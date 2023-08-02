Will NFL Network Show All 2023 NFL Preseason Games?

Since its launch in 2003, the NFL Network has been the premier destination for football fans. In addition to all of the analysis and behind-the-scenes content that the NFL Network has on tap in the leadup to the NFL season, the cable channel will also be airing live preseason games. These exhibition contests scratch the itch for fans who have been desperately waiting for football while also giving them a look at some of the rising stars or hidden gems on other squads.

However, NFL Network will not broadcast every single preseason game. While the NFL Network does air a selection of preseason matchups, its focus is primarily on showcasing marquee contests or games involving high-profile teams and star players. This means that some preseason games, especially those featuring less popular teams or less anticipated matchups, will be relegated to local broadcasts only.

Despite this small concern, there are ways to watch as many NFL pre-season games as possible using a live TV streaming service as well as other streaming services like Prime Video and NFL+.

How to Stream 2023 NFL Pre-Season Games

The four national networks that will broadcast NFL pre-season games are NFL Network, ESPN, CBS, and FOX. All four networks are available on DIRECTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. To watch NFL Network on DIRECTV Stream, you will need to upgrade to the service’s Choice plan. The only issue with DIRECTV STREAM is that the company is currently involved with a carriage dispute with the largest local affiliate owner in the country. So, if your preseason games are set to air on a Nexstar-owned channel, you might want to check elsewhere.

Sling is only missing CBS from both of its plans. You can replace your CBS feed by signing up for Paramount+, which streams NFL games on CBS live through the app. However, to watch ESPN, FOX, and NFL Network, you will need to subscribe to both Sling’s Blue and Orange plans.

Best Choices to Stream 2023 NFL Preseason Games

What We Recommend to Watch 2023 NFL Preseason Games: DIRECTV STREAM Five-day free trial

Biggest selection of top cable and sports channels

$10 off the first month for a limited time 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Best Pick for Sports Fans to Watch 2023 NFL Preseason Games: Fubo Seven-day free trial

Large array of national and regional sports networks

Fubo Sports Network shows exclusive live sports and studio content 7-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv

Can I Stream NFL Pre-Season Games Using NFL Sunday Ticket?

NFL Sunday Ticket is strictly a regular season plan and as such does not include preseason games. However, once the regular season starts, you will be able to watch every out-of-market game with the package. You can sign up for the plan as an add-on to YouTube TV or a la carte via YouTube’s Prime Time Channels.

Sign Up $349+ / month tv.youtube.com Save $50 off any Sunday Ticket package if you sign up before Sept. 19.

Can I Stream NFL Preseason Games Using NFL+?

Yes. NFL+ is the league’s digital streaming app that lets subscribers live stream out-of-market preseason games. If you are looking for your own team’s preseason games, you will have to check your local listings.

What Else Can I Stream With NFL+?

Outside of out-of-market pre-season games, NFL+ subscribers can stream live local and primetime regular season and postseason games, hear live game audio for every NFL game during the season, and access ad-free NFL library content. NFL+ Premium gives you that plus ad-free full, condensed, and all-22 coaches game replays.

You can get NFL+ for $4.99 per month or sign up for an annual package for $39.99 per year. An NFL+ Premium subscription is $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.