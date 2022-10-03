With ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Series on TV, Where Can You Watch Original Film, Other Anne Rice Movies?

October is what many would consider to be Vampire Season, and AMC certainly agrees. The premium cable channel released its new series adaptation of the classic Anne Rice novel “Interview With the Vampire” this weekend, and according to the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, audiences and critics alike are enthusiastic about the reinterpretation of the iconic material.

The new show is a sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice’s revolutionary gothic novel, “Interview with the Vampire.” It follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (played by Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), and Claudia (Bailey Bass) in an epic tale of romance, violence, and the pitfalls of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

But of course, the new series isn’t the first adaptation of “Interview With the Vampire” to hit screens. The 1994 film of the same name starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt is currently streaming on the free TV service Tubi, or can be rented via Prime Video and other premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu and AMC on Demand.

Check out the trailer for the “Interview with the Vampire” film:

Interview with the Vampire November 11, 1994 A vampire relates his epic life story of love, betrayal, loneliness, and dark hunger to an over-curious reporter.

Another Anne Rice novel is slated to land on AMC and AMC+ later this year as “Mayfair Witches” was confirmed to debut in late 2022. The eight-episode season will star Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlim. Tonyahi Chirisa, and Jack Huston.

In addition to the beloved horror film, there are other adaptations of Anne Rice’s works currently available to stream. We’ve rounded up where you can watch them in order to ensure that you are fully prepared for Vampire Season!

‘Queen of the Damned’

Queen of the Damned February 10, 2002 Lestat de Lioncourt is awakened from his slumber. Bored with his existence, he has now become this generation’s new Rock God. While in the course of time, another has arisen, Akasha, the Queen of the Vampires and the Dammed. He wants immortal fame, his fellow vampires want him eternally dead for his betrayal, and the Queen wants him for her King. Who will be the first to reach him? Who shall win?

‘The Young Messiah’

Based on the Anne Rice novel “Christ the Lord: Out of Egypt.”

The Young Messiah March 10, 2016 Tells the story of Jesus Christ at age seven as he and his family depart Egypt to return home to Nazareth. Told from his childhood perspective, it follows young Jesus as he grows into his religious identity.

‘Rag and Bone’