sports Extra, Kids Extra, Lifestyle Extra, and Hollywood Extra. You could choose them individually or get every bundle for $21-$27 / month.

Since Sling TV’s channel options are split into so many different packages, The Streamable’s Service Matchmaker is your best tool to identify what package works best for you.

Sling TV is More Flexible

With the ability to scale your channels up or down as needed, it’s easy to add packages when you need them and drop them when you don’t. If you only care about one sport, for example, you could use Sling Orange to get ESPN, then flip over to Sling Blue in the offseason.

With a whopping 8 different multi-channel package add-ons, you have incredible combinations available. It’s as close to a la carte as streaming TV can be.

Sling TV Holds Its Price Better

Most live TV streaming services have raised prices relentlessly over the years, including a recent mandatory hike on fuboTV. Because Sling TV isn’t afraid of offering smaller channel packages, the channel providers have less leverage in negotiations.

The Sling TV prices have remained surprisingly stable, and we imagine they’re likely to hold the line as long as possible.

Why fuboTV Might Be Better Than Sling TV

While Sling TV is a great live streaming option, some people may still prefer the pricier fuboTV.

FuboTV automatically includes these channels not available on Sling’s base tier: Disney Junior, FXX, Hallmark Channel, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, and WE tv. In some cases, you could pay extra to get those channels with Sling. In other cases, Sling simply doesn’t offer the channel. Overall, fuboTV offers 108 channels while Sling TV offers just 52. Again, consult our Service Matchmaker to be sure you’ll get the channels you need.

FuboTV gives all your local channels: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, The CW, and Univision. While Sling offers Fox and NBC, you cannot watch ABC, CBS, Telemundo, The CW, or Univision.

Only fuboTV offers AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG+, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY Sling does not offer regional sports networks.

Only fuboTV offers ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network in its base package.

To get college sports through Sling TV, you need Sports Extra ($11-$15/month), which gives you ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network

If you’re the kind of person who records a lot of TV, you will prefer fuboTV and its 1,000-hour DVR. Sling TV includes 50 hours of recording space with each subscription, though you can go up to 200 hours for $5/month.

Another key factor is 4K - fuboTV includes select 4K TV shows (primarily sports), while Sling TV does not offer ultra-high definition at this time.

If you need a full breakdown of the pros and cons of each service, we have a full comparison of Sling TV and fuboTV.

While both services are excellent, Sling TV has many great features that may make it a superior choice for your needs!