YouTube TV

Here’s Why YouTube TV’s 4K Streaming Feature May Be Here Very Soon

Aubrey Meister

On February 17, YouTube announced that a selection of new features would become available on YouTube TV in the “coming weeks.” The anticipated features include 4K streaming, downloadable content, and streaming on an unlimited number of devices. Since the news was first released, the company hasn’t shared an update or given a more specific timeline about the addition. At this point, the cost of these additional features has yet to be revealed.

While YouTube hasn’t said anything new about the features, a YouTube TV subscriber discovered a hint that the 4K streaming option may be coming very soon. In a Reddit post, a user shared a handful of screenshots from their TV. Noticeably, the option to change streaming quality has been added as a menu feature. Previously, it took some navigating to be able to switch between different resolution options.

In their Reddit post, the user also notes that ESPN4K and NASA4K show as available to stream. These channels were previously not available. When YouTube TV begins offering 4K streaming, it’s likely that these will be two of the UHD channels included. The user notes that the screen goes blank if they select either of the new channels. Another Reddit user confirms that NASA was not previously an available channel.

ESPN hasn’t offered a ton of 4K content so far. They’ve only aired select college football games in 4K, exclusively on DIRECTV.

It’s possible that these features appeared as a result of a glitch while YouTube irons out the final details and tests out 4K streaming. This potential glitch doesn’t seem to be widely affecting YouTube TV subscribers.

While YouTube TV subscribers are looking forward to the new features, they have some questions and concerns. On Reddit, users are discussing the possible subscription cost increase. Right now, it’s unclear how many channels would be available in 4K, so users can’t decide whether they will pay extra for the new features.

It’s been nearly two months since YouTube first announced this new selection of features. Even though the company never gave a clear timeline for the upcoming additions, this glitch is a good sign that 4K streaming on YouTube TV is right around the corner. Along with the already promised features, YouTube TV may add Decades to its available channels, as this was also a part of the supposed glitch.

Though we don’t know exactly when it will happen, it seems like we’re only getting closer to YouTube TV offering 4K streaming capabilities, as well as many other great add-ons.

The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans.

