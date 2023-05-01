Why You Should Subscribe to Sling TV

As more and more streaming services launch themselves into a crowded marketplace, it can be hard for cord-cutters to know just which ones to subscribe to. Sling TV is one of the most well-known options for live TV streaming available, but what sets it apart from its competitors?

What Can I Watch On Sling TV?

Sling TV is a streaming service that offers both live TV and on demand content. It offers the same channels as big cable providers like ESPN, FX, NFL Network and TNT, as well as some local broadcast channels. Sling TV offers different packages with more content at different price points, as well as the ability to add bundles of channels to a subscription package.

How Much Does Sling TV Cost?

If you’re considering cutting the cable cord once and for all, Sling TV might be an excellent way to save money while doing so. Sling offers three subscription tiers: the Orange level at $40 / month offers 31 channels on one streaming device at a time, and is the best option for sports fans. The Blue level (also $40) features 41 channels across three streaming devices at a time, and is good for entertainment and news junkies. The Orange and Blue level offers all the channels of both for a discounted rate of $55 / month. Each subscription tier also includes 50 hours of DVR storage. Sling is currently offering a sign-up special of 50% off the first month for new subscribers.

What Extras Can I Get With Sling TV?

Sling offers several genre-based packages that can be added onto a subscription for an additional fee. Extras like the Sports add-on, which features 10 additional channels can be had for between $6 and $11 extra a month. Premium channels like Showtime and Starz can also be purchased a la carte for an extra monthly fee.

Is Sling TV The Best Live TV Option?

Sling is one of the most well-known providers of live TV and on demand content, but they are not the only providers out there. DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV and others provide different options for cord-cutters who need more channels. Services like Philo attempt to compete at a lower price point. But Sling offers excellent value and flexibility, with a huge library of popular channels at a lower price point.

What Devices Are Compatible With Sling?

Sling TV is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV