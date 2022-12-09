How to Watch Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Will Smith is returning to the big — and small— screen on Friday, Dec. 9, when his newest movie “ Emancipation ” comes to Apple TV+ . The movie tells the uplifting story of Peter, an enslaved man in Louisiana. Using his wits, his faith, and his undying love for his family, Peter must evade heartless slave catchers and the dangers of the Louisiana swamps to complete his quest for what should have been his by right: his freedom. You can watch Emancipation with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About Will Smith's 'Emancipation'

“Emancipation” tells the triumphant story of Peter (Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom.

The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter,” taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly. The photos gave Northern audiences a small glimpse of the true brutality and injustice of American slavery.

One image, known as “The Scourged Back,” which shows Peter’s bare back mutilated by a whipping delivered by his enslavers, ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery. It drove the North to greater exertions in the Civil War, but many have forgotten, or simply never learned the name of the man responsible for inspiring those efforts. Now, thanks to “Emancipation,” his tale is being told at last.

Can you watch Will Smith's 'Emancipation' for free?

Yes, Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Emancipation on Apple TV+.

Can you watch Will Smith's 'Emancipation' offline?

Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download Emancipation and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream Will Smith's 'Emancipation'?

You can watch Emancipation on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Will Smith's 'Emancipation' Trailer