Will 2023 Super Bowl LVII Be Available to Stream on Peacock?

And then there were two. The NFL season is almost over, but the last teams standing must still face each other to determine who the world champions will be. The Kansas City Chiefs have been there before, but will they be able to stifle the Philadelphia Eagles balanced attack? You’ll have to watch Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12 on FOX at 6:30 p.m. ET to find out.

But will you be able to watch it on Peacock? Although Peacock is home to “Sunday Night Football,” which is the most-watched primetime show over the last decade-plus, it will not be streaming Super Bowl LVII in 2023. Never fear, cord-cutters, because we’ve got a handy guide put together to ensure you don’t miss a second of the action!

How to Watch Super Bowl LVII

Although the NFL regular season will return to Peacock with “SNF” next year, FOX is the only broadcast network carrying the Super Bowl in 2023.

So which live TV streaming services offer the chance to stream the big game? Luckily the major live services all carry FOX, including DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option:

After shelling out a pretty penny for all those Super Bowl snacks and beverages, you might be hoping there’s a good cost-conscious option to stream the game this year. Look no further than Sling TV, which you can get for just $20 for your first month. Sling’s Blue package brings you the Super Bowl on FOX, plus top entertainment from FX, live news from CNN, and more. Right now, you can save 50% off your first month of a Sling subscription thanks to a special promotion. That means that instead of Sling’s normal rate of $40 per month, you can watch the Super Bowl for just $20.

The one significant downside to Sling’s cheap streaming option is that FOX is only available on the service in 18 major markets across the country, and Kansas City isn’t on the list. So, before you sign up for Sling to watch the Super Bowl, make sure that you are going to be watching in one of the regions that has FOX on the channel lineup.

The Streamable’s Top Pick for Live Streaming:

If you’re looking for a service that offers free trials, The Streamable’s Top Pick is DIRECTV STREAM. You’ll get a five-day free trial with this service, but what truly makes DIRECTV STREAM a great option is the fact that it offers more major sports and entertainment channels than any service. That means you’ll get free access to Super Bowl LVII if you sign up now, plus a couple more days to browse the service’s myriad offerings to decide if you’d like to make it a long-term partnership. Valentine’s Day is coming, after all, don’t be afraid of commitment!

Other Free Trial Services:

There’s another great option for sports fanatics: fuboTV. This sports-centric streamer has price plans starting at $74.99 per month, after a seven-day free trial, so you can watch the big game on Fubo’s dime. The service also offers regional sports networks (RSNs) that cover NBA, NHL, and MLB games from your local teams, and recently added 19 RSNs from Bally Sports. If subscribers upgrade to the Elite Plan, they can watch the Super Bowl in 4K from the comfort of fuboTV’s interface.

A Bundle Pick For More Content:

If a free trial isn’t a deal breaker, then one of our top suggestions for viewers who love both sports and entertainment is Hulu + Live TV. Starting at $69.99 a month, the service carries every NFL playoff game, in addition to 33 of the top 35 cable channels. But what makes this offer even more attractive is that with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, you also get Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge.

What about YouTube TV?

Even the most news-averse fan knows that when NFL Sunday Ticket returns in the fall, it’ll be on YouTube TV. You won’t have to wait until then to subscribe if you want to watch Super Bowl LVII! However, while it is cheaper than its major competitors at $64.99 per month and carries FOX, it has no free trial, discounted introductory month, or bonus subscriptions; that’s why it’s last on our list of recommendations. Users should also consider the fact that if they want to snag the 4K add-on for this year’s big game, it’ll run an extra $19.99 per month.

Watching sports in the highest resolution possible is crucial for fans, so they don’t miss a frame of game action. That’s where the 3840×2160 resolution of 4K comes in. The ultra-high-definition picture is the ideal way for fans to enjoy big sporting events like Super Bowl LVII, and luckily, FOX has confirmed it will offer the big game in UHD 4K this year.

What Other Features Will You Have Access to With a Peacock Subscription?

NBCUniversal multi-tiered streaming service Peacock offers a wide range of programming options. In addition to being the next-day home of shows from NBC, USA Network, Bravo, and the rest of NBCU’s channels, it also includes a host of original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

Peacock is the on-demand home of “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as Hallmark original movies and series and original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air” You can also watch live sports including Premier League, and exclusive MLB games, in addition to the NFL. Peacock is also the exclusive domestic home to WWE signature events like the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Survivor Series, and more.

Peacock offers two different subscription pricing plans; the ad-supported Premium tier runs just $4.99 monthly, while the ad-free Premium Plus tier is $9.99 per month. Premium Plus subscribers also get live access to their local NBC station 24 hours per day, in addition to NBC Sports RSNs in select markets.

