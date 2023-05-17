Will ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’ Take as Long to Come to Streaming as ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

It’s starting to seem as if the real Mission: Impossible will be getting Tom Cruise to stop making new entrants into the franchise. The latest — titled “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” — heads exclusively to theaters on Friday, July 12.

Paramount is distributing the film in the United States, and the company just released a new trailer for the movie that sees Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and his IMF team dispatched on their most harrowing mission yet. With the fate of the world at stake and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.

Watch the New Trailer for ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One’:

If it’s anything like the last “Mission: Impossible” film, “Dead Reckoning Part One” should be a big earner in theaters. “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” compiled a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and brought in nearly $800 million at the box office in 2018. The franchise is still clearly a big draw, but does that mean you’ll have to wait longer to stream the movie on Paramount+?

That seems likely, especially considering Cruise’s feelings on the subject. Cruise reportedly insisted to Paramount that “Top Gun: Maverick” stay in theaters for at least 120 days, far longer than the studio’s — and the movie industry in general’s — default window of 45 days. The long-awaited “Top Gun” sequel ended up in cinemas for over 200 days before heading to streaming, influenced no doubt by Cruise’s wishes, and by the fact that it has made nearly $1.5 billion in global ticket sales.

The new “Mission: Impossible” flick may not achieve that lofty financial benchmark, but it should still be a major moneymaker for Paramount. Given that information, as well as Cruise’s involvement, The Streamable predicts that it will take 120-150 days for “Dead Reckoning Part One” to head to Paramount+. That will put its release date somewhere between early November and early December, depending on the box office response, which will allow Paramount+ to capitalize on the holiday viewing window for the movie.