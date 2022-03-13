William Hurt Dies at 71 - How to Stream His Best Movies

William Hurt was a one-of-a-kind actor. His towering presence lent menace when necessary and sex appeal when appropriate. In the 1980s, he had one of the hottest streaks of any actor, starring in popular hits and critical favorites, winning an Academy Award for his role in “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” He also played one-third of the love triangle in the brilliant and hilarious “Broadcast News.”

As he aged out of “leading man” roles, he started taking on stranger projects like the very bad 1998 “Lost in Space” reboot. He returned to form with an Oscar-nominated role as a sinister mob boss in David Cronenberg’s thrilling 2005 film, “A History of Violence.” Modern audiences might know him best as his recurring Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

William Hurt was 71 years old.

The Best of William Hurt A History of Violence September 23, 2005 An average family is thrust into the spotlight after the father commits a seemingly self-defense murder at his diner.

A.I. Artificial Intelligence June 29, 2001 David, a robotic boy—the first of his kind programmed to love—is adopted as a test case by a Cybertronics employee and his wife. Though he gradually becomes their child, a series of unexpected circumstances make this life impossible for David. Without final acceptance by humans or machines, David embarks on a journey to discover where he truly belongs, uncovering a world in which the line between robot and machine is both vast and profoundly thin.

The Accidental Tourist December 23, 1988 After the death of his son, travel writer Macon Leary seems to be sleep walking through life. Macon’s wife is having similar problems. They separate, and Macon meets a strange, outgoing woman who brings him ‘back down to earth’, but his wife soon thinks their marriage is still worth another try.

Broadcast News December 16, 1987 Basket-case network news producer Jane Craig falls for new reporter Tom Grunnick, a pretty boy who represents the trend towards entertainment news she despises. Aaron Altman, a talented but plain correspondent, carries an unrequited torch for Jane. Sparks fly between the three as the network prepares for big changes, and both the news and Jane must decide between style and substance.

Children of a Lesser God September 13, 1986 James, a new speech teacher at a school for the deaf, falls for Sarah, a pupil who decided to stay on at the school rather than venture into the big bad world. She shuns him at first, refusing to read his lips and only using signs.

Kiss of the Spider Woman July 26, 1985 Luis Molina and Valentin Arregui are cell mates in a South American prison. Luis, a gay man, is found guilty of immoral behaviour and Valentin is a political prisoner. To escape reality Luis invents romantic movies, while Valentin tries to keep his mind on the situation he’s in. During the time they spend together, the two men come to understand and respect one another.

The Big Chill September 9, 1983 Seven old college friends gather for a weekend reunion after the funeral of one of their own.

Body Heat August 28, 1981 In the midst of a searing Florida heat wave, a woman convinces her lover, a small-town lawyer, to murder her rich husband.

Altered States December 25, 1980 A research scientist explores the boundaries and frontiers of consciousness. Using sensory deprivation and hallucinogenic mixtures from native American shamans, he explores these altered states of consciousness and finds that memory, time, and perhaps reality itself are states of mind.

Friends and costars eulogized the actor on social media.

R.I.P. William Hurt. So sad to hear this news. Working with him on Broadcast News was amazing. He will be greatly missed. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) March 13, 2022

William Hurt has passed. On Robin Hood, I was aware of his reputation for asking character based questions, so I had compiled a file on the life of William Marshall. He sought me out when he arrived on set. I handed him the stack. Not sure if I’ve ever seen a bigger smile. RIP. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) March 13, 2022

Grateful that I had the opportunity to work with William Hurt. I admired his acting so much and watching his commitment in person was remarkable. My thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/faDLANuq2E — Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) March 13, 2022

Saddened to hear of the passing of actor William Hurt. He broke the mold in his Oscar-winning role in Kiss of the Spider Woman, broke smiles in Broadcast News, and broke our hearts in The Accidental Tourist. A great loss to the world. Rest among the stars now, good sir. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 13, 2022

Very sorry to hear about the passing of William Hurt. He was a fine actor, an Academy Award winner. He also did a classic reading of my story “Low Men in Yellow Coats,” from HEARTS IN ATLANTIS. I loved hitchhiking on his immense talent. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 13, 2022

This man, who I did not know but whose work I always admired, grabbed me at the Emmys the year after my father died and talked to me for 15 minutes about him and the importance of recognizing fatherhood in this life. I am still moved. #RIP https://t.co/EaHWHj2rxO — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 13, 2022