William Hurt Dies at 71 - How to Stream His Best Movies

Ben Bowman

William Hurt was a one-of-a-kind actor. His towering presence lent menace when necessary and sex appeal when appropriate. In the 1980s, he had one of the hottest streaks of any actor, starring in popular hits and critical favorites, winning an Academy Award for his role in “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” He also played one-third of the love triangle in the brilliant and hilarious “Broadcast News.”

As he aged out of “leading man” roles, he started taking on stranger projects like the very bad 1998 “Lost in Space” reboot. He returned to form with an Oscar-nominated role as a sinister mob boss in David Cronenberg’s thrilling 2005 film, “A History of Violence.” Modern audiences might know him best as his recurring Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

William Hurt was 71 years old.

The Best of William Hurt

  • A History of Violence

    September 23, 2005

    An average family is thrust into the spotlight after the father commits a seemingly self-defense murder at his diner.

  • A.I. Artificial Intelligence

    June 29, 2001

    David, a robotic boy—the first of his kind programmed to love—is adopted as a test case by a Cybertronics employee and his wife. Though he gradually becomes their child, a series of unexpected circumstances make this life impossible for David. Without final acceptance by humans or machines, David embarks on a journey to discover where he truly belongs, uncovering a world in which the line between robot and machine is both vast and profoundly thin.

  • The Accidental Tourist

    December 23, 1988

    After the death of his son, travel writer Macon Leary seems to be sleep walking through life. Macon’s wife is having similar problems. They separate, and Macon meets a strange, outgoing woman who brings him ‘back down to earth’, but his wife soon thinks their marriage is still worth another try.

  • Broadcast News

    December 16, 1987

    Basket-case network news producer Jane Craig falls for new reporter Tom Grunnick, a pretty boy who represents the trend towards entertainment news she despises. Aaron Altman, a talented but plain correspondent, carries an unrequited torch for Jane. Sparks fly between the three as the network prepares for big changes, and both the news and Jane must decide between style and substance.

  • Children of a Lesser God

    September 13, 1986

    James, a new speech teacher at a school for the deaf, falls for Sarah, a pupil who decided to stay on at the school rather than venture into the big bad world. She shuns him at first, refusing to read his lips and only using signs.

  • Kiss of the Spider Woman

    July 26, 1985

    Luis Molina and Valentin Arregui are cell mates in a South American prison. Luis, a gay man, is found guilty of immoral behaviour and Valentin is a political prisoner. To escape reality Luis invents romantic movies, while Valentin tries to keep his mind on the situation he’s in. During the time they spend together, the two men come to understand and respect one another.

  • The Big Chill

    September 9, 1983

    Seven old college friends gather for a weekend reunion after the funeral of one of their own.

  • Body Heat

    August 28, 1981

    In the midst of a searing Florida heat wave, a woman convinces her lover, a small-town lawyer, to murder her rich husband.

  • Altered States

    December 25, 1980

    A research scientist explores the boundaries and frontiers of consciousness. Using sensory deprivation and hallucinogenic mixtures from native American shamans, he explores these altered states of consciousness and finds that memory, time, and perhaps reality itself are states of mind.

Friends and costars eulogized the actor on social media.

